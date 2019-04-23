NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1
Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Denver 108, San Antonio 90, Denver leads series 3-2
Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1
GAMES TODAY
Utah at Houston, 7 p.m., Houston leads series 3-1
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 3-1
GAMES THURSDAY
Denver at San Antonio, 6, 7 or 8:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA, if necessary
Houston at Utah, TBA, if necessary
