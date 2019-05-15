Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Milwaukee 108, Toronto 100, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

Portland at Golden State, 8 p.m., Golden State leads series 1-0

GAME FRIDAY

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Golden State at Portland, 8 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

