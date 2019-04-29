Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

Conf. semifinals

(Best-of-seven)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 94, Toronto 89, series tied 1-1

Denver 121, Portland 113, Denver leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., Golden State leads series 1-0

GAME WEDNESDAY

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

MBL standings

WEST DIVISION

;W;L

Eagan;5;0

Ced. Valley;4;1

Minn. Lakers;4;2

T.C. Elite;3;1

Green Bay Area;3;2

Iowa Elite Pro;2;4

Minn. Broncos;1;3

Rochester;1;5

N. Minneapolis;0;5

EAST DIVISION

;W;L

F.W. Bubba Ballers;5;0

F.W. Vision;4;0

Chicago Fury;3;0

Chicago Knights;3;0

Chicago Legends;2;1

Springfield;2;1

Indy Show;2;2

Cent. Indiana;2;3

Indiana Dream;2;3

Dayton;0;5

Indiana Fury;0;5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L

Questlife;3;0

Dallas;1;1

Ft. Worth;1;1

Texas;1;1

Arlington;0;3

