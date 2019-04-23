Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 115, Orlando 96, Toronto wins series 4-1

Philadelphia 122, Brooklyn 100, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Denver 108, San Antonio 90, Denver leads series 3-2

Portland 118, Oklahoma City 115, Portland wins series 4-1

GAMES TODAY

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m., Houston leads series 3-1

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 3-1

GAMES THURSDAY

Denver at San Antonio, 6, 7 or 8:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA, if necessary

Houston at Utah, TBA, if necessary

