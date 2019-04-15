Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123, series tied 1-1

L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131, series tied 1-1

GAMES TODAY

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m., Orlando leads series 1-0

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m., San Antonio leads series 1-0

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., Portland leads series 1-0

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m., Boston leads series 1-0

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., Houston leads series 1-0

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Denver at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

MBL

WEST DIVISION

Team;W;L

Eagan;3;0

Minn. Lakers;3;0

CF CourtKings;2;1

Green Bay;1;1

T.C. Elite;1;1

Minn. Broncos;1;2

Rochester;1;2

Iowa Elite Pro;1;3

N. Minneapolis;0;3

EAST DIVISION

Team;W;L

Ft. Wayne Bubba Ballers;3;0

Chicago Fury;2;0

Chicago Knights;2;0

Ft. Wayne Vision;2;0

Cent. Indiana;2;1

Chicago Legends;1;1

Indy Show;1;1

Springfield;1;1

Indiana Dream;1;2

Dayton;0;3

Indiana Fury;0;3

SOUTH DIVISION

Team;W;L

Questlife;1;0

Texas;1;0

Dallas;0;0

Arlington;0;1

Ft. Worth;0;1

