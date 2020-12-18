 Skip to main content
Basketball: Friday's prep scoreboards
BASKETBALL

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 84, Cedar Falls 77 OT

Jesup 52, Columbus 37

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo East 33

Baxter 47, Waterloo Christian 36

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 90, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67

Iowa City West 75, Iowa City High 63

Linn-Mar 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 39

Dubuque Senior 56, Western Dubuque 51

AREA

Springville 45, Alburnett 43

Collins-Maxwell 60, Dunkerton 10

Dyersville Beckman 58, West Delaware 36

Waukon 56, Charles City 34

Dike-New Hartford 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 36

North Fayette-Valley 62, Kee 49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 30

Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19

Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork 26

Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Union 23

Williamsburg 59, Independence 26

Denver 47, Hudson 43

East Buchanan 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 24

Central Elkader 43, South Winneshiek 26

MFL Mar-Mac 76, Postville 23

Green Mountain-Garwin 42, Tripoli 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Crestwood 27

New Hampton 54, Oelwein 30

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 54, West 27

Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Waterloo East 49

Jesup 71, Columbus 54

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City High 77, Iowa City West 71 (OT)

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar 48

Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48

AREA

Union 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Crestwood 38

Denver 72, Hudson 35

Dike-New Hartford 81, Aplington-Parkersburg 72

Lake Mills 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42

Springville 87, Alburnett 55

Williamsburg 50, Independence 45

South Winneshiek 77, Central Elkader 44

Dyersville Beckman 54, West Delaware 41

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32

Edgewood-Colesburg 74, East Buchanan 44

North Fayette-Valley 60, Kee 47

North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 43

Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 36

South Hardin 56, AGWSR 42

Waukon 66, Charles City 62

