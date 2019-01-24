NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;36;14;.720;—
Philadelphia;32;17;.653;3½
Boston;30;18;.625;5
Brooklyn;26;23;.531;9½
New York;10;36;.217;24
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;23;24;.489;—
Miami;22;24;.478;½
Washington;20;27;.426;3
Orlando;20;28;.417;3½
Atlanta;15;32;.319;8
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;34;12;.739;—
Indiana;32;15;.681;2½
Detroit;21;26;.447;13½
Chicago;11;37;.229;24
Cleveland;9;40;.184;26½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;27;20;.574;—
San Antonio;27;22;.551;1
New Orleans;22;27;.449;6
Dallas;21;26;.447;6
Memphis;19;29;.396;8½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;31;15;.674;—
Oklahoma City;30;18;.625;2
Portland;30;20;.600;3
Utah;27;22;.551;5½
Minnesota;24;24;.500;8
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;34;14;.708;—
L.A. Clippers;26;22;.542;8
L.A. Lakers;25;24;.521;9
Sacramento;24;24;.500;10
Phoenix;11;39;.220;24
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Golden State 126, Washington 118
Oklahoma City 122, New Orleans 116
Portland 120, Phoenix 106
Minnesota 120, L.A. Lakers 105
GAMES TODAY
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
San Antonio at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Portland, 9 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cleveland at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan St. 82, Iowa 67
EAST
Bryant 63, CCSU 60
Canisius 80, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Fairleigh Dickinson 60, St. Francis Brooklyn 58
Mount St. Mary's 74, LIU Brooklyn 72
Robert Morris 72, Sacred Heart 64
Siena 57, Fairfield 48
Syracuse 73, Miami 53
Temple 85, Memphis 76
Towson 75, Northeastern 72
Wagner 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 79
SOUTH
Austin Peay 89, Tennessee St. 74
Belmont 79, Murray St. 66
Campbell 77, Presbyterian 73
Coll. of Charleston 72, Elon 53
E. Illinois 66, UT Martin 64
E. Kentucky 88, Jacksonville St. 70
Furman 73, Chattanooga 58
Hampton 88, SC-Upstate 70
Hofstra 85, James Madison 68
Jacksonville 86, North Florida 81
Lipscomb 89, Florida Gulf Coast 81
Longwood 55, High Point 51
Louisiana Tech 89, Marshall 80, OT
Louisiana-Lafayette 88, South Alabama 84
Louisiana-Monroe 75, Troy 69
Louisville 84, NC State 77
Mercer 88, VMI 68
Morehead St. 67, Tennessee Tech 61
N. Kentucky 87, Green Bay 65
NJIT 82, Stetson 59
North Alabama 76, Kennesaw St. 71
Radford 86, Charleston Southern 78
Texas State 81, Georgia St. 68
Texas-Arlington 72, Georgia Southern 67
UNC-Greensboro 83, The Citadel 60
UNC-Wilmington 93, William & Mary 88
W. Kentucky 66, Southern Miss. 63
Winthrop 97, Gardner-Webb 88
Wofford 107, Samford 106, OT
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 88, Tulsa 64
IUPUI 73, Oakland 71
Ill.-Chicago 79, Detroit 67
Nebraska-Omaha 85, Purdue Fort Wayne 79, OT
S. Dakota St. 87, N. Dakota St. 69
SIU-Edwardsville 87, SE Missouri 86, 3OT
Seattle 75, Chicago St. 47
Utah Valley 75, UMKC 67
Wright St. 56, Milwaukee 54
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 82, Appalachian St. 81, OT
Coastal Carolina 72, UALR 71
Old Dominion 50, UTEP 48
Rice 79, Middle Tennessee 68
UAB 52, North Texas 49
UTSA 88, Charlotte 43
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 88, California Baptist 84
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, UC Santa Barbara 60
Montana 80, Idaho St. 69
N. Colorado 79, S. Utah 68
Portland St. 78, E. Washington 65
Sacramento St. 69, Idaho 48
San Francisco 83, Portland 61
Southern Cal 80, Arizona 57
UC Irvine 75, Hawaii 74, OT
Utah 70, Stanford 66
Washington 61, Oregon 56
Weber St. 93, Montana St. 84
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty at Linn-Mar, ppd. to Feb. 11
Western Dubuque at Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Jan. 25
IOWA STAR
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31
West Central at Janesville, ccd.
Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd. to Feb. 4
NORTH CENTRAL
Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd
Hampton-Dumont 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39
Algona 64, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 59
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.
Hudson at Wapsie Valley, ppd. to Jan. 26
South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb 5
Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg ppd. to Feb. 2
South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 5
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood, Cresco at Clear Lake, ppd.
Waukon at Crestwood, ppd. to Jan. 2
TOP OF IOWA
AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.
North Butler, ppd to Jan. 31
Central Springs 62, Northwood-Kensett 36
TRI-RIVERS
Maquoketa Valley at Monticello, ppd.
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan, 31
Marquette Catholic at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 31.
Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ccd.
UPPER IOWA
West Central, Maynard at Janesville, ccd.
Central, Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 31
Postville at South Winneshiek, ccd.
WAMAC
Clear Creek-Amana at Independence, ppd. to Feb. 14
Maquoketa at Beckman Catholic, Dyersville, ccd.
Mount Vernon at Benton Community, ppd.
STATE
Boyden-Hull 62, George-Little Rock 48
CB Abraham Lincoln 71, Sioux City North 48
Denison-Schleswig 66, Harlan 56
Des Moines Lincoln 49, Urbandale 47
West Des Moines Dowling 79, Des Moines East 68
Pocahontas Area 83, Emmetsburg 46
Spirit Lake 68, Estherville Lincoln Central 54
Unity Christian 75, Harris-Lake Park 48
College women
BIG TEN
Indiana 70, Michigan 60
Maryland 70, Ohio St. 57
Michigan St. 77, Illinois 60
Northwestern 58, Nebraska 54
Penn St. 65, Wisconsin 59
Purdue 64, Minnesota 53
EAST
Fairfield 55, Iona 42
Fordham 56, Rhode Island 38
Monmouth (NJ) 67, Canisius 61
Niagara 58, Manhattan 54
Virginia 74, Pittsburgh 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 75, Arkansas St. 67
Austin Peay 74, Tennessee St. 47
Belmont 65, Murray St. 58
Charlotte 66, UTSA 54
Duke 66, Wake Forest 52
Jacksonville St. 53, E. Kentucky 44
Kentucky 52, Missouri 41
Louisville 68, Florida St. 49
Marshall 90, Louisiana Tech 88
Mercer 65, Chattanooga 58
Mississippi St. 90, Florida 42
Morehead St. 77, Tennessee Tech 56
NC State 54, Clemson 51
North Carolina 81, Virginia Tech 69
Notre Dame 77, Tennessee 62
Old Dominion 78, UTEP 59
Rice 60, Middle Tennessee 47
Samford 79, ETSU 58
South Alabama 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 60
Southern Miss. 69, W. Kentucky 56
Texas A&M 69, Auburn 67
Troy 78, Louisiana-Monroe 56
UAB 70, North Texas 60
UALR 60, Coastal Carolina 47
UT Martin 90, E. Illinois 66
Vanderbilt 80, Mississippi 68
MIDWEST
Green Bay 62, Ill.-Chicago 32
IUPUI 67, Milwaukee 66
Purdue Fort Wayne 56, Nebraska-Omaha 48
SE Missouri 63, SIU-Edwardsville 58
South Dakota 80, North Dakota 50
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 72, Alabama 61
Georgia St. 57, Texas State 34
Texas-Arlington 81, Georgia Southern 48
FAR WEST
Cal St.-Fullerton 59, UC Santa Barbara 52
California Baptist 68, CS Bakersfield 45
Gonzaga 78, San Francisco 51
Hawaii 71, Cal Poly 54
Idaho 104, Sacramento St. 66
Idaho St. 50, Montana 34
Loyola Marymount 72, Pacific 67
Montana St. 66, Weber St. 59
N. Colorado 71, S. Utah 44
Portland St. 76, E. Washington 64
Saint Mary's (Cal) 79, Pepperdine 68
Santa Clara 72, Portland 66
Seattle 90, Chicago St. 54
UC Davis 60, CS Northridge 49
UC Riverside 73, Long Beach St. 59
UMKC 68, Utah Valley 64
Prep girls
IOWA STAR
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan. 31
West Central at Janesville, ccd.
Collins-Maxwell at North Tama, ppd. to Feb. 4
NORTH CENTRAL
Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd
Algona 73, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 20
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Don Bosco at Denver, ppd
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City, ppd.
AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.
Hudson vs. Wapsie Valley, ppd to Jan. 26
Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
South Hardin at East Marshall, ppd. to Feb. 5
NORTHEAST IOWA
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Charles City, ppd.
Crestwood at Clear Lake, ppd.
Waukon at Crestwood, ppd. to Jan 26
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs at Northwood-Kensett
AGWSR at Belmond-Klemme, ccd.
North Butler at Osage, ppd. to Jan. 31
TRI-RIVERS
Maquoketa Valley at Monticello, ppd.
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Jan, 31
Marquette Catholic at Calamus-Wheatland, ppd.
Starmont at Central City, ppd. to Jan. 31.
Prince of Peace at Cedar Valley Christian, ccd.
UPPER IOWA
West Central, Maynard at Janesville, ccd.
Kee High at Seneca, Wis.
Central, Elkader at Turkey Valley, ppd. to Jan. 31
Postville at South Winneshiek, ccd.
WAMAC
Benton at Williamsburg, ppd. to Jan. 30
Marion at West Delaware, ppd. to Jan. 31
Maquoketa at Dyersville Beckman, ppd.
STATE
IKM-Manning 83, Riverside, Oakland 27
Red Oak 60, Council Bluffs St. Albert 54
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Sioux City East 48
South Hamilton 29, Greene County 20
Unity Christian 69, Harris-Lake Park 29
