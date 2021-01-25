Basketball: High school boys' AP Poll

Class 4A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Falls (7);9-0;88;1
2. Waukee (2);7-1;79;2
3. Johnston;5-1;73;3
4. Ankeny Centennial;9-1;66;4
5. Iowa City Liberty;5-0;51;6
6. Hempstead;8-2;40;7
7. WDM Valley;7-2;34;5
8. Council Bluffs Lincoln;10-3;28;8
9. Southeast Polk;8-2;13;NR
10. Pleasant Valley;9-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Ames 4. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Norwalk 2. North Scott, Eldridge 1. Davenport, West 1.
Class 3A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Ballard (5);11-1;79;4
2. Pella (1);11-1;71;1
3. Monticello (2);12-0;68;5
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (1);11-1;63;6
5. Carroll;12-1;62;2
6. Assumption;10-2;41;3
T6. Solon;13-1;41;7
8. Western Dubuque;10-2;24;8
9. Glenwood;12-2;19;10
10. Clear Lake;11-1;14;9
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 12. Le Mars 1.
Class 2A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9);14-0;90;1
2. A-H-S-TW;14-1;62;3
3. Des Moines Christian;12-1;56;7
4. Western Christian;12-3;54;6
5. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;42'2
(tie) West Branch;9-0;42;4
7. OA-BCIG;13-1;39;9
8. Denver;12-2;38;8
9. Pekin;14-1;24;10
10. Roland-Story;11-1;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Albia 8. Spirit Lake 7. North Fayette, Valley 7. Treynor 4. West Burlington 2. AC-GC 2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2. Camanche 1. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1.
Class 1A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (8);15-0;89;1
2. Lake Mills (1);13-0;77;2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys;13-0;70;3
4. Easton Valley;15-0;57;4
5. Gehlen Catholic;14-1;45;6
6. Springville;15-1 44 5
7. Montezuma;13-2;30;8
8. Grand View Christian;12-1;29;9
9. St. Mary's, Remsen;13-1;25;7
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;11-2;21;10
Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Janesville 1. Keota 1. Newell-Fonda 1. Notre Dame, Burlington 1.