NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;39;16;.709;—

Boston;35;19;.648;3½

Philadelphia;34;20;.630;4½

Brooklyn;29;27;.518;10½

New York;10;43;.189;28

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;26;28;.481;—

Miami;25;27;.481;—

Washington;22;32;.407;4

Orlando;22;32;.407;4

Atlanta;18;35;.340;7½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;40;13;.755;—

Indiana;35;19;.648;5½

Detroit;24;29;.453;16

Chicago;12;42;.222;28½

Cleveland;11;43;.204;29½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;32;22;.593;—

San Antonio;32;24;.582;½

Dallas;25;28;.472;6½

New Orleans;24;31;.436;8½

Memphis;22;33;.400;10½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;37;17;.685;—

Oklahoma City;34;19;.642;2½

Portland;32;21;.604;4½

Utah;31;24;.564;6½

Minnesota;25;28;.472;11½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;38;15;.712;—

L.A. Clippers;30;25;.545;8½

Sacramento;28;26;.519;10

L.A. Lakers;27;27;.500;11

Phoenix;11;45;.196;28

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Brooklyn 135, Denver 130

Milwaukee 148, Washington 129

New Orleans 125, Chicago 120

Dallas 99, Charlotte 93

Utah 116, Phoenix 88

Houston 127, Sacramento 101

Golden State 141, San Antonio 102

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG 12

Texas 84, Baylor 72

TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68

BIG TEN

Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51

Maryland 60, Nebraska 45

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 79, Northern Iowa 71

Indiana St. 85, Evansville 62

Missouri St. 65, Southern Illinois 59

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 108, Central 78

Coe 74, Dubuque 64

Neb. Wesleyan 102, Simpson 71

Wartburg 87, Luther 79

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 92, Northwestern 83

Central Methodist 59, Clarke 54

Dordt 97, Jamestown 94

Governors St. 68, Saint Ambrose 66

Grand View 69, Graceland 53

MacMurray 78, Iowa Wesleyan 77

Morningside 79, Concordia (Neb.) 64

Mount Mercy 91, Missouri Valley 71

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Marshalltown 111, Graceland JV 57

Southeastern 66, John Wood 52

NIACC 95, Iowa Central 82

Iowa Lakes 76, Ellsworth 60

Southwestern 105, DMACC 102

EAST

Bucknell 84, Loyola (Md.) 72

Fordham 85, UMass 67

Georgetown 76, Providence 67

Hartford 70, UMBC 61

Holy Cross 56, Army 42

Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72

Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62

Navy 77, American U. 67

St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49

Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59

Temple 81, UConn 63

VCU 60, George Washington 50

Vermont 86, Maine 63

Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT

SOUTH

Alabama 89, Georgia 74

Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42

Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53

Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64

Georgia Southern 103, Louisiana-Lafayette 86

Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73

LSU 92, Mississippi St. 88, OT

Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55

Louisiana-Monroe 82, Georgia St. 76

Miami 62, Notre Dame 47

Mississippi 75, Texas A&M 71

New Orleans 81, Northwestern St. 73, OT

Richmond 81, George Mason 67

Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49

MIDWEST

N. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 70

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 75, Lamar 64

SE Louisiana 64, Texas A&M-CC 58

Sam Houston St. 77, McNeese St. 62

Stephen F. Austin 79, Houston Baptist 77

TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68

Texas 84, Baylor 72

FAR WEST

Air Force 81, Wyoming 76

Colorado 84, UCLA 73

Oregon 73, California 62

UC Irvine 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 53

UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 64

Boxscore

WARTBURG 87, LUTHER 79

WARTBURG (15-7, 9-4) -- Weber 4-6 1-2 11, Gehling 2-6 0-0 4, Kickbush 4-1 0-1 10, Sabus 6-12 7-8 21, Smith-Drahos 6-12 3-4 16, Moore 3-8 8-13 17, Schult 0-0 0-0 0, Touro 2-3 0-0 6, Zumbach 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 19-28 87.

LUTHER (7-14, 1-12) -- Torres 2-6 0-0 4, Blumberg 3-8 3-3 10, Thompson 3-8 3-6 9, Sturges 7-15 5-5 20, Kappus 5-14 2-2 17, Nicolaisen 0-2 0-0 0, Westhusing 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Whitlock 2-6 0-0 6, Wade 3-7 3-4 11, Bagga 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-73 16-20 79.

Halftime score -- Wartburg 46, Luther 27. 3-point goals -- Wartburg 12-23 (Weber 2-3, Kickbush 2-7, Sabus 2-4, Smith-Drahos 1-3, Moore 3-3, Touro 2-3). Luther 11-38 (Torres 0-3, Blumberg 1-4, Thompson 0-2, Sturges 1-4, Kappus 5-12, Nicolaisen 0-1, Westhusing 0-2, Whitlock 2-5, Wade 2-5). Rebounds -- Wartburg 45 (Weber 11). Luther 42 (Thompson 12). Assists -- Wartburg 14 (Gehling 3, Sabus 3). Luther 15 (Sturges 6). Turnovers -- Wartburg 14 (Sabus 5). Luther 14 (Sturges 3). Total fouls -- Wartburg 19, Luther 20. Fouled out -- Kickbush, Kappus. 

Prep boys

METRO

Jesup 54, Columbus 44

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 62

NICL

West Marshall 66, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54

WAMAC

Benton Community 80, Williamsburg 71

STATE

Bettendorf 42, Pleasant Valley 36

Lone Tree 68, Winfield-Mt. Union 37

Norwalk 66, Grinnell 39

Notre Dame, Burlington 65, West Burlington 48

Iowa City Regina55, West Branch 48

College women

BIG 12

TCU 70, Texas Tech 63

Kansas St. 72, Kansas 62

BIG TEN

Minnesota 85, Indiana 61

Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 73

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 85, Central 61

Coe 81, Dubuque 78

Neb. Wesleyan 82, Simpson 80

Wartburg 64, Luther 39

IOWA COLLEGE

Clarke 73, Central Methodist 71

Concordia (NE) 69, Morningside 53

Dordt 74, Jamestown 56

Grand View 84, Graceland 73

MacMurray 80, Iowa Wesleyan 74

Missouri Valley 83, Mount Mercy 62

Northwestern 76, Briar Cliff 41

Saint Ambrose 72, Governors St. 53

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

NIACC 74, Iowa Central 63

Kirkwood 63, Southeastern 44

DMACC 86, Southwestern 77

Iowa Lakes 77. Ellsworth 48

Iowa Western at State Fair CC, ccd.

EAST

Buffalo 73, Toledo 63

Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51

Hartford 92, UMBC 47

La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71

Maine 66, Vermont 45

New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46

Saint Joseph's 66, Davidson 54

Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53

UConn 118, East Carolina 55

VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50

SOUTH

George Mason 61, George Washington 46

New Orleans 84, Northwestern St. 73

SE Louisiana 56, Texas A&M-CC 45

Sam Houston St. 93, McNeese St. 80

South Florida 50, Tulane 45

UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61

Wichita St. 57, Memphis 48

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63

Dayton 71, Richmond 50

Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51

Miami (Ohio) 63, E. Michigan 58

N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47

Ohio 92, Akron 70

South Dakota 78, Nebraska-Omaha 33

W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60

Oral Roberts 74, Denver 66

Stephen F. Austin 65, Houston Baptist 53

Tulsa 49, SMU 35

FAR WEST

Boise St. 64, UNLV 57

Fresno St. 64, Utah St. 53

San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59

Wyoming 80, Air Force 60

Boxscore

WARTBURG 64, LUTHER 39

WARTBURG (19-3, 12-1) -- Gerdes 2-6 7-8 12, Brainerd 2-5 2-2 7, Hazard 4-8 4-4 12, Boettger 5-6 1-1 11, Conrad 3-4 0-0 8, Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Morkel 0-0 0-0 0, Lindeman 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 1-4 0-0 3, Shoen 0-0 0-0 0, Kimball 0-0 0-0 0, Naig 0-0 0-0 0, Volesky 1-1 2-2 4, Draper 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 20-39 19-21 64.

LUTHER (9-11, 8-5) -- Hamilton 7-15 1-1 15, Heinke 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Edel 0-10 1-2 1, Holtz 4-13 2-2 10, Vickerman 0-2 0-0 0, Parks 2-5 0-0 6, Saemrow 0-3 1-2 1, LaPlante 0-0 0-0 0, Ames 1-3 0-2 0, Uphoff 0-1 0-0 0, Danzl 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 1-5 0-0 2, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0, Sjulstad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 5-9 39.

Wartburg;10;8;27;19 -- 64

Luther;13;4;14;8 -- 39

3-point goals -- War 5-15 (Gerdes 1-5, Brainerd 1-3, Conrad 2-3, Lindeman 0-1, Murphy 1-3), Luther 2-23 (Hamilton 0-3, Anderson 0-1, Edel 0-6, Holtz 0-2, Parks 2-5, Saemrow 0-2, Uphoff 0-1, Spence 0-1, Elliott 0-1). Rebounds -- Wartburg 44 (Hazard 11). Luther 23 (Holtz 5). Assists -- Wartburg 16 (Hazard 5). Luther 7 (Hamilton 3). Turnovers -- Wartburg 25 (Gerdes 6). Luther 13 (Five with two). Total fouls -- Wartburg 10, Luther 19. Fouled out -- None. 

Prep girls

METRO

Jesup 48, Columbus 28

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 67, Dubuque, Senior 37

NICL

Dike-New Hartford, 55, Wapsie Valley 50

WAMAC

Benton 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

STATE

North Linn 76, Springville 56

Panorama 67, Ogden 31

