NBA playoffs

Conference finals

(Best-of-seven)

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99, Toronto leads series 3-2

GAME SATURDAY

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., if necessary

Finals

(Best-of-seven)

GAME THURSDAY, MAY 30

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 8 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 7 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.

All-NBA teams

(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)

FIRST TEAM

P;Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Total

F;Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil;100;-;-;500

G;James Harden, Hou;100;-;-;500

G;Stephen Curry, GS;91;9;-;482

F;Paul George, OKC;71;25;3;433

C;Nikola Jokic, Den;59;38;2;411

SECOND TEAM

C;Joel Embiid, Phi;40;57;4;375

F;Kevin Durant, GS;29;71;-;358

G;Damian Lillard, Por;8;87;5;306

F;Kawhi Leonard, Tor;-;73;23;242

G;Kyrie Irving, Bos;-;52;39;195

THIRD TEAM

G;Russell Westbrook, OKC;1;43;44;178

F;Blake Griffin, Det;-;13;76;115

F;LeBron James, LAL;-;13;72;111

C;Rudy Gobert, Utah;1;5;69;89

G;Kemba Walker, Cha;-;4;39;51

