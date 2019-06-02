NBA playoffs
Finals
(Best-of-seven)
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Golden State 109, Toronto 104, series tied 1-1
GAME WEDNESDAY
Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, JUNE 10
Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., if necessary
GAME THURSDAY, JUNE 13
Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., if necessary
GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., if necessary
WNBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Connecticut;3;1;.750;—
Indiana;2;1;.667;½
Chicago;1;1;.500;1
Washington;1;1;.500;1
Atlanta;1;2;.333;1½
New York;0;2;.000;2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;3;0;1.000;—
Los Angeles;1;1;.500;1½
Phoenix;1;1;.500;1½
Seattle;2;2;.500;1½
Las Vegas;1;2;.333;2
Dallas;0;2;.000;2½
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Connecticut 80, Las Vegas 74
