NBA playoffs
Conf. semifinals
(Best-of-seven)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89, series tied 1-1
Denver 121, Portland 113, Denver leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 1-0
GAME WEDNESDAY
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
MBL standings
WEST DIVISION
;W;L
Eagan;5;0
Ced. Valley;4;1
Minn. Lakers;4;2
T.C. Elite;3;1
Green Bay Area;3;2
Iowa Elite Pro;2;4
Minn. Broncos;1;3
Rochester;1;5
N. Minneapolis;0;5
EAST DIVISION
;W;L
F.W. Bubba Ballers;5;0
F.W. Vision;4;0
Chicago Fury;3;0
Chicago Knights;3;0
Chicago Legends;2;1
Springfield;2;1
Indy Show;2;2
Cent. Indiana;2;3
Indiana Dream;2;3
Dayton;0;5
Indiana Fury;0;5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L
Questlife;3;0
Dallas;1;1
Ft. Worth;1;1
Texas;1;1
Arlington;0;3
