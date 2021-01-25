 Skip to main content
Basketball: High school boys' AP Poll
Basketball: High school boys' AP Poll

  • Updated
Class 4A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Cedar Falls (7);9-0;88;1

2. Waukee (2);7-1;79;2

3. Johnston;5-1;73;3

4. Ankeny Centennial;9-1;66;4

5. Iowa City Liberty;5-0;51;6

6. Hempstead;8-2;40;7

7. WDM Valley;7-2;34;5

8. Council Bluffs Lincoln;10-3;28;8

9. Southeast Polk;8-2;13;NR

10. Pleasant Valley;9-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 4. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Norwalk 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Davenport, West 1.

Class 3A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Ballard (5);11-1;79;4

2. Pella (1);11-1;71;1

3. Monticello (2);12-0;68;5

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (1);11-1;63;6

5. Carroll;12-1;62;2

6. Assumption;10-2;41;3

T6. Solon;13-1;41;7

8. Western Dubuque;10-2;24;8

9. Glenwood;12-2;19;10

10. Clear Lake;11-1;14;9

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 12. Le Mars 1.

Class 2A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9);14-0;90;1

2. A-H-S-TW;14-1;62;3

3. Des Moines Christian;12-1;56;7

4. Western Christian;12-3;54;6

5. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;42'2

(tie) West Branch;9-0;42;4

7. OA-BCIG;13-1;39;9

8. Denver;12-2;38;8

9. Pekin;14-1;24;10

10. Roland-Story;11-1;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Albia 8. Spirit Lake 7. North Fayette, Valley 7. Treynor 4. West Burlington 2. AC-GC 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Camanche 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1.

Class 1A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. North Linn (8);15-0;89;1

2. Lake Mills (1);13-0;77;2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys;13-0;70;3

4. Easton Valley;15-0;57;4

5. Gehlen Catholic;14-1;45;6

6. Springville;15-1 44 5

7. Montezuma;13-2;30;8

8. Grand View Christian;12-1;29;9

9. St. Mary's, Remsen;13-1;25;7

10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;11-2;21;10

Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Janesville 1. Keota 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.

