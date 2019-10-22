Basketball clip art

NBA

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 130, New Orleans 122, OT

L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102

GAMES TODAY

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

College men

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' preseason 2019-20 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2018-19 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year's final ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Mich. St. (60);32-7;1619;5

2. Kentucky (2);30-7;1497;7

3. Kansas (3);26-10;1457;17

4. Duke;32-6;1399;1

5. Louisville;20-14;1386;—

6. Florida;20-16;1313;—

7. Maryland;23-11;1134;—

8. Gonzaga;33-4;1096;4

9. N. Carolina;29-7;1060;3

10. Villanova;26-10;1048;23

11. Virginia;35-3;1007;2

12. Seton Hall;20-14;863;—

13. Texas Tech;31-7;837;9

14. Memphis;22-14;773;—

15. Oregon;25-13;742;—

16. Baylor;20-14;523;—

17. Utah St.;28-7;491;25

18. Ohio St.;20-15;407;—

19. Xavier;19-16;356;—

20. St. Mary's (Cal.);22-12;330;—

21. Arizona;17-15;265;—

22. LSU;28-7;234;12

23. Purdue;26-10;230;13

24. Auburn;30-10;210;14

25. VCU;25-8;193;—

Others receiving votes: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Georgetown 11, Houston 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, N.C. State 3, Syracuse 3, Alabama 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Southern Cal 2, Vermont 2, Colgate 1, Dayton 1, Providence 1.

AP All-America

The Associated Press' 2019-20 preseason All-America men's basketball team, with school, height, year and votes from a 65-member national media panel (key 2018-19 statistics in parentheses):

Cassius Winston, Michigan State, 6-1, 185, senior, 65 of 65 votes (18.8 ppg, 3 rpg, 5.2 apg, 84.0 ft pct, 1.0 steals)

Markus Howard, Marquette, 5-11, 180, senior, 57 (25.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.9 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct, 89.0 ft pct, 3.5 3-pt fg/game, 1.1 steals)

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, 225, junior, 47 (17.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Myles Powell, Seton Hall, 6-2, 195, senior, 47 (23.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 36.0 minutes, 84.0 ft pct, 2.0 steals)

James Wiseman, Memphis, 7-1, 240, freshman, 32 (Memphis East HS: 25.8 ppg, 14.8 rpg, 5.5 blocks, 1.3 steals)

Others receiving votes: Kerry Blackshear Jr., Florida, 23; Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 10; Udoka Azubuike, Kansas, 8; Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati, 8; Tre Jones, Duke, 6; Sam Merrill, Utah State, 5; Devon Dotson, Kansas, 4; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, 3; Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 3; Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 1; Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, 1; Reggie Perry, Mississippi State, 1; Payton Pritchard, Oregon, 1; Lamar Stevens, Penn State, 1; Isaiah Stewart, Washington, 1; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado, 1.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments