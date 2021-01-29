Basketball: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 47, Cedar Rapids Prairie 31
Dunkerton 51, Waterloo Christian 49
Collins-Maxwell 69, Valley Lutheran 4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 68, Linn-Mar 46
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42
AREA
North Linn 71, East Buchanan 44
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Lake Mills 14
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Wapsie Valley 41
Dike-New Hartford 75, Jesup 24
North Fayette-Valley 56, Kee 36
Denver 45, Sumner-Fredericksburg 39
Clarksville 67, Tripoli 32
BCLUW 41, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36
Central Springs 44, Rockford 19
Meskwaki 43, Colo-Nesco 33
Mason City Newman 32, Northwood-Kensett 30
Hudson 46, Union 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, Crestwood 24
Riceville 51, Janesville 16
Osage 57, Nashua-Plainfield 45
Saint Ansgar 55, West Fork 20
Forest City 42, West Hancock 40
North Tama 45, Green Mountain-Garwin 24
Center Point-Urbana 53, Williamsburg 52
Oelwein 43, New Hampton 41
Solon 59, Benton Community 54
Vinton-Shellsburg 64, Independence 13
Prep boys
METRO
Dunkerton 54, Waterloo Christian 29
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 58, Linn-Mar 56
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 71, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 47
AREA
Alburnett 69, Maquoketa Valley 57
Springville 75, Starmont 20
Dike-New Hartford 61, Jesup 56
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 69, BCLUW 47
North Tama 57, Green Mountain-Garwin 54
Aplington-Parkersburg 57, Wapsie Valley 47
South Winneshiek 61, Central Elkader 43
North Fayette-Valley 69, Kee 50
North Linn 103, East Buchanan 43
Clear Creek-Amana 56, South Tama 36
Williamsburg 61, Center Point-Urbana 55
Denver 73, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Crestwood 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 55
MFL Mar-Mac 73, Postville 46
Solon 75, Benton Community 54
Waukon 76, Charles City 69