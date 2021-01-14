Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A – 1. Algona Garrigan (13-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (10-1), 3. St. Ansgar (10-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (13-0), 5. MMCRU (9-1), 6. Exira-EHK (11-0), 7. Collins-Maxwell (10-0), 8. Montezuma (13-1), 9. Springville (11-2), 10. Winfield-Mount Union (11-0), 11. Burlington-Notre Dame (9-1), 12. North Mahaska (8-1), 13. Logan-Magnolia (9-3), 14. Turkey Valley (10-4), 15. Woodbury Central (11-3).
Class 2A – 1. Maquoketa Valley (12-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (10-0), 3. West Branch (9-1), 4. North Linn (10-1), 5. Nodaway Valley (10-0), 6. West Hancock (10-1), 7. Treynor (12-1), 8. Denver (8-3), 9. Central Lyon (11-1), 10. Bellevue (12-1), 11. Grundy Center (8-2), 12. Underwood (12-1), 13. Sioux Central (8-3), 14. Jesup (10-2), 15. Cascade (10-4).
Class 3A – 1. Cherokee (12-0), 2. Des Moines Christian (12-1), 3. Unity Christian (9-1), 4. Center Point-Urbana (10-2), 5. Clear Lake (10-1), 6. Osage (9-1), 7. West Burlington (12-0), 8. West Lyon (9-1), 9. West Liberty (7-3), 10. Panorama (9-2), 11. Roland-Story (7-3), 12. Solon (9-3), 13. Sioux City Heelan (7-1), 14. Estherville-Lincoln Central (10-2), 15. Vinton-Shellsburg (11-2).
Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (9-1), 2. Ballard (10-0), 3. Gilbert (11-1), 4. Dallas Center-Grimes (10-2), 5. Central DeWitt (8-1), 6. North Scott (7-1), 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-2), 8. Creston (9-3), 9. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-3), 10. Bondurant-Farrar (7-3), 11. Denison-Schleswig (8-2), 12, Harlan (9-3), 13. Dubuque Wahlert (5-4), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (8-2), 15. Winterset (6-4).
Class 5A – 1. Johnston (4-0), 2. Waukee (3-1), 3. Waterloo West (8-1), 4. Cedar Falls (9-1), 5. Southeast Polk (6-2), 6. Ankeny Centennial (6-1), 7. Iowa City West (3-3), 8. Iowa City High (4-2), 9. Davenport North (2-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (2-0), 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (7-1), 12. West Des Moines Dowling (6-2), 13. West Des Moines Valley (2-3), 14. Indianola (10-1), 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5-2).