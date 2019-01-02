NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;28;11;.718;—
Philadelphia;25;14;.641;3
Boston;22;15;.595;5
Brooklyn;18;21;.462;10
New York;9;29;.237;18½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;18;18;.500;—
Charlotte;18;19;.486;½
Orlando;17;20;.459;1½
Washington;15;23;.395;4
Atlanta;11;26;.297;7½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;26;10;.722;—
Indiana;25;12;.676;1½
Detroit;17;19;.472;9
Chicago;10;28;.263;17
Cleveland;8;30;.211;19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;21;15;.583;—
San Antonio;21;17;.553;1
Memphis;18;19;.486;3½
Dallas;18;19;.486;3½
New Orleans;17;22;.436;5½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;24;11;.686;—
Oklahoma City;23;13;.639;1½
Portland;22;16;.579;3½
Utah;18;20;.474;7½
Minnesota;17;21;.447;8½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;25;13;.658;—
L.A. Clippers;21;16;.568;3½
L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3½
Sacramento;19;18;.514;5½
Phoenix;9;30;.231;16½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Dallas 122, Charlotte 84
Miami 117, Cleveland 92
Washington 114, Atlanta 98
Brooklyn 126, New Orleans 121
Boston 115, Minnesota 102
Detroit 101, Memphis 94
Orlando 112, Chicago 84
Philadelphia 132, Phoenix 127
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
GAMES TODAY
Toronto at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Utah at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Charlotte at Denver, 4 p.m.
Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Iowa St. 96, Kansas St. 58
Oklahoma 66, Texas Tech 61
TCU 62, West Virginia 48
Texas 60, Oklahoma St. 51
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 72, Dubuque 66
Loras 76, Simpson 67
Luther 64, Coe 62
Neb. Wesleyan 81, Buena Vista 67
IOWA COLLEGES
Briar Cliff 74, Midland 68
Central Methodist 75, Clarke 65
Cornell 62, Knox 49
Dakota Wesleyan 91, Morningside 67
Dordt 97, Concordia 72
Graceland 57, Grand View 54
Iowa Wesleyan 75, Blackburn 58
Missouri Valley 69, Mount Mercy 53
Monmouth 70, Grinnell 61
Northwestern 79, Doane 49
EAST
Albany (NY) 61, Binghamton 56
Columbia 88, Hampton 63
Duquesne 54, Temple 53
Hartford 64, Stony Brook 36
Maine 67, New Hampshire 46
Mass.-Lowell 54, Vermont 51
Mount St. Mary's 89, Radford 77
SOUTH
Abilene Christian 59, New Orleans 52
Furman 76, Presbyterian 68
Gardner-Webb 62, W. Carolina 52
Incarnate Word 68, McNeese St. 66
Jacksonville 71, Mercer 66
Liberty 61, West Chester 42
NC Central 55, Wilberforce 49
Nicholls 97, Northwestern St. 86
Richmond 59, UNC-Greensboro 48
Stephen F. Austin 62, SE Louisiana 51
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 63, Houston Baptist 50
North Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 67
FAR WEST
Boise St. 72, Wyoming 64
Colorado St. 52, UNLV 49
New Mexico 78, Air Force 57
Boxscores
LUTHER 64, COE 62 OT
LUTHER (3-7, 2-1) -- Anderson 1-4 2-2 5, Edel 1-5 4-4 7, Holtz 2-9 3-4 7, Hamilton 7-12 4-7 19, Heinke 1-5 0-0 2, Vickerman 2-4 0-0 5, Parks 2-10 1-1 6, Saemrow 3-5 1-1 7, Spence 2-13 0-0 4, Elliott 1-3 0-0 2, Sjulstad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-72 15-19 64.
COE (7-5, 2-2) -- Schroder 1-5 0-0 2, Jac. Feldt 6-16 6-7 19, Wilkins 5-13 4-5 17, Smith 3-8 5-8 11, Claussen 4-7 0-0 8, Jam. Feldt 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Bussa 0-2 0-0 0, Huber 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 15-20 62.
Luther;6;16;19;15;8 -- 64
Coe;16;13;6;21;6 -- 62
3-point goals -- Luther 5-23 (Anderson 1-3, Edel 1-2, Holtz 0-4, Hamilton 1-2, Vickerman 1-2, Parks 1-5, Saemrow 0-1, Spence 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Sjulstad 0-1). Coe 5-17 (Jac. Feldt 1-3, Wilkins 3-6, Smith 0-3, Ja. Feldt 1-1, Bussa 0-2, Huber 0-2). Rebounds -- Luther 41 (Holtz 10). Coe 50 (Smith 18). Assists -- Luther 11 (Spence 4). Coe 15 (Smith 5). Turnovers -- Luther 11 (Holtz 4). Coe 20 (Schroder 5). Totals fouls -- Luther 21, Coe 17. Fouled out -- Saemrow.
College men
BIG 12
Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 63
Kansas 70, Oklahoma 63
Texas 67, Kansas St. 47
Texas Tech 62, West Virginia 59
BIG TEN
Maryland 74, Nebraska 72
Michigan St. 81, Northwestern 55
MISSOURI VALLEY
Northern Iowa 65, Bradley 47
Evansville 82, Drake 77, 2OTs
Loyola 79, Indiana St. 44
Southern Illinois 75, Missouri St. 70
Valparaiso 58, Illinois St. 56
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 81, Luther 75
Dubuque 93, Central 74
Loras 85, Simpson 61
Neb. Wesleyan 83, Buena Vista 59
IOWA COLLEGES
Blackburn 71, Iowa Wesleyan 55
Briar Cliff 111, Midland 90
Clarke 65, Central Methodist 63
Dordt 91, Concordia 73
Northwestern 80, Doane 70
Graceland 64, Grand View 51
Monmouth 116, Grinnell 88
Cornell 84, Knox 75
Mount Mercy 104, Missouri Valley 88
Dakota Wesleyan 86, Morningside 82
EAST
American U. 86, Boston U. 74<
Brown 75, Maine 67<
Bucknell 64, Army 63<
Columbia 65, Binghamton 63<
Lehigh 86, Lafayette 83<
Scranton 71, Gettysburg 59<2<
Vermont 73, Dartmouth 59<
Villanova 73, DePaul 68<
Yale 92, Kennesaw St. 65
SOUTH
Alma 74, Kalamazoo 61
Campbell 95, Allen 48
Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63
Hendrix 80, Rhodes 60
High Point 101, Washington (Md.) 60
Nicholls 78, Northwestern St. 72
North Carolina 77, Harvard 57
North Florida 104, Florida National 76
Presbyterian 72, SC State 70
South Florida 76, UConn 68
UCF 78, Temple 73
Wake Forest 83, Cornell 61
MIDWEST
Bethany Lutheran 92, Minn.-Morris 88
Cincinnati 93, Tulane 61
Concordia (Moor.) 66, Macalester 65
Cornerstone 85, Concordia (Mich.) 79
Crown (Minn.) 83, Wis.-Superior 70
Elmhurst 74, Carroll (Wis.) 70
Georgetown 84, Butler 74
Hamline 79, St. Mary's (Minn.) 57
Indiana-East 78, Asbury 67
Lake Forest 100, Beloit 82
Madonna 89, Michigan-Dearborn 74
Northwestern (Minn.) 96, Northland 75
Omaha 90, N. Dakota St. 77
Peru St. 86, MidAm Nazarene 70
Ripon 80, Lawrence 67
Seton Hall 80, Xavier 70
St. John's (Minn.) 78, Augsburg 58
St. Olaf 63, Bethel (Minn.) 54
St. Scholastica 64, Martin Luther 55
St. Thomas (Minn.) 97, Gustavus 53
Wis.-Eau Claire 68, Wis.-River Falls 59
Wis.-La Crosse 92, Wis.-Stout 72
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 64, Wis.-Whitewater 51
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 68, New Orleans 58
Houston 74, Tulsa 56
Houston Baptist 88, Lamar 82, OT
McNeese St. 88, Incarnate Word 77
Prairie View 81, Huston-Tillotson 65
SMU 82, East Carolina 54
Stephen F. Austin 65, SE Louisiana 60
Texas A&M-CC 87, Cent. Arkansas 75
FAR WEST
Boise St. 69, Wyoming 55
New Mexico 65, Air Force 58
South Dakota 71, Denver 70
Boxscores
COE 81, LUTHER 75
LUTHER (6-5, 0-3) -- Nicolaisen 6-13 9-10 21, Thompson 2-4 1-2 6, Torres 0-4 0-0 5, Kappus 4-10 2-4 12, Bagga 1-4 2-2 4, Westhusing 4-5 4-5 14, Sturges 2-5 0-0 5, Whitlock 2-4 1-2 5, Blumberg 2-4 0-0 4, Wade 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 25-61 19-25 75.
COE (8-5, 2-2) -- Winker 5-13 2-6 13, Schmitt 3-8 4-4 11, Hook 3-4 7-8 13, Timp 7-10 6-7 21, McDermott 1-2 5-6 7, Niemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Schlabaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 2-4 1-1 5, Kruse 0-0 0-0 0, Grenier 0-1 0-0 0, Eilers 0-1 0-0 0, Kaufmann 1-1 0-0 3, Roth 3-6 2-3 8, Thrapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 27-35 81.
Halftime score: Coe 35, Luther 34. 3-point goals -- Luther 6-26 (Nicolaisen 0-3, Thompson 1-3, Torres 0-2, Kappus 2-7, Bagga 0-2, Westhusing 2-3, Blumberg 0-1, Wade 1-5). Coe 4-20 (Winker 1-2, Schmitt 1-5, Hook 0-1, Timp 1-2, McDermott 0-1, Niemeyer 0-2, Robertson 0-1, Grenier 0-1, Eilers 0-1, Kaufmann 1-1, Roth 0-2, Thrapp 0-1). Rebounds -- Luther 33 (Nicolaisen 8). Coe 38 (Winker 9). Assists -- Luther 11 (Bagga 2, Sturges 2). Coe 9 (Schmitt 3). Total fouls -- Luther 27, Coe 19. Fouled out -- Nicolaisen, Torres.
