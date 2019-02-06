NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;39;16;.709;—
Boston;35;19;.648;3½
Philadelphia;34;20;.630;4½
Brooklyn;29;27;.518;10½
New York;10;43;.189;28
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;26;28;.481;—
Miami;25;27;.481;—
Washington;22;32;.407;4
Orlando;22;32;.407;4
Atlanta;18;35;.340;7½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;40;13;.755;—
Indiana;35;19;.648;5½
Detroit;24;29;.453;16
Chicago;12;42;.222;28½
Cleveland;11;43;.204;29½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;32;22;.593;—
San Antonio;32;24;.582;½
Dallas;25;28;.472;6½
New Orleans;24;31;.436;8½
Memphis;22;33;.400;10½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;37;17;.685;—
Oklahoma City;34;19;.642;2½
Portland;32;21;.604;4½
Utah;31;24;.564;6½
Minnesota;25;28;.472;11½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;38;15;.712;—
L.A. Clippers;30;25;.545;8½
Sacramento;28;26;.519;10
L.A. Lakers;27;27;.500;11
Phoenix;11;45;.196;28
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Brooklyn 135, Denver 130
Milwaukee 148, Washington 129
New Orleans 125, Chicago 120
Dallas 99, Charlotte 93
Utah 116, Phoenix 88
Houston 127, Sacramento 101
Golden State 141, San Antonio 102
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG 12
Texas 84, Baylor 72
TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68
BIG TEN
Wisconsin 56, Minnesota 51
Maryland 60, Nebraska 45
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 79, Northern Iowa 71
Indiana St. 85, Evansville 62
Missouri St. 65, Southern Illinois 59
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 108, Central 78
Coe 74, Dubuque 64
Neb. Wesleyan 102, Simpson 71
Wartburg 87, Luther 79
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 92, Northwestern 83
Central Methodist 59, Clarke 54
Dordt 97, Jamestown 94
Governors St. 68, Saint Ambrose 66
Grand View 69, Graceland 53
MacMurray 78, Iowa Wesleyan 77
Morningside 79, Concordia (Neb.) 64
Mount Mercy 91, Missouri Valley 71
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Marshalltown 111, Graceland JV 57
Southeastern 66, John Wood 52
NIACC 95, Iowa Central 82
Iowa Lakes 76, Ellsworth 60
Southwestern 105, DMACC 102
EAST
Bucknell 84, Loyola (Md.) 72
Fordham 85, UMass 67
Georgetown 76, Providence 67
Hartford 70, UMBC 61
Holy Cross 56, Army 42
Lafayette 79, Boston U. 72
Mass.-Lowell 72, New Hampshire 62
Navy 77, American U. 67
St. Bonaventure 51, Duquesne 49
Stony Brook 85, Binghamton 59
Temple 81, UConn 63
VCU 60, George Washington 50
Vermont 86, Maine 63
Villanova 66, Creighton 59, OT
SOUTH
Alabama 89, Georgia 74
Clemson 65, Georgia Tech 42
Davidson 68, Rhode Island 53
Florida Gulf Coast 71, North Alabama 64
Georgia Southern 103, Louisiana-Lafayette 86
Jacksonville 82, Kennesaw St. 73
LSU 92, Mississippi St. 88, OT
Lipscomb 92, North Florida 55
Louisiana-Monroe 82, Georgia St. 76
Miami 62, Notre Dame 47
Mississippi 75, Texas A&M 71
New Orleans 81, Northwestern St. 73, OT
Richmond 81, George Mason 67
Wichita St. 65, East Carolina 49
MIDWEST
N. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 70
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 75, Lamar 64
SE Louisiana 64, Texas A&M-CC 58
Sam Houston St. 77, McNeese St. 62
Stephen F. Austin 79, Houston Baptist 77
TCU 70, Oklahoma St. 68
Texas 84, Baylor 72
FAR WEST
Air Force 81, Wyoming 76
Colorado 84, UCLA 73
Oregon 73, California 62
UC Irvine 60, Cal St.-Fullerton 53
UC Santa Barbara 70, CS Northridge 64
Boxscore
WARTBURG 87, LUTHER 79
WARTBURG (15-7, 9-4) -- Weber 4-6 1-2 11, Gehling 2-6 0-0 4, Kickbush 4-1 0-1 10, Sabus 6-12 7-8 21, Smith-Drahos 6-12 3-4 16, Moore 3-8 8-13 17, Schult 0-0 0-0 0, Touro 2-3 0-0 6, Zumbach 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-59 19-28 87.
LUTHER (7-14, 1-12) -- Torres 2-6 0-0 4, Blumberg 3-8 3-3 10, Thompson 3-8 3-6 9, Sturges 7-15 5-5 20, Kappus 5-14 2-2 17, Nicolaisen 0-2 0-0 0, Westhusing 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Whitlock 2-6 0-0 6, Wade 3-7 3-4 11, Bagga 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-73 16-20 79.
Halftime score -- Wartburg 46, Luther 27. 3-point goals -- Wartburg 12-23 (Weber 2-3, Kickbush 2-7, Sabus 2-4, Smith-Drahos 1-3, Moore 3-3, Touro 2-3). Luther 11-38 (Torres 0-3, Blumberg 1-4, Thompson 0-2, Sturges 1-4, Kappus 5-12, Nicolaisen 0-1, Westhusing 0-2, Whitlock 2-5, Wade 2-5). Rebounds -- Wartburg 45 (Weber 11). Luther 42 (Thompson 12). Assists -- Wartburg 14 (Gehling 3, Sabus 3). Luther 15 (Sturges 6). Turnovers -- Wartburg 14 (Sabus 5). Luther 14 (Sturges 3). Total fouls -- Wartburg 19, Luther 20. Fouled out -- Kickbush, Kappus.
Prep boys
METRO
Jesup 54, Columbus 44
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 62
NICL
West Marshall 66, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54
WAMAC
Benton Community 80, Williamsburg 71
STATE
Bettendorf 42, Pleasant Valley 36
Lone Tree 68, Winfield-Mt. Union 37
Norwalk 66, Grinnell 39
Notre Dame, Burlington 65, West Burlington 48
Iowa City Regina55, West Branch 48
College women
BIG 12
TCU 70, Texas Tech 63
Kansas St. 72, Kansas 62
BIG TEN
Minnesota 85, Indiana 61
Ohio St. 78, Penn St. 73
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 85, Central 61
Coe 81, Dubuque 78
Neb. Wesleyan 82, Simpson 80
Wartburg 64, Luther 39
IOWA COLLEGE
Clarke 73, Central Methodist 71
Concordia (NE) 69, Morningside 53
Dordt 74, Jamestown 56
Grand View 84, Graceland 73
MacMurray 80, Iowa Wesleyan 74
Missouri Valley 83, Mount Mercy 62
Northwestern 76, Briar Cliff 41
Saint Ambrose 72, Governors St. 53
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NIACC 74, Iowa Central 63
Kirkwood 63, Southeastern 44
DMACC 86, Southwestern 77
Iowa Lakes 77. Ellsworth 48
Iowa Western at State Fair CC, ccd.
EAST
Buffalo 73, Toledo 63
Fordham 54, Saint Louis 51
Hartford 92, UMBC 47
La Salle 77, Rhode Island 71
Maine 66, Vermont 45
New Hampshire 54, Mass.-Lowell 46
Saint Joseph's 66, Davidson 54
Stony Brook 68, Binghamton 53
UConn 118, East Carolina 55
VCU 59, St. Bonaventure 50
SOUTH
George Mason 61, George Washington 46
New Orleans 84, Northwestern St. 73
SE Louisiana 56, Texas A&M-CC 45
Sam Houston St. 93, McNeese St. 80
South Florida 50, Tulane 45
UNC-Greensboro 77, Wofford 61
Wichita St. 57, Memphis 48
MIDWEST
Cent. Michigan 81, Ball St. 63
Dayton 71, Richmond 50
Kent St. 55, W. Michigan 51
Miami (Ohio) 63, E. Michigan 58
N. Illinois 88, Bowling Green 47
Ohio 92, Akron 70
South Dakota 78, Nebraska-Omaha 33
W. Illinois 90, Purdue Fort Wayne 61
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 63, Abilene Christian 60
Oral Roberts 74, Denver 66
Stephen F. Austin 65, Houston Baptist 53
Tulsa 49, SMU 35
FAR WEST
Boise St. 64, UNLV 57
Fresno St. 64, Utah St. 53
San Diego St. 61, New Mexico 59
Wyoming 80, Air Force 60
Boxscore
WARTBURG 64, LUTHER 39
WARTBURG (19-3, 12-1) -- Gerdes 2-6 7-8 12, Brainerd 2-5 2-2 7, Hazard 4-8 4-4 12, Boettger 5-6 1-1 11, Conrad 3-4 0-0 8, Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Morkel 0-0 0-0 0, Lindeman 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 1-4 0-0 3, Shoen 0-0 0-0 0, Kimball 0-0 0-0 0, Naig 0-0 0-0 0, Volesky 1-1 2-2 4, Draper 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 20-39 19-21 64.
LUTHER (9-11, 8-5) -- Hamilton 7-15 1-1 15, Heinke 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Edel 0-10 1-2 1, Holtz 4-13 2-2 10, Vickerman 0-2 0-0 0, Parks 2-5 0-0 6, Saemrow 0-3 1-2 1, LaPlante 0-0 0-0 0, Ames 1-3 0-2 0, Uphoff 0-1 0-0 0, Danzl 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 1-5 0-0 2, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0, Sjulstad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 5-9 39.
Wartburg;10;8;27;19 -- 64
Luther;13;4;14;8 -- 39
3-point goals -- War 5-15 (Gerdes 1-5, Brainerd 1-3, Conrad 2-3, Lindeman 0-1, Murphy 1-3), Luther 2-23 (Hamilton 0-3, Anderson 0-1, Edel 0-6, Holtz 0-2, Parks 2-5, Saemrow 0-2, Uphoff 0-1, Spence 0-1, Elliott 0-1). Rebounds -- Wartburg 44 (Hazard 11). Luther 23 (Holtz 5). Assists -- Wartburg 16 (Hazard 5). Luther 7 (Hamilton 3). Turnovers -- Wartburg 25 (Gerdes 6). Luther 13 (Five with two). Total fouls -- Wartburg 10, Luther 19. Fouled out -- None.
Prep girls
METRO
Jesup 48, Columbus 28
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 67, Dubuque, Senior 37
NICL
Dike-New Hartford, 55, Wapsie Valley 50
WAMAC
Benton 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
STATE
North Linn 76, Springville 56
Panorama 67, Ogden 31
