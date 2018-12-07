Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;21;5;.808;—

Philadelphia;17;9;.654;4

Boston;14;10;.583;6

Brooklyn;8;18;.308;13

New York;8;18;.308;13

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Orlando;12;13;.480;—

Charlotte;11;13;.458;½

Washington;11;14;.440;1

Miami;9;14;.391;2

Atlanta;5;20;.200;7

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;16;7;.696;—

Detroit;13;9;.591;2½

Indiana;14;10;.583;2½

Cleveland;5;19;.208;11½

Chicago;5;20;.200;12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;14;9;.609;—

Dallas;12;11;.522;2

New Orleans;13;13;.500;2½

Houston;11;13;.458;3½

San Antonio;11;14;.440;4

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;17;7;.708;—

Oklahoma City;16;7;.696;½

Portland;14;11;.560;3½

Minnesota;13;12;.520;4½

Utah;13;13;.500;5

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

L.A. Clippers;16;8;.667;—

Golden State;17;9;.654;—

L.A. Lakers;15;9;.625;1

Sacramento;12;11;.522;3½

Phoenix;4;21;.160;12½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 128, New York 100

Portland 108, Phoenix 86

Utah 118, Houston 91

GAMES TODAY

Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Dallas, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College Men

BIG 12

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

BIG TEN

Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84

Purdue 62, Maryland 60

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 75, Milwaukee 61

IOWA COLLEGES

Roosevelt 84, Saint Ambrose 78

EXHIBITION

Grand View 100, Faith Baptist 41

EAST

Oakland 87, Fairfield 86

SOUTH

Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley State 58

Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37

SC State 90, Voorhees 69

Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60

Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56

Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58

MIDWEST

Chicago St. 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 82

IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64

FAR WEST

Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69

Seattle 90, Nebraska-Omaha 71

UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Loyola of Chicago 56, SIU-Edwardsville 43

BIG TEN

Michigan 83, LIU Brooklyn 38

EAST

Auburn 81, Saint Joseph's 70

Boston College 83, Bryant 46

Mount St. Mary's 65, UMBC 52

New Hampshire 68, University of New England 44

St. John's 56, Yale 52

Temple 59, Iona 39

Villanova 60, George Washington 45

SOUTH

Duke 66, UNLV 38

George Mason 72, Delaware 46

Kentucky 75, Rhode Island 52

Mississippi St. 87, Marquette 82

North Alabama 79, Martin Methodist 48

SC State 88, Voorhees College 61

UNC-Greensboro 92, Lees-McRae 36

MIDWEST

Missouri 66, UMKC 59

Vanderbilt 60, Ball St. 43

SOUTHWEST

Stephen F. Austin 60, Montana St. 53

Texas A&M 68, Houston 52

Texas-Arlington 80, Oral Roberts 62

FAR WEST

California Baptist 65, UC Riverside 57

Colorado 76, San Jose St. 64

Hawaii 69, Idaho 61

Idaho St. 80, Utah Valley 68

Prep girls

METRO

New Hampton 55, Columbus 47

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 42, Dubuque Senior 31

IOWA STAR

Madrid 58, Baxter 48

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, West Marshall, State Center 32

New Hampton 55, Waterloo Columbus 47

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 39

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 55, Waterloo Columbus 47

TOP OF IOWA

West Hancock 61, Rockford 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 61, North Union 41

WAMAC

West Branch 72, Solon 24

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 39

STATE

Bedford 50, College Springs South Page 34

Central Decatur, Leon 77, Lenox 36

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, Underwood 26

East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 48

East Sac County 64, OA-BCIG 37

Marshalltown 51, Newton 30

Sioux City, East 67, Sioux City, West 58

Southwest Valley 60, Clarinda 26

West Monona, Onawa 61, Kingsley-Pierson 51

West Sioux 60, South O'Brien, Paullina 57

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda (4-0), 2. West Hancock (4-0), 3. Montezuma (5-1), 4 CAM (4-0), 5. Seymour (3-0), 6 Janesville (3-0), 7 Lynnville-Sully (5-1), 8 North Mahaska (4-1), 9. AGWSR (2-1), 10. Colo-Nesco (3-0), 11. Clarksville (3-1), 12. Marquette Catholic (6-1), 13. Kingsley-Pierson (5-0), 14. Westwood (3-1), 15. Glidden-Ralston (3-0)

CLASS 2A -- 1. Grundy Center (4-0), 2. Treynor (4-0), 3. Central Decatur (3-0), 4. Cherokee (5-0), 5. South Central Calhoun (6-0), 6. Panorama (3-0), 7. Bellevue (5-0), 8. Cascade (2-1), 9. Dike-New Hartford (2-1), 10. North Linn (4-0), 11. Van Buren (4-1), 12. Mediapolis (5-0), 13. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0), 14. Jesup (5-0), 15. Van Meter (4-0).

CLASS 3A -– 1. North Polk (4-1), 2. Clear Lake (3-0), 3. Osage (3-0), 4. Red Oak (2-1), 5. Center Point-Urbana (3-1), 6. Algona (3-0), 7. Waukon (2-0), 8. Roland-Story (3-0), 9. Okoboji (5-0), 10. Shenandoah (4-1), 11. Crestwood (3-1), 12. Central Lee (5-1), 13. Iowa Falls-Alden (5-0), 14. Des Moines Christian (3-2), 15. Carroll (4-0).

CLASS 4A -- 1. Marion (4-0), 2. North Scott (5-0), 3. Mason City (3-1), 4. Grinnell (3-0), 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), 6. LeMars (3-0), 7. Boone (4-0), 8. Western Dubuque (2-3), 9. Sioux City Heelan (3-0), 10. Lewis Central (3-0), 11. Fairfield (3-2), 12. Knoxville (4-0), 13. Central DeWitt (4-0), 14. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1), 15. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1).

CLASS 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley (5-0), 2. Iowa City High (2-0), 3. Johnston (5-1), 4. Waukee (2-1), 5. Cedar Falls (3-0), 6. Iowa City West (3-0), 7. West Des Moines Dowling (3-2), 8. Southeast Polk (4-1), 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2), 10. Ankeny Centennial (3-2), 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), 12. Pleasant Valley (5-0), 13. Ankeny (4-1), 14. Des Moines East (3-2), 15. Ames (3-2)

Prep boys

METRO

New Hampton 67, Columbus 45

IOWA STAR

Madrid 83, Baxter 52

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, West Marshall 45

New Hampton 67, Waterloo Columbus 45

NORTHEAST IOWA

New Hampton 67, Waterloo Columbus 45

TOP OF IOWA

Rockford 60, West Hancock 57

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, North Union 22

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 80, Shenandoah 73, OT

Burlington Notre Dame 70, Louisa-Muscatine 37

Central Decatur, Leon 77, Lenox 36

Clarinda 87, Southwest Valley 49

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Woodward Academy 44

East Atchison, Mo. 63, Sidney 61

Estherville Lincoln Central 67, North Union 22

Marshalltown 58, Newton 29

OA-BCIG 66, East Sac County 60

Riverside, Oakland 60, Essex 49

Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 48

South Sioux City, Neb. 70, Sioux City, North 56

West Sioux 54, South O'Brien, Paullina 41

