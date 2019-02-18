NBA
SUNDAY'S RESULT
2019 All-Star Game
Team LeBron West 178, Team Giannis East 164
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES WEDNESDAY
No games scheduled
Boxscore
LEBRON WEST 178, GIANNIS EAST 164
LEBRON WEST (178) -- Leonard 7-14 0-0 19, James 9-17 0-1 19, Durant 10-15 5-5 31, Irving 6-12 0-0 13, Harden 4-13 0-0 12, Aldridge 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 2-2 0-0 5, Towns 5-7 0-0 11, Lillard 6-17 0-0 18, Simmons 5-5 0-0 10, Wade 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 7-16 0-0 20, Beal 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 68-135 7-8 178.
GIANNIS EAST (164) -- George 7-14 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 17-23 2-2 38, Embiid 4-12 2-4 10, Walker 2-8 0-0 4, Curry 6-23 1-1 17, Middleton 7-13 0-0 20, Griffin 4-8 0-0 10, Nowitzki 3-3 0-0 9, Vucevic 2-2 0-0 4, Jokic 3-4 0-0 6, Lowry 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 8-20 0-0 17, Russell 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 66-140 5-7 164.
West;37;45;50;46 -- 178
East;53;42;36;33 -- 164
3-point goals -- West 35-90 (Durant 6-9, Thompson 6-12, Lillard 6-17, Leonard 5-11, Harden 4-13, Beal 3-10, Davis 1-1, Wade 1-2, Towns 1-3, Irving 1-4, James 1-8), East 27-77 (Middleton 6-10, George 6-12, Curry 4-17, Nowitzki 3-3, Griffin 2-4, Russell 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Lowry 1-4, Westbrook 1-8, Embiid 0-3, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out -- none. Rebounds -- West 64 (Irving 9), East 68 (Embiid 12). Assists -- West 42 (Simmons 7), East 43 (Walker 8). Total fouls— West 9, East 6.
College men
BIG 12
Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51
Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58
EAST
Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60
SOUTH
MVSU 70, Southern U. 59
NC Central 98, Howard 90
Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58
Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87
SC State 57, Florida A&M 54
Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70
Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65
Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62
FAR WEST
E. Washington 82, Idaho 57
Sunday
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 73, Evansville 58
Missouri St. 65, Loyola 61
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Duke (58);23-2;1594;2
2. Gonzaga (6);25-2;1502;3
3. Virginia;22-2;1476;4
4. Kentucky;21-4;1383;5
5. Tennessee;23-2;1376;1
6. Nevada;24-1;1240;7
7. Michigan;23-3;1150;6
8. N. Carolina;20-5;1129;8
9. Houston;25-1;1085;9
10. Mich. St.;21-5;1046;11
11. Marquette;21-4;987;10
12. Kansas;20-6;801;14
13. LSU;21-4;773;19
14. Texas Tech;21-5;733;15
15. Purdue;18-7;699;12
16. Florida St.;20-5;525;17
17. Villanova;20-6;519;13
18. Louisville;18-8;507;16
19. Iowa St.;19-6;426;23
20. Va. Tech;20-5;408;22
21. Iowa;20-5;389;21
22. Wisconsin;17-8;250;20
23. Kansas St.;19-6;249;18
24. Maryland;19-7;211;24
25. Buffalo;22-3;164;25
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi St. 2, St. John's 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Kansas St.;10;3;20;6
Texas Tech;9;4;21;5
Kansas;9;4;20;6
Iowa St.;8;4;19;6
Baylor;7;5;16;9
Texas;7;6;15;11
TCU;5;8;17;9
Oklahoma;4;9;16;10
Oklahoma St.;3;10;10;16
W. Virginia;2;11;10;16
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;12;3;23;3
Michigan St.;12;3;21;5
Purdue;11;3;18;7
Maryland;10;5;19;7
Wisconsin;10;5;18;8
Iowa;9;5;20;5
Minnesota;7;8;17;9
Ohio St.;6;8;16;9
Illinois;6;9;10;16
Nebraska;5;10;15;11
Rutgers;5;10;12;13
Indiana;4;10;13;12
Northwestern;3;11;12;13
Penn St.;2;12;9;16
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;9;5;20;7
Loyola;9;5;16;11
Missouri St.;9;5;15;12
Bradley;7;7;15;12
Illinois St.;7;7;14;13
Southern Ill.;7;7;14;13
N. Iowa;7;7;12;15
Valparaiso;6;8;13;14
Indiana St.;5;9;13;13
Evansville;4;10;10;17
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Northern St.;16;4;20;6
St. Cloud St.;14;6;19;7
MSU-Moorhead;12;8;18;10
Minn.-Duluth;12;8;15;9
Minn.-Crookston;9;11;16;13
Minot St.;9;11;14;15
U-Mary;8;12;11;15
Bemidji St.;6;14;9;15
South Division
Wayne St.;13;7;18;8
MSU-Mankato;13;7;17;9
Sioux Falls;12;8;17;9
Augustana;12;8;16;10
SW Minn. St.;10;10;15;11
Winona St.;8;12;11;15
Concordia-S.P.;3;17;8;18
Upper Iowa;3;17;6;20
AMERICAN RIVERS
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Neb. Wesleyan;15;1;24;1
Loras;12;4;20;5
Wartburg;11;5;17;8
Simpson;9;7;15;9
Coe;8;8;14;11
Dubuque;6;10;13;12
Buena Vista;5;11;11;14
Central;5;11;8;17
Luther;1;15;7;17
ARC TOURNAMENT
Games Wednesday
Dubuque at Wartburg
Coe at Simpson
College women
BIG TEN
Rutgers 69, Indiana 61
EAST
Bryant 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
LIU Brooklyn 69, Sacred Heart 64
Mount St. Mary's 81, Wagner 66
Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 60
St. Francis Brooklyn 70, CCSU 58
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 68, Savannah St. 47
Georgia 78, Mississippi 56
Grambling St. 73, Prairie View 57
Howard 80, NC Central 70
Jackson St. 73, Texas Southern 64
NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 44
Notre Dame 95, NC State 72
SC State 61, Florida A&M 48
Southern U. 67, MVSU 46
MIDWEST
N. Illinois 77, W. Michigan 64
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, Alcorn St. 57
FAR WEST
Idaho 75, E. Washington 74
Oregon St. 67, Oregon 62
Sunday
BIG 12
Kansas St. 69, Texas 60
Texas Tech 75, Kansas 71
BIG TEN
Iowa 86, Maryland 73
Michigan 70, Illinois 56
Minnesota 97, Penn St. 67
Nebraska 82, Michigan St. 71
Ohio St. 70, Wisconsin 68
Purdue 61, Northwestern 58
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 68, Southern Illinois 66
Indiana St. 67, Valparaiso 59
Loyola 71, Evansville 51
Missouri St. 82, Bradley 60
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Baylor (26);23-1;698;1
2. Oregon (2);24-1;672;3
3. UConn;23-2;638;4
4. Louisville;23-2;610;2
5. Notre Dame;23-3;596;6
6. Miss. St.;23-2;555;5
7. Stanford;21-4;475;10
8. Maryland;23-3;458;7
9. N.C. State;22-2;455;12
10. Iowa;21-5;439;14
11. Marquette;22-4;437;8
12. Oregon St.;20-5;413;9
13. S. Carolina;19-6;398;11
14. Miami;22-5;350;20
15. Gonzaga;23-3;275;13
16. Kentucky;21-5;261;17
17. Arizona St.;18-6;247;19
18. Syracuse;19-6;232;16
19. Texas;20-6;225;15
20. Iowa St.;19-6;155;18
21. Texas A&M;19-6;117;22
22. Florida St.;21-5;106;21
23. S. Dakota;23-3;90;25
24. Drake;19-5;40;—
25. Rice;22-3;30;—
Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas St. 4, South Dakota St. 4, Cent. Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;13;0;23;1
Texas;10;4;20;6
Iowa St.;9;4;19;6
W. Virginia;9;4;18;6
TCU;8;6;18;7
Kansas St.;7;7;16;10
Oklahoma St.;4;9;13;11
Texas Tech;3;11;12;13
Kansas;2;11;12;12
Oklahoma;2;11;6;18
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Iowa;12;3;21;5
Maryland;12;3;23;3
Rutgers;10;4;18;7
Michigan;9;6;18;9
Minnesota;8;7;19;7
Purdue;8;7;17;11
Northwestern;8;7;15;11
Ohio St.;8;7;12;12
Michigan St.;7;7;17;8
Nebraska;7;8;12;14
Indiana;6;9;17;10
Wisconsin;3;11;12;14
Penn St.;3;11;10;15
Illinois;2;13;10;16
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Drake;11;1;19;5
Missouri St.;11;1;15;8
N. Iowa;8;4;15;9
Illinois St.;8;5;15;9
Bradley;7;6;17;7
Loyola;6;7;12;12
Indiana St.;5;8;11;13
Southern Ill.;4;8;11;12
Valparaiso;2;11;6;19
Evansville;1;12;3;21
NORTHERN SUN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
MSU-Moorhead;17;3;21;5
Minn.-Duluth;16;4;17;6
U-Mary;14;6;16;7
St. Cloud St.;12;8;15;9
Minot St.;8;12;13;13
Northern St.;6;14;9;17
Minn.-Crookston;5;15;10;16
Bemidji St.;3;17;5;19
South Division
Concordia-S.P.;15;5;19;6
Sioux Falls;14;6;19;7
Augustana;12;8;20;9
Winona St.;12;8;14;10
MSU-Mankato;9;11;12;12
SW Minn. St.;9;11;12;13
Wayne St.;8;12;13;13
Upper Iowa;0;20;3;25
AMERICAN RIVERS
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;15;1;22;3
Loras;14;2;21;4
Simpson;11;5;19;6
Luther;10;6;11;12
Coe;9;7;15;10
Neb. Wesleyan;7;9;12;13
Central;3;13;7;18
Buena Vista;2;14;7;18
Dubuque;1;15;3;22
ARC TOURNAMENT
Games Tuesday
Neb. Wesleyan at Simpson
Coe at Luther
Prep girls
REGIONAL FINALS
Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Ridge View 55
CAM, Anita 66, Colo-Nesco 29
Cascade 53, Maquoketa Valley 38
Central Decatur 68, Van Buren Community 30
Clarksville 55, North Butler 20
Dike-New Hartford 50, Panorama 15
Grundy Center 72, Sumner-Fredricksburg 37
Marquette Catholic 69, Lynnville-Sully 62
Montezuma 45, Sigourney 26
Newell-Fonda 79, Westwood 44
North Linn 79, Wilton 48
North Mahaska 38, Seymour 37
Springville 49, Central Elkader 39
Treynor 75, Woodbury Central 48
Unity Christian 82, Cherokee 71
West Hancock 76, Kingsley-Pierson 44
Prep boys
CLASS 3A SUBSTATES
ADM, Adel 62, North Polk 61
Algona 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 53
Assumption, Davenport 63, Clear Creek-Amana 46
Ballard 79, Knoxville 60
Bondurant-Farrar 59, Nevada 47
Carlisle 63, Grinnell 51
Carroll 86, Perry 46
Center Point-Urbana 63, Benton Community 42
Central DeWitt 66, Solon 61
Charles City 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 64
Clear Lake 67, Hampton-Dumont 22
Creston 66, Glenwood 57
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Boone 47
Denison-Schleswig 70, Atlantic 65, OT
Fairfield 51, Centerville 29
Gilbert 94, Saydel 44
Maquoketa 68, Independence 38
Marion 59, Anamosa 50
Mount Pleasant 53, Keokuk 49
Norwalk 82, Clarke, Osceola 36
Oskaloosa 65, South Tama 28
Pella 75, Newton 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86, Humboldt 57
Spencer 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 55
Spirit Lake 62, LeMars 45
Storm Lake 54, Bishop Heelan 46
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Mount Vernon 45
Washington 54, Fort Madison 50
Webster City 55, Decorah 47
West Delaware 62, West Liberty 37
Winterset 67, Harlan 51
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 57, Vinton-Shellsburg 48
CLASS 4A SUBSTATES
Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 45
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Burlington 50
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Clinton 44
Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, Council Bluffs Jefferson 43
Davenport North 53, Iowa City Liberty 44
Davenport West 69, Ottumwa 41
Des Moines Hoover 70, Des Moines East 49
Des Moines Lincoln 52, Urbandale 44
Des Moines Roosevelt 68, Ankeny 64
Dubuque Hempstead 87, Muscatine 39
Lewis Central 60, Sioux City North 58
Mason City 63, Marshalltown 54
Pleasant Valley 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55
Southeast Polk 67, Indianola 64
Waterloo East 68, Iowa City High 48
Waterloo West 61, Western Dubuque 37
