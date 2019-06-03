Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., series tied 1-1

GAME FRIDAY

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, JUNE 10

Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m., if necessary

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m., if necessary

MBL standings

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

CV CourtKings;10;1;--

Eagan;8;3;2.0

T.C. Elite;6;4;3.5

Minn. Lakers;7;5;3.5

Iowa Elite Pro;6;5;4.0

Minn. Broncos;6;5;4.0

Green Bay;4;7;6.90

N. Minneapolis;1;9;8.5

Rochester;1;10;9.0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Chi. Knights;10;1;--

Chi. Fury;9;1;0.5

F.W. Vision;10;2;0.5

F.W. Bubba Ballers;9;3;1.5

Cent. Indiana;6;5;4.0

Indy Show;5;6;4.5

Springfield;4;5;5.0

Ind. Dream;5;7;5.5

Chi. Legends;4;6;5.5

Ind. Fury;4;8;6.5

Dayton;0;12;10.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;GB

Dallas;5;1;--

Questlife;4;2;1.0

Texas;3;2;1.5

Ft. Worth;1;4;3.5

Arlington;1;5;4.0

