NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 111, Orlando 82, series tied 1-1
Denver 114, San Antonio 105, series tied 1-1
Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94, Portland leads series 2-0
GAMES TODAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
