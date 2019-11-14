NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;9;1;.900;—
Toronto;8;3;.727;1½
Philadelphia;7;4;.636;2½
Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5
New York;3;9;.250;7
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;8;3;.727;—
Atlanta;4;7;.364;4
Charlotte;4;7;.364;4
Orlando;4;7;.364;4
Washington;2;7;.222;5
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—
Indiana;7;4;.636;1
Cleveland;4;7;.364;4
Detroit;4;8;.333;4½
Chicago;4;8;.333;4½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;8;3;.727;—
Dallas;6;5;.545;2
San Antonio;5;6;.455;3
Memphis;4;7;.364;4
New Orleans;3;8;.273;5
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Utah;8;3;.727;—
Denver;7;3;.700;½
Minnesota;7;4;.636;1
Oklahoma City;4;7;.364;4
Portland;4;8;.333;4½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Lakers;9;2;.818;—
Phoenix;7;4;.636;2
L.A. Clippers;7;5;.583;2½
Sacramento;4;6;.400;4½
Golden State;2;10;.167;7½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 108, Cleveland 97
Milwaukee 124, Chicago 115
New Orleans 132, L.A. Clippers 127
New York 106, Dallas 103
Phoenix 128, Atlanta 112
Brooklyn at Denver, 10:30 p.m.<
GAMES TODAY
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Brooklyn at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 112, Houston Baptist 42
Missouri St, 96, Oklahoma 90
TCU 72, Nichols St. 47
Texas 84, UTSA 53
Texas Tech 99, Sam Houston St. 57
BIG TEN
Iowa 86, North Alabama 81
Colorado 74, Wisconsin 57
Michigan St. 77, Notre Dame 69
Minnesota 77, Milwaukee 61
Nebraska 78, Morgan St. 55
Northwestern 64, Marquette 56, OT
Purdue 66, Chattanooga 34
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St, 96, Oklahoma 90
Western Illinois 83, Indiana St. 72
NORTHERN SUN
MSU-Mankato 83, Northern Michigan 57
U-Mary 78, Dickinson St. 52
EAST
American U. 76, Villanova 54
Brown 83, CCSU 73
Colgate 62, Cornell 58
Temple 78, Xavier 65
UMass 74, Mass.-Lowell 58
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 79, Edward Waters 46
Campbell 61, W. Carolina 40
FAU 64, Hampton 63
Gardner-Webb 67, Wofford 53
High Point 80, ETSU 62
Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 55
Louisville 76, Cent. Michigan 63
Middle Tennessee 64, Tulane 62
NC State 81, Lamar 40
Norfolk St. 123, Virginia-Lynchburg 48
Old Dominion 89, Auburn 77
Purdue 66, Chattanooga 34
South Alabama 83, Texas A&M-CC 82
Tennessee 73, Tennessee St. 43
MIDWEST
W. Michigan 80, Kentucky State 41
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 96, Oral Roberts 64
Miami (Ohio) 65, Prairie View 52
FAR WEST
Alabama A&M 61, San Diego St. 53
BYU 90, Texas A&M-Kingsville 38
Colorado 74, Wisconsin 57
Denver 71, Wyoming 57
Duke 57, UNLV 45
Grand Canyon 69, S. Utah 65
UCLA 86, Long Beach St. 51
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 73, Seton Hall 73
Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 89, IU Kokomo 71
NORTHERN SUN
MSU Moorhead 86, Dickinson St. 71
AMERICAN RIVERS
Simpson 122, Faith Baptist 73
IOWA COLLEGES
MSU Moorhead 86, Dickinson St. 71
EAST
Harvard 59, Siena 56
SOUTH
ETSU 61, Winthrop 58
Florida 66, Towson 60
Mississippi St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 45
Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55
North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63
Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53
E. Michigan 72, Michigan-Dearborn 59
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56
UALR 77, SW Baptist 59
FAR WEST
Arizona 87, San Jose St. 39
Idaho St. 80, Montana-Western 48
New Mexico St. 79, Southern U. 63
San Diego 71, Weber St. 56
UC Davis 65, Idaho 64
