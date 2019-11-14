Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;9;1;.900;—

Toronto;8;3;.727;1½

Philadelphia;7;4;.636;2½

Brooklyn;4;6;.400;5

New York;3;9;.250;7

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;8;3;.727;—

Atlanta;4;7;.364;4

Charlotte;4;7;.364;4

Orlando;4;7;.364;4

Washington;2;7;.222;5

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;8;3;.727;—

Indiana;7;4;.636;1

Cleveland;4;7;.364;4

Detroit;4;8;.333;4½

Chicago;4;8;.333;4½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;8;3;.727;—

Dallas;6;5;.545;2

San Antonio;5;6;.455;3

Memphis;4;7;.364;4

New Orleans;3;8;.273;5

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Utah;8;3;.727;—

Denver;7;3;.700;½

Minnesota;7;4;.636;1

Oklahoma City;4;7;.364;4

Portland;4;8;.333;4½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Lakers;9;2;.818;—

Phoenix;7;4;.636;2

L.A. Clippers;7;5;.583;2½

Sacramento;4;6;.400;4½

Golden State;2;10;.167;7½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 108, Cleveland 97

Milwaukee 124, Chicago 115

New Orleans 132, L.A. Clippers 127

New York 106, Dallas 103

Phoenix 128, Atlanta 112

Brooklyn at Denver, 10:30 p.m.<

GAMES TODAY

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Brooklyn at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 112, Houston Baptist 42

Missouri St, 96, Oklahoma 90

TCU 72, Nichols St. 47

Texas 84, UTSA 53

Texas Tech 99, Sam Houston St. 57

BIG TEN

Iowa 86, North Alabama 81

Colorado 74, Wisconsin 57

Michigan St. 77, Notre Dame 69

Minnesota 77, Milwaukee 61

Nebraska 78, Morgan St. 55

Northwestern 64, Marquette 56, OT

Purdue 66, Chattanooga 34

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St, 96, Oklahoma 90

Western Illinois 83, Indiana St. 72

NORTHERN SUN

MSU-Mankato 83, Northern Michigan 57

U-Mary 78, Dickinson St. 52

EAST

American U. 76, Villanova 54

Brown 83, CCSU 73

Colgate 62, Cornell 58

Temple 78, Xavier 65

UMass 74, Mass.-Lowell 58

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 79, Edward Waters 46

Campbell 61, W. Carolina 40

FAU 64, Hampton 63

Gardner-Webb 67, Wofford 53

High Point 80, ETSU 62

Louisiana-Lafayette 75, McNeese St. 55

Louisville 76, Cent. Michigan 63

Middle Tennessee 64, Tulane 62

NC State 81, Lamar 40

Norfolk St. 123, Virginia-Lynchburg 48

Old Dominion 89, Auburn 77

Purdue 66, Chattanooga 34

South Alabama 83, Texas A&M-CC 82

Tennessee 73, Tennessee St. 43

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 80, Kentucky State 41

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 96, Oral Roberts 64

Miami (Ohio) 65, Prairie View 52

FAR WEST

Alabama A&M 61, San Diego St. 53

BYU 90, Texas A&M-Kingsville 38

Colorado 74, Wisconsin 57

Denver 71, Wyoming 57

Duke 57, UNLV 45

Grand Canyon 69, S. Utah 65

UCLA 86, Long Beach St. 51

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 73, Seton Hall 73

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 89, IU Kokomo 71

NORTHERN SUN

MSU Moorhead 86, Dickinson St. 71

AMERICAN RIVERS

Simpson 122, Faith Baptist 73

IOWA COLLEGES

MSU Moorhead 86, Dickinson St. 71

EAST

Harvard 59, Siena 56

SOUTH

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Florida 66, Towson 60

Mississippi St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 45

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63

Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53

E. Michigan 72, Michigan-Dearborn 59

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56

UALR 77, SW Baptist 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 87, San Jose St. 39

Idaho St. 80, Montana-Western 48

New Mexico St. 79, Southern U. 63

San Diego 71, Weber St. 56

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments