NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123, series tied 1-1
L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1
GAMES TODAY
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m., Orlando leads series 1-0
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m., San Antonio leads series 1-0
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Portland leads series 1-0
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
MBL
WEST DIVISION
Team;W;L
Eagan;3;0
Minn. Lakers;3;0
CF CourtKings;2;1
Green Bay;1;1
T.C. Elite;1;1
Minn. Broncos;1;2
Rochester;1;2
Iowa Elite Pro;1;3
N. Minneapolis;0;3
EAST DIVISION
Team;W;L
Ft. Wayne Bubba Ballers;3;0
Chicago Fury;2;0
Chicago Knights;2;0
Ft. Wayne Vision;2;0
Cent. Indiana;2;1
Chicago Legends;1;1
Indy Show;1;1
Springfield;1;1
Indiana Dream;1;2
Dayton;0;3
Indiana Fury;0;3
SOUTH DIVISION
Team;W;L
Questlife;1;0
Texas;1;0
Dallas;0;0
Arlington;0;1
Ft. Worth;0;1
