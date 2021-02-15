Basketball: Monday's Iowa AP high school rankings and district scores

Prep boys
Monday's results
Class 1A
SUBSTATE TWO
Lake Mills 75, West Bend-Mallard 28
West Hancock 45, St. Edmond 35
North Iowa 80, Newman Catholic 66
Bishop Garrigan 58, GTRA 43
West Fork 80, Saint Ansgar 34
AGWSR 62, Rockford 48
Northwood-Kensett at Janesville, ppd. to 7 p.m., Feb. 16
North Butler 67, Nashua-Plainfield 32
SUBSTATE THREE
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, West Central 19
Tripoli 37, Waterloo Christian 26
Dunkerton 69, Don Bosco 36
Maquoketa Valley 33, East Buchanan 30
Wapsie Valley 62, Central Elkader 13
Edgewood-Colesburg 73, MFL MarMac 23
Turkey Valley 60, Kee High 52
SUBSTATE THREE
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Belmond-Klemme 59
Forest City 66, Central Springs 45
Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Union Community 28
New Hampton 62, Columbus 46
SUBSTATE FOUR
Jesup 90, Oelwein 55
North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 24
Tipton 67, Bellevue 36
Anamosa 47, Cascade 36
Iowa AP rankings
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Falls (8);15-0;98;2
2. West Des Moines Valley;14-3;78;3
3. Waukee (2);11-2;77;1
4. Council Bluffs Lincoln;15-3;65;5
5. Ames;13-3;56;6
6. Dubuque Hempstead;14-3;53;7
7. Pleasant Valley;15-3;36;10
8. Johnston;8-3;33;4
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;13-6;13;NR
10. Ankeny Centennial;12-4;12;8
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Ballard (6);18-1;87;1
2. Monticello (3);18-0;82;2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes;16-2;69;3
4. Carroll;18-2;64;5
5. Pella;18-2;49;6
6. Glenwood;17-2;47;7
7. Western Dubuque;13-4;31;8
8. Solon;17-2;24;4
9. Clear Lake;19-2;17;9
10. Davenport Assumption;13-6;8;10
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9);21-0;90;1
2. OA-BCIG;19-1;77;2
3. Des Moines Christian;18-2;57;4
4. A-H-S-TW;19-2;56;6
5. Dike-New Hartford;18-2;54;5
6. Western Christian;16-5;41;3
7. Treynor;17-4;38;9
8. Aplington-Parkersburg;18-3;29;T10
9. West Branch;17-2;16;T10
10. Rock Valley;16-5;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (9);21-0;90;1
2. Lake Mills;21-0;78;2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys;21-0;72;3
4. Le Mars Gehlen;20-1;54;5
5. Easton Valley;18-0;51;4
6. Montezuma;19-2;39;7
7. Grand View Christian;15-1;37;6
8. Springville;20-2;29;8
9. Keota;18-1;14;10
10. St. Mary's, Remsen;18-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.