NBA playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-seven)
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
GAME TODAY
Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m., Golden State leads series 1-0
GAME FRIDAY
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY
Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.
GAME TUESDAY
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
