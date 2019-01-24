Try 1 month for 99¢

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;36;14;.720;—

Philadelphia;32;17;.653;3½

Boston;30;18;.625;5

Brooklyn;26;23;.531;9½

New York;10;36;.217;24

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;23;24;.489;—

Miami;22;24;.478;½

Washington;20;27;.426;3

Orlando;20;28;.417;3½

Atlanta;15;32;.319;8

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;34;12;.739;—

Indiana;32;15;.681;2½

Detroit;21;26;.447;13½

Chicago;11;37;.229;24

Cleveland;9;40;.184;26½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;27;20;.574;—

San Antonio;27;22;.551;1

New Orleans;22;27;.449;6

Dallas;21;26;.447;6

Memphis;19;29;.396;8½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;31;15;.674;—

Oklahoma City;30;18;.625;2

Portland;30;20;.600;3

Utah;27;22;.551;5½

Minnesota;24;24;.500;8

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;34;14;.708;—

L.A. Clippers;26;22;.542;8

L.A. Lakers;25;24;.521;9

Sacramento;24;24;.500;10

Phoenix;11;39;.220;24

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State 126, Washington 118

Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116

Portland 120, Phoenix 106

Minnesota 120, L.A. Lakers 105

GAMES TODAY

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Cleveland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67

EAST

Bryant 63, CCSU 60

Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58

Mount St. Mary's 74, LIU Brooklyn 72

Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64

Siena 57, Fairfield 48

Syracuse 73, Miami 53

Temple 85, Memphis 76

Towson 75, Northeastern 72

Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79

SOUTH

Austin Peay 89, Tennessee St. 74

Belmont 79, Murray St. 66

Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73

Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53

E. Illinois 66, UT Martin 64

E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70

Furman 73, Chattanooga 58

Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70

Hofstra 85, James Madison 68

Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81

Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81

Longwood 55, High Point 51

Louisiana Tech 89, Marshall 80, OT

Louisiana-Lafayette 88, South Alabama 84

Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69

Louisville 84, NC State 77

Mercer 88, VMI 68

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61

N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65

NJIT 82, Stetson 59

North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71

Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78

Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68

Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67

UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60

UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88

W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63

Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88

Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64

IUPUI 73, Oakland 71

Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67

Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT

S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69

SIU-Edwardsville 87, SE Missouri 86, 3OT

Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47

Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67

Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 82, Appalachian St. 81, OT

Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71

Old Dominion 50, UTEP 48

Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68

UAB 52, North Texas 49

UTSA 88, Charlotte 43

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 88, California Baptist 84

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60

Montana 80, Idaho St. 69

N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68

Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65

Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48

San Francisco 83, Portland 61

Southern Cal 80, Arizona 57

UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT

Utah 70, Stanford 66

Washington 61, Oregon 56

Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 11

Western Dubuque at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Jan. 25

IOWA STAR

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31

West Central at Janesville, ccd.

Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd. to Feb. 4

NORTH CENTRAL

Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd

Hampton-Dumont 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Algona 64, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 59

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.

Hudson at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Jan. 26

South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb 5

Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg ppd. to Feb. 2

South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 5

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood, Cresco at Clear Lake, ppd.

Waukon at Crestwood, ppd. to Jan. 2

TOP OF IOWA

AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.

North Butler, ppd to Jan. 31

Central Springs 62, Northwood-Kensett 36 

TRI-RIVERS

Maquoketa Valley at Monticello, ppd.

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan, 31

Marquette Catholic at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 31.

Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ccd.

UPPER IOWA

West Central, Maynard at Janesville, ccd.

Central, Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 31

Postville at South Winneshiek, ccd.

WAMAC

Clear Creek-Amana at Independence, ppd. to Feb. 14

Maquoketa at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville, ccd.

Mount Vernon at Benton Community, ppd.

STATE

Boyden-Hull 62, George-Little Rock 48

CB Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City North 48

Denison-Schleswig 66, Harlan 56

Des Moines Lincoln 49, Urbandale 47

West Des Moines Dowling 79, Des Moines East 68

Pocahontas Area 83, Emmetsburg 46

Spirit Lake 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 54

Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 48

College women

BIG TEN

Indiana 70, Michigan 60

Maryland 70, Ohio St. 57

Michigan St. 77, Illinois 60

Northwestern 58, Nebraska 54

Penn St. 65, Wisconsin 59

Purdue 64, Minnesota 53

EAST

Fairfield 55, Iona 42

Fordham 56, Rhode Island 38

Monmouth (NJ) 67, Canisius 61

Niagara 58, Manhattan 54

Virginia 74, Pittsburgh 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 75, Arkansas St. 67

Austin Peay 74, Tennessee St. 47

Belmont 65, Murray St. 58

Charlotte 66, UTSA 54

Duke 66, Wake Forest 52

Jacksonville St. 53, E. Kentucky 44

Kentucky 52, Missouri 41

Louisville 68, Florida St. 49

Marshall 90, Louisiana Tech 88

Mercer 65, Chattanooga 58

Mississippi St. 90, Florida 42

Morehead St. 77, Tennessee Tech 56

NC State 54, Clemson 51

North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 69

Notre Dame 77, Tennessee 62

Old Dominion 78, UTEP 59

Rice 60, Middle Tennessee 47

Samford 79, ETSU 58

South Alabama 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 60

Southern Miss. 69, W. Kentucky 56

Texas A&M 69, Auburn 67

Troy 78, Louisiana-Monroe 56

UAB 70, North Texas 60

UALR 60, Coastal Carolina 47

UT Martin 90, E. Illinois 66

Vanderbilt 80, Mississippi 68

MIDWEST

Green Bay 62, Ill.-Chicago 32

IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 66

Purdue Fort Wayne 56, Nebraska-Omaha 48

SE Missouri 63, SIU-Edwardsville 58

South Dakota 80, North Dakota 50

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 72, Alabama 61

Georgia St. 57, Texas State 34

Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 48

FAR WEST

Cal St.-Fullerton 59, UC Santa Barbara 52

California Baptist 68, CS Bakersfield 45

Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 51

Hawaii 71, Cal Poly 54

Idaho 104, Sacramento St. 66

Idaho St. 50, Montana 34

Loyola Marymount 72, Pacific 67

Montana St. 66, Weber St. 59

N. Colorado 71, S. Utah 44

Portland St. 76, E. Washington 64

Saint Mary's (Cal) 79, Pepperdine 68

Santa Clara 72, Portland 66

Seattle 90, Chicago St. 54

UC Davis 60, CS Northridge 49

UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 59

UMKC 68, Utah Valley 64

Prep girls

IOWA STAR

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31

West Central at Janesville, ccd.

Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd. to Feb. 4

NORTH CENTRAL

Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd

Algona 73, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Don Bosco at Denver, ppd

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City, ppd.

AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.

Hudson vs. Wapsie Valley, ppd to Jan. 26

Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 5

NORTHEAST IOWA

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City, ppd.

Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd.

Waukon at Crestwood, ppd. to Jan 26

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett

AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.

North Butler at Osage, ppd. to Jan. 31

TRI-RIVERS

Maquoketa Valley at Monticello, ppd.

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan, 31

Marquette Catholic at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.

Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 31.

Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ccd.

UPPER IOWA

West Central, Maynard at Janesville, ccd.

Kee High at Seneca, Wis.

Central, Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 31

Postville at South Winneshiek, ccd.

WAMAC

Benton at Williamsburg, ppd. to Jan. 30

Marion at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 31

Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman, ppd.

STATE

IKM-Manning 83, Riverside, Oakland 27

Red Oak 60, Council Bluffs St. Albert 54

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Sioux City East 48

South Hamilton 29, Greene County 20

Unity Christian 69, Harris-Lake Park 29

