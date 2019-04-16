Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1

Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1

Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

