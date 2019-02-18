Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

SUNDAY'S RESULT

2019 All-Star Game

Team LeBron West 178, Team Giannis East 164

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

Boxscore

LEBRON WEST 178, GIANNIS EAST 164

LEBRON WEST (178) -- Leonard 7-14 0-0 19, James 9-17 0-1 19, Durant 10-15 5-5 31, Irving 6-12 0-0 13, Harden 4-13 0-0 12, Aldridge 1-2 0-0 2, Davis 2-2 0-0 5, Towns 5-7 0-0 11, Lillard 6-17 0-0 18, Simmons 5-5 0-0 10, Wade 2-4 2-2 7, Thompson 7-16 0-0 20, Beal 4-11 0-0 11. Totals 68-135 7-8 178.

GIANNIS EAST (164) -- George 7-14 0-0 20, Antetokounmpo 17-23 2-2 38, Embiid 4-12 2-4 10, Walker 2-8 0-0 4, Curry 6-23 1-1 17, Middleton 7-13 0-0 20, Griffin 4-8 0-0 10, Nowitzki 3-3 0-0 9, Vucevic 2-2 0-0 4, Jokic 3-4 0-0 6, Lowry 1-5 0-0 3, Westbrook 8-20 0-0 17, Russell 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 66-140 5-7 164.

West;37;45;50;46 -- 178

East;53;42;36;33 -- 164

3-point goals -- West 35-90 (Durant 6-9, Thompson 6-12, Lillard 6-17, Leonard 5-11, Harden 4-13, Beal 3-10, Davis 1-1, Wade 1-2, Towns 1-3, Irving 1-4, James 1-8), East 27-77 (Middleton 6-10, George 6-12, Curry 4-17, Nowitzki 3-3, Griffin 2-4, Russell 2-5, Antetokounmpo 2-6, Lowry 1-4, Westbrook 1-8, Embiid 0-3, Walker 0-5). Fouled Out -- none. Rebounds -- West 64 (Irving 9), East 68 (Embiid 12). Assists -- West 42 (Simmons 7), East 43 (Walker 8). Total fouls— West 9, East 6.

College men

BIG 12

Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51

Oklahoma St. 68, TCU 61

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58

EAST

Boston U. 70, Holy Cross 60

SOUTH

MVSU 70, Southern U. 59

NC Central 98, Howard 90

Norfolk St. 76, NC A&T 58

Prairie View 92, Grambling St. 87

SC State 57, Florida A&M 54

Savannah St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 70

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 65

Virginia 64, Virginia Tech 58

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 73, Alcorn St. 62

FAR WEST

E. Washington 82, Idaho 57

Sunday

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 73, Evansville 58

Missouri St. 65, Loyola 61

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Duke (58);23-2;1594;2

2. Gonzaga (6);25-2;1502;3

3. Virginia;22-2;1476;4

4. Kentucky;21-4;1383;5

5. Tennessee;23-2;1376;1

6. Nevada;24-1;1240;7

7. Michigan;23-3;1150;6

8. N. Carolina;20-5;1129;8

9. Houston;25-1;1085;9

10. Mich. St.;21-5;1046;11

11. Marquette;21-4;987;10

12. Kansas;20-6;801;14

13. LSU;21-4;773;19

14. Texas Tech;21-5;733;15

15. Purdue;18-7;699;12

16. Florida St.;20-5;525;17

17. Villanova;20-6;519;13

18. Louisville;18-8;507;16

19. Iowa St.;19-6;426;23

20. Va. Tech;20-5;408;22

21. Iowa;20-5;389;21

22. Wisconsin;17-8;250;20

23. Kansas St.;19-6;249;18

24. Maryland;19-7;211;24

25. Buffalo;22-3;164;25

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 99, Wofford 32, Auburn 21, Washington 20, Mississippi St. 2, St. John's 2, Mississippi 1, Yale 1.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Kansas St.;10;3;20;6

Texas Tech;9;4;21;5

Kansas;9;4;20;6

Iowa St.;8;4;19;6

Baylor;7;5;16;9

Texas;7;6;15;11

TCU;5;8;17;9

Oklahoma;4;9;16;10

Oklahoma St.;3;10;10;16

W. Virginia;2;11;10;16

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;12;3;23;3

Michigan St.;12;3;21;5

Purdue;11;3;18;7

Maryland;10;5;19;7

Wisconsin;10;5;18;8

Iowa;9;5;20;5

Minnesota;7;8;17;9

Ohio St.;6;8;16;9

Illinois;6;9;10;16

Nebraska;5;10;15;11

Rutgers;5;10;12;13

Indiana;4;10;13;12

Northwestern;3;11;12;13

Penn St.;2;12;9;16

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;9;5;20;7

Loyola;9;5;16;11

Missouri St.;9;5;15;12

Bradley;7;7;15;12

Illinois St.;7;7;14;13

Southern Ill.;7;7;14;13

N. Iowa;7;7;12;15

Valparaiso;6;8;13;14

Indiana St.;5;9;13;13

Evansville;4;10;10;17

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Northern St.;16;4;20;6

St. Cloud St.;14;6;19;7

MSU-Moorhead;12;8;18;10

Minn.-Duluth;12;8;15;9

Minn.-Crookston;9;11;16;13

Minot St.;9;11;14;15

U-Mary;8;12;11;15

Bemidji St.;6;14;9;15

South Division

Wayne St.;13;7;18;8

MSU-Mankato;13;7;17;9

Sioux Falls;12;8;17;9

Augustana;12;8;16;10

SW Minn. St.;10;10;15;11

Winona St.;8;12;11;15

Concordia-S.P.;3;17;8;18

Upper Iowa;3;17;6;20

AMERICAN RIVERS

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Neb. Wesleyan;15;1;24;1

Loras;12;4;20;5

Wartburg;11;5;17;8

Simpson;9;7;15;9

Coe;8;8;14;11

Dubuque;6;10;13;12

Buena Vista;5;11;11;14

Central;5;11;8;17

Luther;1;15;7;17

ARC TOURNAMENT

Games Wednesday

Dubuque at Wartburg

Coe at Simpson

College women

BIG TEN

Rutgers 69, Indiana 61

EAST

Bryant 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

LIU Brooklyn 69, Sacred Heart 64

Mount St. Mary's 81, Wagner 66

Robert Morris 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 60

St. Francis Brooklyn 70, CCSU 58

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 68, Savannah St. 47

Georgia 78, Mississippi 56

Grambling St. 73, Prairie View 57

Howard 80, NC Central 70

Jackson St. 73, Texas Southern 64

NC A&T 49, Norfolk St. 44

Notre Dame 95, NC State 72

SC State 61, Florida A&M 48

Southern U. 67, MVSU 46

MIDWEST

N. Illinois 77, W. Michigan 64

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 66, Alcorn St. 57

FAR WEST

Idaho 75, E. Washington 74

Oregon St. 67, Oregon 62

Sunday

BIG 12

Kansas St. 69, Texas 60

Texas Tech 75, Kansas 71

BIG TEN

Iowa 86, Maryland 73

Michigan 70, Illinois 56

Minnesota 97, Penn St. 67

Nebraska 82, Michigan St. 71

Ohio St. 70, Wisconsin 68

Purdue 61, Northwestern 58

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 68, Southern Illinois 66

Indiana St. 67, Valparaiso 59

Loyola 71, Evansville 51

Missouri St. 82, Bradley 60

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Baylor (26);23-1;698;1

2. Oregon (2);24-1;672;3

3. UConn;23-2;638;4

4. Louisville;23-2;610;2

5. Notre Dame;23-3;596;6

6. Miss. St.;23-2;555;5

7. Stanford;21-4;475;10

8. Maryland;23-3;458;7

9. N.C. State;22-2;455;12

10. Iowa;21-5;439;14

11. Marquette;22-4;437;8

12. Oregon St.;20-5;413;9

13. S. Carolina;19-6;398;11

14. Miami;22-5;350;20

15. Gonzaga;23-3;275;13

16. Kentucky;21-5;261;17

17. Arizona St.;18-6;247;19

18. Syracuse;19-6;232;16

19. Texas;20-6;225;15

20. Iowa St.;19-6;155;18

21. Texas A&M;19-6;117;22

22. Florida St.;21-5;106;21

23. S. Dakota;23-3;90;25

24. Drake;19-5;40;—

25. Rice;22-3;30;—

Others receiving votes: Missouri 29, Rutgers 29, West Virginia 19, Minnesota 11, UCLA 9, Michigan St. 7, Boise St. 5, BYU 4, Clemson 4, Kansas St. 4, South Dakota St. 4, Cent. Michigan 1, DePaul 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;13;0;23;1

Texas;10;4;20;6

Iowa St.;9;4;19;6

W. Virginia;9;4;18;6

TCU;8;6;18;7

Kansas St.;7;7;16;10

Oklahoma St.;4;9;13;11

Texas Tech;3;11;12;13

Kansas;2;11;12;12

Oklahoma;2;11;6;18

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Iowa;12;3;21;5

Maryland;12;3;23;3

Rutgers;10;4;18;7

Michigan;9;6;18;9

Minnesota;8;7;19;7

Purdue;8;7;17;11

Northwestern;8;7;15;11

Ohio St.;8;7;12;12

Michigan St.;7;7;17;8

Nebraska;7;8;12;14

Indiana;6;9;17;10

Wisconsin;3;11;12;14

Penn St.;3;11;10;15

Illinois;2;13;10;16

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Drake;11;1;19;5

Missouri St.;11;1;15;8

N. Iowa;8;4;15;9

Illinois St.;8;5;15;9

Bradley;7;6;17;7

Loyola;6;7;12;12

Indiana St.;5;8;11;13

Southern Ill.;4;8;11;12

Valparaiso;2;11;6;19

Evansville;1;12;3;21

NORTHERN SUN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

MSU-Moorhead;17;3;21;5

Minn.-Duluth;16;4;17;6

U-Mary;14;6;16;7

St. Cloud St.;12;8;15;9

Minot St.;8;12;13;13

Northern St.;6;14;9;17

Minn.-Crookston;5;15;10;16

Bemidji St.;3;17;5;19

South Division

Concordia-S.P.;15;5;19;6

Sioux Falls;14;6;19;7

Augustana;12;8;20;9

Winona St.;12;8;14;10

MSU-Mankato;9;11;12;12

SW Minn. St.;9;11;12;13

Wayne St.;8;12;13;13

Upper Iowa;0;20;3;25

AMERICAN RIVERS

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;15;1;22;3

Loras;14;2;21;4

Simpson;11;5;19;6

Luther;10;6;11;12

Coe;9;7;15;10

Neb. Wesleyan;7;9;12;13

Central;3;13;7;18

Buena Vista;2;14;7;18

Dubuque;1;15;3;22

ARC TOURNAMENT

Games Tuesday

Neb. Wesleyan at Simpson

Coe at Luther

Prep girls

REGIONAL FINALS

Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Ridge View 55

CAM, Anita 66, Colo-Nesco 29

Cascade 53, Maquoketa Valley 38

Central Decatur 68, Van Buren Community 30

Clarksville 55, North Butler 20

Dike-New Hartford 50, Panorama 15

Grundy Center 72, Sumner-Fredricksburg 37

Marquette Catholic 69, Lynnville-Sully 62

Montezuma 45, Sigourney 26

Newell-Fonda 79, Westwood 44

North Linn 79, Wilton 48

North Mahaska 38, Seymour 37

Springville 49, Central Elkader 39

Treynor 75, Woodbury Central 48

Unity Christian 82, Cherokee 71

West Hancock 76, Kingsley-Pierson 44

Prep boys

CLASS 3A SUBSTATES

ADM, Adel 62, North Polk 61

Algona 66, Waverly-Shell Rock 53

Assumption, Davenport 63, Clear Creek-Amana 46

Ballard 79, Knoxville 60

Bondurant-Farrar 59, Nevada 47

Carlisle 63, Grinnell 51

Carroll 86, Perry 46

Center Point-Urbana 63, Benton Community 42

Central DeWitt 66, Solon 61

Charles City 72, Iowa Falls-Alden 64

Clear Lake 67, Hampton-Dumont 22

Creston 66, Glenwood 57

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Boone 47

Denison-Schleswig 70, Atlantic 65, OT

Fairfield 51, Centerville 29

Gilbert 94, Saydel 44

Maquoketa 68, Independence 38

Marion 59, Anamosa 50

Mount Pleasant 53, Keokuk 49

Norwalk 82, Clarke, Osceola 36

Oskaloosa 65, South Tama 28

Pella 75, Newton 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86, Humboldt 57

Spencer 60, MOC-Floyd Valley 55

Spirit Lake 62, LeMars 45

Storm Lake 54, Bishop Heelan 46

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Mount Vernon 45

Washington 54, Fort Madison 50

Webster City 55, Decorah 47

West Delaware 62, West Liberty 37

Winterset 67, Harlan 51

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 57, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

CLASS 4A SUBSTATES

Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 45

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Burlington 50

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Clinton 44

Council Bluffs Lincoln 58, Council Bluffs Jefferson 43

Davenport North 53, Iowa City Liberty 44

Davenport West 69, Ottumwa 41

Des Moines Hoover 70, Des Moines East 49

Des Moines Lincoln 52, Urbandale 44

Des Moines Roosevelt 68, Ankeny 64

Dubuque Hempstead 87, Muscatine 39

Lewis Central 60, Sioux City North 58

Mason City 63, Marshalltown 54

Pleasant Valley 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Southeast Polk 67, Indianola 64

Waterloo East 68, Iowa City High 48

Waterloo West 61, Western Dubuque 37

