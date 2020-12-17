 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, scoreboards
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, scoreboards

  • Updated
  • 0
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A – 1. Algona Garrigan (7-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (5-1), 3. St. Ansgar (5-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (8-0), 5. MMCRU (5-1), 6. Springville (6-0, 7. Exira-EHK (5-0), 8. Collins-Maxwell (6-0), 9. Montezuma (4-0), 10. CAM (4-0), 11. Winfield-Mount Union (7-0), 12. Turkey Valley (5-2), 13. Logan-Magnolia (3-1), 14. Burlington-Notre Dame (3-1), 15. North Mahaska (4-1).

Class 2A – 1. Maquoketa Valley (5-0), 2. South Central Calhoun (7-0), 3. North Linn (6-0), 4. Dike-New Hartford (5-0), 5. West Branch (4-1), 6. Nodaway Valley (5-0), 7. West Hancock (6-0), 8. Grundy Center (3-0), 9. Denver (3-2), 10. Treynor (5-1), 11. Central Lyon (5-1), 12. AHSTW (5-2), 13. Bellevue (5-0), 14. Jesup (6-1), 15. Underwood (7-0).

Class 3A – 1. Cherokee (7-0), 2. Des Moines Christian (7-1), 3. Clear Lake (6-0), 4. Center Point-Urbana (5-1), 5. Unity Christian (5-1), 6. West Liberty (2-2), 7. Osage (3-1), 8. Davenport Assumption (2-3), 9. Roland-Story (0-2), 10. Panorama (5-1), 11. West Burlington (6-0), 12. West Lyon (3-1), 13. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-0), 14. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-1), 15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1).

Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (4-0), 2. Gilbert (6-0), 3. Ballard (6-0), 4. Central DeWitt (4-0), 5. North Scott (3-0), 6. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1), 8. Denison-Schleswig (4-1), 9. Grinnell (3-1), 10. Creston (6-1), 11. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1), 12. Dubuque Wahlert (2-2), 13. Harlan (4-1), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (4-1), 15. Spencer (6-1).

Class 5A – 1. Southeast Polk (1-0), 2. Johnston (0-0), 3. Waukee (0-0), 4. Iowa City West (0-0), 5. Cedar Falls (4-0), 6. Waterloo West (1-1), 7. Ankeny Centennial (2-0), 8. Iowa City High (0-0), 9. Davenport North (0-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (0-0), 11. Ames (2-0), 12. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0), 13. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0), 14. West Des Moines Valley (0-0), 15. Indianola (4-1).

Scoreboard

AREA

Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Tripoli 40

Colo-Nesco 42, Clarksville 34

Clayton Ridge 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

Roland Story 51, Grundy Center 41

South Hamilton 36, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 27

North Butler 33, Janesville 27

Solon 63, South Tama 24

Decorah 47, Turkey Valley 46

AGWSR 44, West Fork 35

Prep boys

AREA

Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Clayton Ridge 26

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Tripoli 24

Janesville 53, North Butler 29

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News