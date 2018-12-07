NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;21;5;.808;—
Philadelphia;17;9;.654;4
Boston;14;10;.583;6
Brooklyn;8;18;.308;13
New York;8;18;.308;13
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Orlando;12;13;.480;—
Charlotte;11;13;.458;½
Washington;11;14;.440;1
Miami;9;14;.391;2
Atlanta;5;20;.200;7
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;16;7;.696;—
Detroit;13;9;.591;2½
Indiana;14;10;.583;2½
Cleveland;5;19;.208;11½
Chicago;5;20;.200;12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;14;9;.609;—
Dallas;12;11;.522;2
New Orleans;13;13;.500;2½
Houston;11;13;.458;3½
San Antonio;11;14;.440;4
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;17;7;.708;—
Oklahoma City;16;7;.696;½
Portland;14;11;.560;3½
Minnesota;13;12;.520;4½
Utah;13;13;.500;5
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
L.A. Clippers;16;8;.667;—
Golden State;17;9;.654;—
L.A. Lakers;15;9;.625;1
Sacramento;12;11;.522;3½
Phoenix;4;21;.160;12½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 128, New York 100
Portland 108, Phoenix 86
Utah 118, Houston 91
GAMES TODAY
Denver at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College Men
BIG 12
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
BIG TEN
Iowa 98, Iowa St. 84
Purdue 62, Maryland 60
MISSOURI VALLEY
Drake 75, Milwaukee 61
IOWA COLLEGES
Roosevelt 84, Saint Ambrose 78
EXHIBITION
Grand View 100, Faith Baptist 41
EAST
Oakland 87, Fairfield 86
SOUTH
Florida A&M 80, Fort Valley State 58
Gardner-Webb 105, Bob Jones 37
SC State 90, Voorhees 69
Tennessee Tech 118, Warren Wilson 60
Wake Forest 80, Charlotte 56
Wofford 112, Kentucky Christian 58
MIDWEST
Chicago St. 84, Trinity (IL) Christian College 82
IUPUI 95, Indiana-Kokomo 64
FAR WEST
Arizona 80, Utah Valley 69
Seattle 90, Nebraska-Omaha 71
UC Riverside 75, Pepperdine 71
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Loyola of Chicago 56, SIU-Edwardsville 43
BIG TEN
Michigan 83, LIU Brooklyn 38
EAST
Auburn 81, Saint Joseph's 70
Boston College 83, Bryant 46
Mount St. Mary's 65, UMBC 52
New Hampshire 68, University of New England 44
St. John's 56, Yale 52
Temple 59, Iona 39
Villanova 60, George Washington 45
SOUTH
Duke 66, UNLV 38
George Mason 72, Delaware 46
Kentucky 75, Rhode Island 52
Mississippi St. 87, Marquette 82
North Alabama 79, Martin Methodist 48
SC State 88, Voorhees College 61
UNC-Greensboro 92, Lees-McRae 36
MIDWEST
Missouri 66, UMKC 59
Vanderbilt 60, Ball St. 43
SOUTHWEST
Stephen F. Austin 60, Montana St. 53
Texas A&M 68, Houston 52
Texas-Arlington 80, Oral Roberts 62
FAR WEST
California Baptist 65, UC Riverside 57
Colorado 76, San Jose St. 64
Hawaii 69, Idaho 61
Idaho St. 80, Utah Valley 68
Prep girls
METRO
New Hampton 55, Columbus 47
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 42, Dubuque Senior 31
IOWA STAR
Madrid 58, Baxter 48
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, West Marshall, State Center 32
New Hampton 55, Waterloo Columbus 47
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 39
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 55, Waterloo Columbus 47
TOP OF IOWA
West Hancock 61, Rockford 19
Estherville Lincoln Central 61, North Union 41
WAMAC
West Branch 72, Solon 24
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Vinton-Shellsburg 39
STATE
Bedford 50, College Springs South Page 34
Central Decatur, Leon 77, Lenox 36
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52, Underwood 26
East Atchison, Mo. 58, Sidney 48
East Sac County 64, OA-BCIG 37
Marshalltown 51, Newton 30
Sioux City, East 67, Sioux City, West 58
Southwest Valley 60, Clarinda 26
West Monona, Onawa 61, Kingsley-Pierson 51
West Sioux 60, South O'Brien, Paullina 57
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 1A -- 1. Newell-Fonda (4-0), 2. West Hancock (4-0), 3. Montezuma (5-1), 4 CAM (4-0), 5. Seymour (3-0), 6 Janesville (3-0), 7 Lynnville-Sully (5-1), 8 North Mahaska (4-1), 9. AGWSR (2-1), 10. Colo-Nesco (3-0), 11. Clarksville (3-1), 12. Marquette Catholic (6-1), 13. Kingsley-Pierson (5-0), 14. Westwood (3-1), 15. Glidden-Ralston (3-0)
CLASS 2A -- 1. Grundy Center (4-0), 2. Treynor (4-0), 3. Central Decatur (3-0), 4. Cherokee (5-0), 5. South Central Calhoun (6-0), 6. Panorama (3-0), 7. Bellevue (5-0), 8. Cascade (2-1), 9. Dike-New Hartford (2-1), 10. North Linn (4-0), 11. Van Buren (4-1), 12. Mediapolis (5-0), 13. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0), 14. Jesup (5-0), 15. Van Meter (4-0).
CLASS 3A -– 1. North Polk (4-1), 2. Clear Lake (3-0), 3. Osage (3-0), 4. Red Oak (2-1), 5. Center Point-Urbana (3-1), 6. Algona (3-0), 7. Waukon (2-0), 8. Roland-Story (3-0), 9. Okoboji (5-0), 10. Shenandoah (4-1), 11. Crestwood (3-1), 12. Central Lee (5-1), 13. Iowa Falls-Alden (5-0), 14. Des Moines Christian (3-2), 15. Carroll (4-0).
CLASS 4A -- 1. Marion (4-0), 2. North Scott (5-0), 3. Mason City (3-1), 4. Grinnell (3-0), 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-0), 6. LeMars (3-0), 7. Boone (4-0), 8. Western Dubuque (2-3), 9. Sioux City Heelan (3-0), 10. Lewis Central (3-0), 11. Fairfield (3-2), 12. Knoxville (4-0), 13. Central DeWitt (4-0), 14. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-1), 15. Dallas Center-Grimes (4-1).
CLASS 5A -- 1. West Des Moines Valley (5-0), 2. Iowa City High (2-0), 3. Johnston (5-1), 4. Waukee (2-1), 5. Cedar Falls (3-0), 6. Iowa City West (3-0), 7. West Des Moines Dowling (3-2), 8. Southeast Polk (4-1), 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-2), 10. Ankeny Centennial (3-2), 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), 12. Pleasant Valley (5-0), 13. Ankeny (4-1), 14. Des Moines East (3-2), 15. Ames (3-2)
Prep boys
METRO
New Hampton 67, Columbus 45
IOWA STAR
Madrid 83, Baxter 52
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, West Marshall 45
New Hampton 67, Waterloo Columbus 45
NORTHEAST IOWA
New Hampton 67, Waterloo Columbus 45
TOP OF IOWA
Rockford 60, West Hancock 57
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, North Union 22
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 80, Shenandoah 73, OT
Burlington Notre Dame 70, Louisa-Muscatine 37
Central Decatur, Leon 77, Lenox 36
Clarinda 87, Southwest Valley 49
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52, Woodward Academy 44
East Atchison, Mo. 63, Sidney 61
Estherville Lincoln Central 67, North Union 22
Marshalltown 58, Newton 29
OA-BCIG 66, East Sac County 60
Riverside, Oakland 60, Essex 49
Rock Valley 60, Sheldon 48
South Sioux City, Neb. 70, Sioux City, North 56
West Sioux 54, South O'Brien, Paullina 41
