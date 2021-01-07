Basketball: IGHSAU rankings, Prep scoreboard

Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A – 1. Algona Garrigan (11-0), 2. Newell-Fonda (8-1), 3. St. Ansgar (8-0), 4. Kingsley-Pierson (10-0), 5. MMCRU (7-1), 6. Springville (11-0), 7. Exira0EHK (9-0), 8. Collins-Maxwell (10-0), 9. Montezuma (11-1), 10. CAM (8-1), 11. Winfield-Mount Union (10-0), 12. Logan-Magnolia (7-1), 13. Burlington Notre Dame (5-1), 14. North Mahaska (6-1), 15. AGWSR (5-2).
Class 2A – 1. Maquoketa Valey (9-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (7-0), 3. West Branch (8-1), 4. North Linn (7-1), 5. Nodaway Valley (8-0), 6. West Hancock (9-0), 7. Denver (7-2), 8. Treynor (9-1), 9. Grundy Center (5-1), 10. South Central Calhoun (9-1), 11. Central Lyon (9-1), 12. Jesup (8-1), 13. Bellevue (8-1), 14. Underwood (9-1), 15. MFL Mar-Mac (8-2).
Class 3A – 1. Cherokee (9-0), 2. Des Moines Christian (11-1), 3. Unity Christian (6-1), 4. Center Point-Urbana (8-2), 5. Clear Lake (8-1), 6. Osage (7-1), 7. West Burlington (9-0), 8. West Lyon (7-1), 9. West Liberty (5-3), 10. Panorama (6-2), 11. Roland-Story (4-3), 12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-1), 13. Solon (7-2), 14. Esterhville-Lincoln Central (8-1), 15. Vinton-Shellsburg (9-1).
Class 4A – 1. Glenwood (7-0), 2. Ballard (9-0), 3. Gilbert (9-1), 4. Central DeWitt (7-0), 5. Dallas Center-Grimes (8-2), 6. Waverly-Shell Rock (8-1), 7. North Scott (5-1), 8. Denison-Schleswig (7-1), 9. Bondurant-Farrar (4-2), 10. Dubuque Wahlert (5-2), 11. Harlan (7-2), 12. Creston (7-3), 13. Grinnell (5-4), 14. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-3), 15. Benton Community (6-2).
Class 5A – 1. Waukee (3-0), 2. Johnston (1-0), 3. Waterloo West (5-1), 4. Ankeny Centennial (5-0), 5. Southeast Polk (5-1), 6. Cedar Falls (7-1), 7. Iowa City West (2-2), 8. Iowa City High (3-1), 9. Davenport North (2-0), 10. Des Moines Roosevelt (0-0), 11. Cedar Rapids Washington (6-0), 12. West Des Moines Dowling (3-2), 13. West Des Moines Valley (1-1), 14. Indianola (8-1), 15. Dubuque Senior (5-1).
Scoreboard
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork 31
Belle Plaine 68, North Tama 34
Maquoketa Valley 43, Mount Vernon 26
Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27
West Delaware 56, Independence 39
Vinton-Shellsburg 62, Dunkerton 14
Prep boys
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 69, West Fork 66
Independence 55, Maquoketa Valley 48
Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 53
Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50
Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42