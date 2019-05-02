Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Philadelphia 116, Toronto 95, Philadelphia leads series 2-1

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., series tied 1-1

Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAME SATURDAY

Golden State at Houston, 7:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 2-0

GAMES SUNDAY

Toronto at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 6 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Milwaukee at Boston, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

