Basketball: Friday's prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 84, Cedar Falls 77 OT
Jesup 52, Columbus 37
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo East 33
Baxter 47, Waterloo Christian 36
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 90, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 67
Iowa City West 75, Iowa City High 63
Linn-Mar 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 39
Dubuque Senior 56, Western Dubuque 51
AREA
Springville 45, Alburnett 43
Collins-Maxwell 60, Dunkerton 10
Dyersville Beckman 58, West Delaware 36
Waukon 56, Charles City 34
Dike-New Hartford 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 36
North Fayette-Valley 62, Kee 49
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, Lake Mills 30
Osage 68, Nashua-Plainfield 19
Saint Ansgar 56, West Fork 26
Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Union 23
Williamsburg 59, Independence 26
Denver 47, Hudson 43
East Buchanan 62, Edgewood-Colesburg 24
Central Elkader 43, South Winneshiek 26
MFL Mar-Mac 76, Postville 23
Green Mountain-Garwin 42, Tripoli 28
Waverly-Shell Rock 64, Crestwood 27
New Hampton 54, Oelwein 30
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 54, West 27
Cedar Rapids Xavier 53, Waterloo East 49
Jesup 71, Columbus 54
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City High 77, Iowa City West 71 (OT)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar 48
Cedar Rapids Washington 69, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48
AREA
Union 58, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 51, Crestwood 38
Denver 72, Hudson 35
Dike-New Hartford 81, Aplington-Parkersburg 72
Lake Mills 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42
Springville 87, Alburnett 55
Williamsburg 50, Independence 45
South Winneshiek 77, Central Elkader 44
Dyersville Beckman 54, West Delaware 41
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 32
Edgewood-Colesburg 74, East Buchanan 44
North Fayette-Valley 60, Kee 47
North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 43
Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 36
South Hardin 56, AGWSR 42
Waukon 66, Charles City 62
