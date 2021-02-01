 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: High school AP rankings, Monday's results
0 comments
agate

Basketball: High school AP rankings, Monday's results

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball clip art

Prep boys

AP rankings

Class 4A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Cedar Falls (6);10-0;87;1

2. Waukee (3);8-1;82;2

3. Johnston;6-1;67;3

4. Ankeny Centennial;10-1;64;4

5. Dubuque Hempstead;9-2;44;6

6. Council Bluffs Lincoln;12-3;35;8

7. Valley, West Des Moines;8-3;33;7

T8. Iowa City Liberty;5-1;28;5

T8. Southeast Polk;9-2;28;9

10. Ames;9-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 7. Sioux City, East 4. Pleasant Valley 3. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Norwalk 1. Ottumwa 1.

Class 3A

;Rec;Pts;Prv

1. Ballard (6);13-1;86;1

2. Pella (1);13-1;78;2

3. Monticello (2);14-0;74;3

4. Solon;14-1;52;T6

5. Carroll;12-2;43;5

6. Western Dubuque;11-2;38;8

7. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-2;37;4

8. Glenwood;13-2;26;9

9. Assumption, Davenport;10-4;19;T6

10. Clear Lake;14-1;17;10

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 11. Le Mars 8. Mount Vernon 5. Decorah 1.

Class 2A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. Boyden-Hull (9);16-0;90;1

2. A-H-S-TWl16-1;65;2

3. Western Christian;14-3;62;4

4. OA-BCIG;15-1;52;7

5. West Branch;12-0;44;6

6. Des Moines Christian;13-2;39;3

7. Dike-New Hartford;13-2;34;5

8. Pekin;16-1;25;9

9. Aplington-Parkersburg;13-2;20;NR

10. Denver;13-3;18;8

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 8. Roland-Story, Story City 6. Rock Valley 6. North Fayette, Valley 5. East Sac County 4. Treynor 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Camanche 2. Van Meter 2. Panorama, Panora 1. West Lyon, Inwood 1.

Class 1A

;Rec.;Pts;Prv

1. North Linn (9);16-0;90;1

2. Lake Mills;15-0;75;2

3. Martensdale-St. Marys;15-0;69;3

4. Easton Valley;16-0;52;4

5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars;16-1;47;5

6. Grand View Christian;13-1;46;8

7. Springville;16-1;42;6

8. Montezuma;15-2;38;7

9. St. Mary's, Remsen;13-2;10;9

10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank;11-3;7;10

Others receiving votes: Tri-Center, Neola 6, Keota 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. New London 1.

Monday's results

METRO

Jesup 80, Waterloo Columbus 58

Linescore

Columbus;12;12;17;17 - 58

Jesup;19;22;23;16 - 80

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52

Northwood-Kensett 54, North Butler 30

West Central 47, Cedar Valley Christian 27

Prep girls

METRO

Jesup 45, Waterloo Columbus 36

Linescore

Columbus;14;10;4;8 - 36

Jesup;12;12;9;12 - 45

AREA

Central Elkader 49, Starmont 31

East Buchanan 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 53, Aplington-Parkersburg 45

Wapsie Valley 43, Tripoli 35

West Bend-Mallard 54, Harris-Lake Park 24

West Central 63, Cedar Valley Christian 2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News