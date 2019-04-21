Basketball clip art

NBA playoffs

First round

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2

Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0

Houston 104, Utah 101, Houston leads series 3-0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0

Golden State 113, Los Angeles Clippers 104, Golden State leads series 3-1

Toronto 107, Orlando 85, Toronto leads series 3-1

Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98, Portland leads series 3-1

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments