Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Golden State 109, Toronto 104, series tied 1-1

GAME WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, JUNE 10

Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., if necessary

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;3;1;.750;—

Indiana;2;1;.667;½

Chicago;1;1;.500;1

Washington;1;1;.500;1

Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½

New York;0;2;.000;2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—

Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1½

Phoenix;1;1;.500;1½

Seattle;2;2;.500;1½

Las Vegas;1;2;.333;2

Dallas;0;2;.000;2½

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Connecticut 80, Las Vegas 74

