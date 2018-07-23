MBL standings
(Final)
NORTHWEST DIVISION
;W;L
CV CourtKings;15;1
T.C. Elite;10;6
Minn. Lakers;10;6
Minn. Broncos;5;9
Rochester;3;13
NORTHEAST DIVISION
;W;L
Fort Wayne;14;2
Indiana Fury;11;4
Chicago Knights;8;8
Indiana Dream;4;11
SOUTHWEST DIVISION
;W;L
Chicago Fury;14;2
Springfield;10;6
Lincoln;7;9
Chicago Legends;3;11
N. Minneapolis;0;13
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
;W;L
Dayton;14;2
Indy Show;8;7
Illinois;3;12
Kentucky;1;15
MBL playoffs
At Collegeville, Minn.
GAMES FRIDAY
Indiana Fury vs. Dayton, 1 p.m.
T.C. Elite vs. Chicago Fury, 3:20 p.m.
Chicago Knights vs. Fort Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield vs. Cedar Valley CourtKings, 8 p.m.
