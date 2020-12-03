 Skip to main content
Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, Prep scoreboards
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, Prep scoreboards

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A – 1. Newell-Fonda (2-0), 2. Algona Garrigan (2-0), 3. St. Ansgar (1-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (2-0), 5. MMCRU (1-0), 6. Springville (1-0), 7. Exira-EHK (1-0), 8. Lynnville-Sully (3-0), 9. Collins-Maxwell (3-0), 10. Montezuma (1-10, 11. Turkey Valley (1-1), 12. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-1), 13. CAM (2-0), 14. Burlington-Notre Dame (0-0), 15. Stanton (2-0).

Class 2A – 1. West Branch (1-0), 2. Maquoketa Valley (1-0), 3. South Central Calhoun (3-0), 4. North Linn (1-0), 5. Dike-New Hartford (1-0), 6. West Monona (0-0), 7. Nodaway Valley (1-0), 8. Denver (1-1), 9. West Hancock (1-0), 10. AHSTW (2-1), 11. Grundy Center (0-0), 12. Central Lyon (2-0), 13. Jesup (2-0), 14. Treynor (2-1), 15. IKM-Manning (0-1).

Class 3A – 1. Des Moines Christian (3-0), 2. West Liberty (0-0), 3. Cherokee (3-0), 4. Clear Lake (2-0), 5. Center Point-Urbana (1-1), 6. Panorama (1-0), 7. Unity Christian (3-0), 8. Davenport Assumption (1-1), 9. Roland-Story (1-1), 10. Osage (1-0), 11. Hampton-Dumont-Cal (1-0), 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (3-0), 13. Sioux City Heelan (0-1), 14. Solon (1-1), 15. West Lyon (0-1).

Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (0-0), 2. Gilbert (1-0), 3. Ballard (3-0), 4. Waverly-Shell Rock (1-0), 5. Central DeWitt (2-0), 6. North Scott (1-0), 7. Bondurant-Farrar (0-0), 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (0-1), 9. Denison-Schleswig (1-0), 10. Grinnell (0-0), 11. Harlan (2-0), 12. Dallas Center-Grimes (2-1), 13. Creston (2-1), 14. Clear Creek-Amana (0-0), 15. Keokuk (0-0).

Class 5A – 1. Waterloo West (0-0), 2. Southeast Polk (1-0), 3. Johnston (0-0), 4. Waukee (0-0), 5. Iowa City West (0-0), 6. Cedar Falls (0-0), 7. Ankeny Centennial (0-0), 8. Iowa City High (0-0), 9. Davenport North (0-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (0-0), 11. Ames (0-0), 12. Muscatine (0-0), 13. West Des Moines Dowling (0-0), 14. West Des Moines Valley (0-0), 15. Indianola (1-1).

Scoreboards

Prep girls

METRO

Twin Cedars 59, Valley Lutheran 10

AREA

Vinton-Shellsburg 57, Union 39

East Marshall 50, Colfax-Mingo 42

North Fayette-Valley 49, Crestwood 36

Sumner-Fredericksburg 57, Oelwein 20

Prep boys

METRO

West 59, Columbus 29

AREA

Jesup 76, Oelwein 56

Mason City 53, New Hampton 49

