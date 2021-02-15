 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Monday's Iowa AP high school rankings and district scores
0 comments
agate

Basketball: Monday's Iowa AP high school rankings and district scores

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball clip art

Prep boys

Monday's results

Class 1A

SUBSTATE TWO

Lake Mills 75, West Bend-Mallard 28

West Hancock 45, St. Edmond 35

North Iowa 80, Newman Catholic 66

Bishop Garrigan 58, GTRA 43

West Fork 80, Saint Ansgar 34

AGWSR 62, Rockford 48

Northwood-Kensett at Janesville, ppd. to 7 p.m., Feb. 16

North Butler 67, Nashua-Plainfield 32

SUBSTATE THREE

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, West Central 19

Tripoli 37, Waterloo Christian 26

Dunkerton 69, Don Bosco 36

Maquoketa Valley 33, East Buchanan 30

Wapsie Valley 62, Central Elkader 13

Edgewood-Colesburg 73, MFL MarMac 23

Turkey Valley 60, Kee High 52

SUBSTATE THREE

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 68, Belmond-Klemme 59

Forest City 66, Central Springs 45

Sumner-Fredericksburg 72, Union Community 28

New Hampton 62, Columbus 46

SUBSTATE FOUR

Jesup 90, Oelwein 55

North Fayette Valley 66, Postville 24

Tipton 67, Bellevue 36

Anamosa 47, Cascade 36

Iowa AP rankings

Class 4A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Cedar Falls (8);15-0;98;2

2. West Des Moines Valley;14-3;78;3

3. Waukee (2);11-2;77;1

4. Council Bluffs Lincoln;15-3;65;5

5. Ames;13-3;56;6

6. Dubuque Hempstead;14-3;53;7

7. Pleasant Valley;15-3;36;10

8. Johnston;8-3;33;4

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;13-6;13;NR

10. Ankeny Centennial;12-4;12;8

Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 9. Des Moines, North 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6. Ottumwa 5. Des Moines, Hoover 2.

Class 3A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Ballard (6);18-1;87;1

2. Monticello (3);18-0;82;2

3. Dallas Center-Grimes;16-2;69;3

4. Carroll;18-2;64;5

5. Pella;18-2;49;6

6. Glenwood;17-2;47;7

7. Western Dubuque;13-4;31;8

8. Solon;17-2;24;4

9. Clear Lake;19-2;17;9

10. Davenport Assumption;13-6;8;10

Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Mount Vernon 3. Clear Creek-Amana 3. Algona 2. Atlantic 1. Washington 1.

Class 2A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9);21-0;90;1

2. OA-BCIG;19-1;77;2

3. Des Moines Christian;18-2;57;4

4. A-H-S-TW;19-2;56;6

5. Dike-New Hartford;18-2;54;5

6. Western Christian;16-5;41;3

7. Treynor;17-4;38;9

8. Aplington-Parkersburg;18-3;29;T10

9. West Branch;17-2;16;T10

10. Rock Valley;16-5;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Pekin 7. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 4. Spirit Lake 3. AC/GC 2. Denver 2.

Class 1A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. North Linn (9);21-0;90;1

2. Lake Mills;21-0;78;2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys;21-0;72;3

4. Le Mars Gehlen;20-1;54;5

5. Easton Valley;18-0;51;4

6. Montezuma;19-2;39;7

7. Grand View Christian;15-1;37;6

8. Springville;20-2;29;8

9. Keota;18-1;14;10

10. St. Mary's, Remsen;18-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6. New London 4. Wapello 3. West Fork, Sheffield 2. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. East Mills 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News