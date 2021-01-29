 Skip to main content
Basketball: Friday's Prep Scoreboard
BASKETBALL

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 47, Cedar Rapids Prairie 31

Dunkerton 51, Waterloo Christian 49

Collins-Maxwell 69, Valley Lutheran 4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Linn-Mar 46

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42

AREA

North Linn 71, East Buchanan 44

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Lake Mills 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Wapsie Valley 41

Dike-New Hartford 75, Jesup 24

North Fayette-Valley 56, Kee 36

Denver 45, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39

Clarksville 67, Tripoli 32

BCLUW 41, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36

Central Springs 44, Rockford 19

Meskwaki 43, Colo-Nesco 33

Mason City Newman 32, Northwood-Kensett 30

Hudson 46, Union 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 24

Riceville 51, Janesville 16

Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 45

Saint Ansgar 55, West Fork 20

Forest City 42, West Hancock 40

North Tama 45, Green Mountain-Garwin 24

Center Point-Urbana 53, Williamsburg 52

Oelwein 43, New Hampton 41

Solon 59, Benton Community 54

Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Independence 13

Prep boys

METRO        

Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian 29

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 58, Linn-Mar 56

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47

AREA

Alburnett 69, Maquoketa Valley 57

Springville 75, Starmont 20

Dike-New Hartford 61, Jesup 56

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, BCLUW 47

North Tama 57, Green Mountain-Garwin 54

Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Wapsie Valley 47

South Winneshiek 61, Central Elkader 43

North Fayette-Valley 69, Kee 50

North Linn 103, East Buchanan 43

Clear Creek-Amana 56, South Tama 36

Williamsburg 61, Center Point-Urbana 55

Denver 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41

Crestwood 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 55

MFL Mar-Mac 73, Postville 46

Solon 75, Benton Community 54

Waukon 76, Charles City 69

