Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 99, Indiana 91, Boston leads series 2-0

Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99, Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Houston 118, Utah 98, Houston leads series 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m., series tied 1-1

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAMES FRIDAY

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m., series tied 1-1

Boston at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., Portland leads series 2-0

GAMES SATURDAY

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 4:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments