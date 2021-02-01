Basketball: High school AP rankings, Monday's results

Prep boys
AP rankings
Class 4A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Cedar Falls (6);10-0;87;1
2. Waukee (3);8-1;82;2
3. Johnston;6-1;67;3
4. Ankeny Centennial;10-1;64;4
5. Dubuque Hempstead;9-2;44;6
6. Council Bluffs Lincoln;12-3;35;8
7. Valley, West Des Moines;8-3;33;7
T8. Iowa City Liberty;5-1;28;5
T8. Southeast Polk;9-2;28;9
10. Ames;9-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 4. Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Norwalk 1. Ottumwa 1.
Class 3A
;Rec;Pts;Prv
1. Ballard (6);13-1;86;1
2. Pella (1);13-1;78;2
3. Monticello (2);14-0;74;3
4. Solon;14-1;52;T6
5. Carroll;12-2;43;5
6. Western Dubuque;11-2;38;8
7. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-2;37;4
8. Glenwood;13-2;26;9
9. Assumption, Davenport;10-4;19;T6
10. Clear Lake;14-1;17;10
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 11. Le Mars 8. Mount Vernon 5. Decorah 1.
Class 2A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. Boyden-Hull (9);16-0;90;1
2. A-H-S-TWl16-1;65;2
3. Western Christian;14-3;62;4
4. OA-BCIG;15-1;52;7
5. West Branch;12-0;44;6
6. Des Moines Christian;13-2;39;3
7. Dike-New Hartford;13-2;34;5
8. Pekin;16-1;25;9
9. Aplington-Parkersburg;13-2;20;NR
10. Denver;13-3;18;8
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Rock Valley 6. North Fayette, Valley 5. East Sac County 4. Treynor 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Camanche 2. Van Meter 2. Panorama, Panora 1. West Lyon, Inwood 1.
Class 1A
;Rec.;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn (9);16-0;90;1
2. Lake Mills;15-0;75;2
3. Martensdale-St. Marys;15-0;69;3
4. Easton Valley;16-0;52;4
5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars;16-1;47;5
6. Grand View Christian;13-1;46;8
7. Springville;16-1;42;6
8. Montezuma;15-2;38;7
9. St. Mary's, Remsen;13-2;10;9
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;11-3;7;10
Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6, Keota 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. New London 1.
Monday's results
METRO
Jesup 80, Waterloo Columbus 58
Linescore
Columbus;12;12;17;17 - 58
Jesup;19;22;23;16 - 80
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52
Northwood-Kensett 54, North Butler 30
West Central 47, Cedar Valley Christian 27
Prep girls
METRO
Jesup 45, Waterloo Columbus 36
Linescore
Columbus;14;10;4;8 - 36
Jesup;12;12;9;12 - 45
AREA
Central Elkader 49, Starmont 31
East Buchanan 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 45
Wapsie Valley 43, Tripoli 35
West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24
West Central 63, Cedar Valley Christian 2