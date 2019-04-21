NBA playoffs
First round
(Best-of-seven)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Denver 117, San Antonio 103, series tied 2-2
Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103, Milwaukee leads series 3-0
Houston 104, Utah 101, Houston leads series 3-0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 110, Indiana 106, Boston wins series 4-0
Golden State 113, Los Angeles Clippers 104, Golden State leads series 3-1
Toronto 107, Orlando 85, Toronto leads series 3-1
Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98, Portland leads series 3-1
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
