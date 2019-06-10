Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULT

Golden State 106, Toronto 105, Toronto leads series 3-2

GAME THURSDAY

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., if necessary

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;5;1;.833;—

Washington;4;1;.800;½

Indiana;3;2;.600;1½

Chicago;2;2;.500;2

Atlanta;1;4;.200;3½

New York;1;4;.200;3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;4;2;.667;—

Los Angeles;3;2;.600;½

Phoenix;2;2;.500;1

Seattle;3;3;.500;1

Las Vegas;2;3;.400;1½

Dallas;0;4;.000;3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

MBL standings

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Cedar Valley;11;1;--

Eagan;8;4;3.0

Minn. Lakers;8;5;3.5

Iowa Elite Pro;7;5;4.0

T.C. Elite;6;5;4.5

Minn. Broncos;6;6;5.0

Green Bay;5;7;6.0

Rochester;2;10;9.0

N. Minneapolis;1;10;9.5

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Chicago Fury;10;1;--

FW Vision;11;2;0.5

Chicago Knights;10;2;0.5

FW Bubba Ballers;9;4;2.0

Cent. Indiana;7;5;3.5

Springfield;6;5;4.0

Indiana Dream;6;7;5.0

Chicago Legends;5;6;5.0

Indy Show;5;8;6.0

Indiana Fury;4;9;7.0

Dayton;0;13;11.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Dallas;6;1;--

Texas;4;3;1.5

Questlife;4;2;1.5

Ft. Worth;2;4;3.5

Arlington;1;5;4.5

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments