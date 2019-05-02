NBA playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-1
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1
Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., series tied 1-1
GAME SATURDAY
Golden State at Houston, 7:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 2-0
GAMES SUNDAY
Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
