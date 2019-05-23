NBA playoffs
Conference finals
(Best-of-seven)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Toronto 105, Milwaukee 99, Toronto leads series 3-2
GAME SATURDAY
Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., if necessary
Finals
(Best-of-seven)
GAME THURSDAY, MAY 30
Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 8 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, JUNE 2
Golden State at Milwaukee/Toronto, 7 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY, JUNE 7
Milwaukee/Toronto at Golden State, 8 p.m.
All-NBA teams
(Voting on a 5-3-1 basis by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters)
FIRST TEAM
P;Player;1st;2nd;3rd;Total
F;Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil;100;-;-;500
G;James Harden, Hou;100;-;-;500
G;Stephen Curry, GS;91;9;-;482
F;Paul George, OKC;71;25;3;433
C;Nikola Jokic, Den;59;38;2;411
SECOND TEAM
C;Joel Embiid, Phi;40;57;4;375
F;Kevin Durant, GS;29;71;-;358
G;Damian Lillard, Por;8;87;5;306
F;Kawhi Leonard, Tor;-;73;23;242
G;Kyrie Irving, Bos;-;52;39;195
THIRD TEAM
G;Russell Westbrook, OKC;1;43;44;178
F;Blake Griffin, Det;-;13;76;115
F;LeBron James, LAL;-;13;72;111
C;Rudy Gobert, Utah;1;5;69;89
G;Kemba Walker, Cha;-;4;39;51
