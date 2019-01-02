Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;28;11;.718;—

Philadelphia;25;14;.641;3

Boston;22;15;.595;5

Brooklyn;18;21;.462;10

New York;9;29;.237;18½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;18;18;.500;—

Charlotte;18;19;.486;½

Orlando;17;20;.459;1½

Washington;15;23;.395;4

Atlanta;11;26;.297;7½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;26;10;.722;—

Indiana;25;12;.676;1½

Detroit;17;19;.472;9

Chicago;10;28;.263;17

Cleveland;8;30;.211;19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;21;15;.583;—

San Antonio;21;17;.553;1

Memphis;18;19;.486;3½

Dallas;18;19;.486;3½

New Orleans;17;22;.436;5½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;24;11;.686;—

Oklahoma City;23;13;.639;1½

Portland;22;16;.579;3½

Utah;18;20;.474;7½

Minnesota;17;21;.447;8½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;25;13;.658;—

L.A. Clippers;21;16;.568;3½

L.A. Lakers;21;16;.568;3½

Sacramento;19;18;.514;5½

Phoenix;9;30;.231;16½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Dallas 122, Charlotte 84

Miami 117, Cleveland 92

Washington 114, Atlanta 98

Brooklyn 126, New Orleans 121

Boston 115, Minnesota 102

Detroit 101, Memphis 94

Orlando 112, Chicago 84

Philadelphia 132, Phoenix 127

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

GAMES TODAY

Toronto at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Utah at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Charlotte at Denver, 4 p.m.

Utah at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Iowa St. 96, Kansas St. 58

Oklahoma 66, Texas Tech 61

TCU 62, West Virginia 48

Texas 60, Oklahoma St. 51

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 72, Dubuque 66

Loras 76, Simpson 67

Luther 64, Coe 62

Neb. Wesleyan 81, Buena Vista 67

IOWA COLLEGES

Briar Cliff 74, Midland 68

Central Methodist 75, Clarke 65

Cornell 62, Knox 49

Dakota Wesleyan 91, Morningside 67

Dordt 97, Concordia 72

Graceland 57, Grand View 54

Iowa Wesleyan 75, Blackburn 58

Missouri Valley 69, Mount Mercy 53

Monmouth 70, Grinnell 61

Northwestern 79, Doane 49

EAST

Albany (NY) 61, Binghamton 56

Columbia 88, Hampton 63

Duquesne 54, Temple 53

Hartford 64, Stony Brook 36

Maine 67, New Hampshire 46

Mass.-Lowell 54, Vermont 51

Mount St. Mary's 89, Radford 77

SOUTH

Abilene Christian 59, New Orleans 52

Furman 76, Presbyterian 68

Gardner-Webb 62, W. Carolina 52

Incarnate Word 68, McNeese St. 66

Jacksonville 71, Mercer 66

Liberty 61, West Chester 42

NC Central 55, Wilberforce 49

Nicholls 97, Northwestern St. 86

Richmond 59, UNC-Greensboro 48

Stephen F. Austin 62, SE Louisiana 51

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 63, Houston Baptist 50

North Dakota 75, Oral Roberts 67

FAR WEST

Boise St. 72, Wyoming 64

Colorado St. 52, UNLV 49

New Mexico 78, Air Force 57

Boxscores

LUTHER 64, COE 62 OT

LUTHER (3-7, 2-1) -- Anderson 1-4 2-2 5, Edel 1-5 4-4 7, Holtz 2-9 3-4 7, Hamilton 7-12 4-7 19, Heinke 1-5 0-0 2, Vickerman 2-4 0-0 5, Parks 2-10 1-1 6, Saemrow 3-5 1-1 7, Spence 2-13 0-0 4, Elliott 1-3 0-0 2, Sjulstad 0-2  0-0 0. Totals 22-72 15-19 64.

COE (7-5, 2-2) -- Schroder 1-5 0-0 2, Jac. Feldt 6-16 6-7 19, Wilkins 5-13 4-5 17, Smith 3-8 5-8 11, Claussen 4-7 0-0 8, Jam. Feldt 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Bussa 0-2 0-0 0, Huber 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 21-57 15-20 62.

Luther;6;16;19;15;8 -- 64

Coe;16;13;6;21;6  --  62

3-point goals -- Luther 5-23 (Anderson 1-3, Edel 1-2, Holtz 0-4, Hamilton 1-2, Vickerman 1-2, Parks 1-5, Saemrow 0-1, Spence 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Sjulstad 0-1). Coe 5-17 (Jac. Feldt 1-3, Wilkins 3-6, Smith 0-3, Ja. Feldt 1-1, Bussa 0-2, Huber 0-2). Rebounds -- Luther 41 (Holtz 10). Coe 50 (Smith 18). Assists -- Luther 11 (Spence 4). Coe 15 (Smith 5). Turnovers -- Luther 11 (Holtz 4). Coe 20 (Schroder 5). Totals fouls -- Luther 21, Coe 17. Fouled out -- Saemrow.

College men

BIG 12

Iowa St. 69, Oklahoma St. 63

Kansas 70, Oklahoma 63

Texas 67, Kansas St. 47

Texas Tech 62, West Virginia 59

BIG TEN

Maryland 74, Nebraska 72

Michigan St. 81, Northwestern 55

MISSOURI VALLEY

Northern Iowa 65, Bradley 47

Evansville 82, Drake 77, 2OTs

Loyola 79, Indiana St. 44

Southern Illinois 75, Missouri St. 70

Valparaiso 58, Illinois St. 56

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 81, Luther 75

Dubuque 93, Central 74

Loras 85, Simpson 61

Neb. Wesleyan 83, Buena Vista 59

IOWA COLLEGES

Blackburn 71, Iowa Wesleyan 55

Briar Cliff 111, Midland 90

Clarke 65, Central Methodist 63

Dordt 91, Concordia 73

Northwestern 80, Doane 70

Graceland 64, Grand View 51

Monmouth 116, Grinnell 88

Cornell 84, Knox 75

Mount Mercy 104, Missouri Valley 88

Dakota Wesleyan 86, Morningside 82

EAST

American U. 86, Boston U. 74<

Brown 75, Maine 67<

Bucknell 64, Army 63<

Columbia 65, Binghamton 63<

Lehigh 86, Lafayette 83<

Scranton 71, Gettysburg 59<2<

Vermont 73, Dartmouth 59<

Villanova 73, DePaul 68<

Yale 92, Kennesaw St. 65

SOUTH

Alma 74, Kalamazoo 61

Campbell 95, Allen 48

Georgia Tech 79, SC-Upstate 63

Hendrix 80, Rhodes 60

High Point 101, Washington (Md.) 60

Nicholls 78, Northwestern St. 72

North Carolina 77, Harvard 57

North Florida 104, Florida National 76

Presbyterian 72, SC State 70

South Florida 76, UConn 68

UCF 78, Temple 73

Wake Forest 83, Cornell 61

MIDWEST

Bethany Lutheran 92, Minn.-Morris 88

Cincinnati 93, Tulane 61

Concordia (Moor.) 66, Macalester 65

Cornerstone 85, Concordia (Mich.) 79

Crown (Minn.) 83, Wis.-Superior 70

Elmhurst 74, Carroll (Wis.) 70

Georgetown 84, Butler 74

Hamline 79, St. Mary's (Minn.) 57

Indiana-East 78, Asbury 67

Lake Forest 100, Beloit 82

Madonna 89, Michigan-Dearborn 74

Northwestern (Minn.) 96, Northland 75

Omaha 90, N. Dakota St. 77

Peru St. 86, MidAm Nazarene 70

Ripon 80, Lawrence 67

Seton Hall 80, Xavier 70

St. John's (Minn.) 78, Augsburg 58

St. Olaf 63, Bethel (Minn.) 54

St. Scholastica 64, Martin Luther 55

St. Thomas (Minn.) 97, Gustavus 53

Wis.-Eau Claire 68, Wis.-River Falls 59

Wis.-La Crosse 92, Wis.-Stout 72

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 64, Wis.-Whitewater 51

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 68, New Orleans 58

Houston 74, Tulsa 56

Houston Baptist 88, Lamar 82, OT

McNeese St. 88, Incarnate Word 77

Prairie View 81, Huston-Tillotson 65

SMU 82, East Carolina 54

Stephen F. Austin 65, SE Louisiana 60

Texas A&M-CC 87, Cent. Arkansas 75

FAR WEST

Boise St. 69, Wyoming 55

New Mexico 65, Air Force 58

South Dakota 71, Denver 70

Boxscores

COE 81, LUTHER 75

LUTHER (6-5, 0-3) -- Nicolaisen 6-13 9-10 21, Thompson 2-4 1-2 6, Torres 0-4 0-0 5, Kappus 4-10 2-4 12, Bagga 1-4 2-2 4, Westhusing 4-5 4-5 14, Sturges 2-5 0-0 5, Whitlock 2-4 1-2 5, Blumberg 2-4 0-0 4, Wade 2-8 1-2 5. Totals 25-61 19-25 75.

COE (8-5, 2-2) -- Winker 5-13 2-6 13, Schmitt 3-8 4-4 11, Hook 3-4 7-8 13, Timp 7-10 6-7 21, McDermott 1-2 5-6 7, Niemeyer 0-2 0-0 0, Schlabaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 2-4 1-1 5, Kruse 0-0 0-0 0, Grenier 0-1 0-0 0, Eilers 0-1 0-0 0, Kaufmann 1-1 0-0 3, Roth 3-6 2-3 8, Thrapp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 27-35 81.

Halftime score: Coe 35, Luther 34. 3-point goals -- Luther 6-26 (Nicolaisen 0-3, Thompson 1-3, Torres 0-2, Kappus 2-7, Bagga 0-2, Westhusing 2-3, Blumberg 0-1, Wade 1-5). Coe 4-20 (Winker 1-2, Schmitt 1-5, Hook 0-1, Timp 1-2, McDermott 0-1, Niemeyer 0-2, Robertson 0-1, Grenier 0-1, Eilers 0-1, Kaufmann 1-1, Roth 0-2, Thrapp 0-1). Rebounds -- Luther 33 (Nicolaisen 8). Coe 38 (Winker 9). Assists -- Luther 11 (Bagga 2, Sturges 2). Coe 9 (Schmitt 3). Total fouls -- Luther 27, Coe 19. Fouled out -- Nicolaisen, Torres.

