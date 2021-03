Basketball: Girls' state basketball pairings

Prep girls

State pairings

Class 5A

Games Today

9 a.m. – No. 1 Waukee (10-1) vs. No. 8 West Des Moines Dowling (11-6)

11 a.m. – No. 4 Southeast Polk (15-3) vs. No. 5 Ankeny Centennial (15-2)

1 p.m. – No. 2 Johnston (16-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Falls (17-3).

3 p.m. – No. 3 Waterloo West (19-1) vs. No. 6 Iowa City West (13-3)

Class 4A

Games Tuesday

11 a.m. -- No. 1 Glenwood (19-3) vs. No. 8. Dubuque Wahlert (13-9)

1 p.m. – No. 4 Central DeWitt (16-2) vs. No. 5 North Scott (15-2)

3 p.m. – No. 2 Ballard (21-1) vs. No. 7 Harlan (17-5)

5 p.m. – No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (20-2) vs. No. 6 Bondurant-Farrar (15-5)

Class 3A

Games Today

5 p.m. – No. 1 Cherokee (22-0) vs. No. 8 Davenport Assumption (8-11)