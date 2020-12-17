Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, scoreboards

Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A – 1. Algona Garrigan (7-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (5-1), 3. St. Ansgar (5-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (8-0), 5. MMCRU (5-1), 6. Springville (6-0, 7. Exira-EHK (5-0), 8. Collins-Maxwell (6-0), 9. Montezuma (4-0), 10. CAM (4-0), 11. Winfield-Mount Union (7-0), 12. Turkey Valley (5-2), 13. Logan-Magnolia (3-1), 14. Burlington-Notre Dame (3-1), 15. North Mahaska (4-1).
Class 2A – 1. Maquoketa Valley (5-0), 2. South Central Calhoun (7-0), 3. North Linn (6-0), 4. Dike-New Hartford (5-0), 5. West Branch (4-1), 6. Nodaway Valley (5-0), 7. West Hancock (6-0), 8. Grundy Center (3-0), 9. Denver (3-2), 10. Treynor (5-1), 11. Central Lyon (5-1), 12. AHSTW (5-2), 13. Bellevue (5-0), 14. Jesup (6-1), 15. Underwood (7-0).
Class 3A – 1. Cherokee (7-0), 2. Des Moines Christian (7-1), 3. Clear Lake (6-0), 4. Center Point-Urbana (5-1), 5. Unity Christian (5-1), 6. West Liberty (2-2), 7. Osage (3-1), 8. Davenport Assumption (2-3), 9. Roland-Story (0-2), 10. Panorama (5-1), 11. West Burlington (6-0), 12. West Lyon (3-1), 13. Iowa Falls-Alden (6-0), 14. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (4-1), 15. Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-1).
Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (4-0), 2. Gilbert (6-0), 3. Ballard (6-0), 4. Central DeWitt (4-0), 5. North Scott (3-0), 6. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), 7. Waverly-Shell Rock (4-1), 8. Denison-Schleswig (4-1), 9. Grinnell (3-1), 10. Creston (6-1), 11. Bondurant-Farrar (2-1), 12. Dubuque Wahlert (2-2), 13. Harlan (4-1), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (4-1), 15. Spencer (6-1).
Class 5A – 1. Southeast Polk (1-0), 2. Johnston (0-0), 3. Waukee (0-0), 4. Iowa City West (0-0), 5. Cedar Falls (4-0), 6. Waterloo West (1-1), 7. Ankeny Centennial (2-0), 8. Iowa City High (0-0), 9. Davenport North (0-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (0-0), 11. Ames (2-0), 12. Cedar Rapids Washington (2-0), 13. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0), 14. West Des Moines Valley (0-0), 15. Indianola (4-1).
Scoreboard
AREA
Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Tripoli 40
Colo-Nesco 42, Clarksville 34
Clayton Ridge 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28
Roland Story 51, Grundy Center 41
South Hamilton 36, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 27
North Butler 33, Janesville 27
Solon 63, South Tama 24
Decorah 47, Turkey Valley 46
AGWSR 44, West Fork 35
Prep boys
AREA
Edgewood-Colesburg 72, Clayton Ridge 26
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Tripoli 24
Janesville 53, North Butler 29
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!