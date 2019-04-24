Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 100, Utah 93, Houston wins series 4-1

L.A. Clippers 129, Golden State 121, 9:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 3-2

GAME TODAY

Denver at San Antonio, 7 p.m., Denver leads series 3-2

GAMES FRIDAY

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m., if necessary

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 2:30 p.m., if necessary

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME SATURDAY

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 or 7 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Boston at Milwaukee, noon

