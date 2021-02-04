Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A – 1. Algona Garrigan (18-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (17-1), 3. Kingsley-Pierson (19-0), 4. St. Ansgar (16-1), 5. Exira-EHK (17-0, 6. MMCRU (15-2), 7. Montezuma (18-1), 8. Springville (16-3), 9. Winfield-Mount Union (16-0), 10. Burlington Notre Dame (14-1), 11. Lenox (15-2), 12. Baxter (18-1), 13. Collins-Maxwell (17-1), 14. Storm Lake St. Mary’s (15-3), 15. Sigourney (16-3).
Class 2A – 1. Maquoketa Valley (18-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (16-0), 3. West Branch (13-1), 4. Nodaway Valley (19-0), 5. North Linn (14-2), 6. Bellevue (16-1), 7. Grundy Center (13-2), 8. Central Lyon (16-2), 9. Treynor (16-3), 10. Denver (13-4), 11. Cascade (154), 12. Cascade (15-4), 13. Sibley—cheyedan (15-3), 14. West Hancock (17-4), 15. Ridge View (12-5).
Class 3A – 1. Cherokee (17-0), 2. Clear Lake (15-1), 3. Unity Christian (16-2), 4. Osage (15-1), 5. West Lyon (17-1), 6. West Burlington (17-1), 7. Des Moines Christian (15-3), 8. Center Point-Urbana (13-4), 9. Roland-Story (12-4), 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central (16-4), 11. West Liberty (10-5), 12. Solon (13-5), 13. Vinton-Shellsburg (15-3), 14. Waukon (14-3), 15. Sioux City Heelan (13-4).
Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (14-3), 2. Ballard (16-0), 3. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-2), 4. Central DeWitt (13-1), 5. North Scott (11-1), 6. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-2), 7. Bondurant-Farrar (11-4), 8. Denison-Schleswig (14-2), 9. Gilbert (12-4), 10. Harlan (13-5), 11. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-5), 12. Winterset (11-6), 13. North Polk (10-7), 14. Creston (11-5), 15. Clear Creek-Amana (13-3).
Class 5A – 1. Johnston (11-0), 2. Waukee (5-1), 3. Waterloo West (13-1), 4. Southeast Polk (11-2), 5. Ankeny Centennial (10-2), 6. Iowa City West (7-3), 7. Cedar Rapids Washington (12-1), 8. Cedar Falls (13-3), 9. West Des Moines Dowling (8-4), 10. West Des Moines Valley (7-5), 11. Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1), 13. Davenport North (6-1), 14. Sioux City East (15-2), 15. Indianola (14-4).