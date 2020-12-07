Basketball: High school prep rankings

Prep boys
Class 4A
;Record;Pts
1. Waukee (6);0-0;75
2. Cedar Falls;0-0;61
3. Council Bluffs Lincoln (1);2-0;50
4. Johnston;0-0;37
5. Davenport North;0-0;34
6. Ames; 0-0;33
7. Pleasant Valley;1-0;21
8. Dubuque Hempstead;0-0;20
9. Ankeny Centennial;0-0;19
10. Mason City;1-0;17
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 16. Ottumwa 15. Iowa City, West 15. Dubuque, Senior 14. Lewis Central 12. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Southeast Polk 10. Sioux City, West 8. Sioux City, East 7. Waterloo, East 5. Valley, West Des Moines 4. Waterloo, West 3. Indianola 3. Des Moines, Hoover 2. Burlington 2. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5);3-0;76
2. Ballard (1); 2-0;68
3. Carroll (1);2-0;49
4. Davenport Assumption (1); 0-0;44
5. Le Mars;2-0;36
5. Pella;2-0;36
7. Spencer;3-0;30
8. Waverly-Shell Rock; 2-0;21
9. Norwalk (1);1-1;19
9. Monticello;1-0;19
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 18. West Delaware, Manchester 17. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16. Clear Creek-Amana 13. Glenwood 8. Storm Lake 6. Center Point-Urbana 4. Vinton-Shellsburg 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 3. Grinnell 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2. Washington 2. Denison-Schleswig 1. Humboldt 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts
1. Boyden-Hull (6); 2-0;74
2. Western Christian Hull (2); 2-0;62
3. Camanche; 2-0;53
4. Treynor (1);3-0;50
5. Aplington-Parkersburg;2-0;37
6. Dike-New Hartford;2-0;30
7. A-H-S-TW, Avoca;3-0;26
8. Denver;2-024
9. Dyersville Beckman;2-0;22
10. Clarinda;2-0;16
10. South Hamilton;2-0;16
10. Panorama;2-0;16
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 12. Pella Christian 7. West Sioux, Hawarden 7. Woodward-Granger 6. Spirit Lake 5. Van Meter 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Osage 4. West Branch 4. North Fayette, Valley 3. Okoboji, Milford 3. Rock Valley 2. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. West Burlington 2. South Central Calhoun 1. Albia 1.
Class 1A
;Record ;Pts
1. North Linn (5);2-0;65
2. Martensdale-St. Mary's;3-0;63
3. Lake Mills (1);3-0;51
4. Wapsie Valley (3);1-0;44
5. Springville;2-0;30
6. Remsen St. Mary's;1-0;28
6. West Fork;1-0;28
6. Montezuma;2-1;28
9. Le Mars Gehlen;3-0;24
10. Janesville;2-0;19
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 16. Keota 12. North Mahaska, New Sharon 12. New London 11. Ogden 8. Fremont Mills, Tabor 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 6. Alburnett 6. Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 5. Lenox 5. Grand View Christian 5. Meskwaki Settlement School 5. Newell-Fonda 3. GMG, Garwin 3. Grundy Center 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Danville 2. Easton Valley 2.
