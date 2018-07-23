Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MBL standings

(Final)

NORTHWEST DIVISION

;W;L

CV CourtKings;15;1

T.C. Elite;10;6

Minn. Lakers;10;6

Minn. Broncos;5;9

Rochester;3;13

NORTHEAST DIVISION

;W;L

Fort Wayne;14;2

Indiana Fury;11;4

Chicago Knights;8;8

Indiana Dream;4;11

SOUTHWEST DIVISION

;W;L

Chicago Fury;14;2

Springfield;10;6

Lincoln;7;9

Chicago Legends;3;11

N. Minneapolis;0;13

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

;W;L

Dayton;14;2

Indy Show;8;7

Illinois;3;12

Kentucky;1;15

MBL playoffs

At Collegeville, Minn.

GAMES FRIDAY

Indiana Fury vs. Dayton, 1 p.m.

T.C. Elite vs. Chicago Fury, 3:20 p.m.

Chicago Knights vs. Fort Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Springfield vs. Cedar Valley CourtKings, 8 p.m.

