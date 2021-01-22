 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Friday's Prep Scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

  • 0
Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 63, Cedar Falls 57

Columbus 44, Wapsie Valley 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Waterloo East 43

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 84, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 70

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar 58

Dubuque Senior 65, Western Dubuque 50

Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Iowa City Liberty 33

AREA

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30

Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 26

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Jesup 44

Turkey Valley 51, Kee 38

Osage 75, Lake Mills 24

Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35

Clarksville 44, Dunkerton 25

Grundy Center 50, BCLUW 44

Solon 56, West Delaware 45

North Fayette-Valley 50, Central Elkader 33

Green Mountain-Garwin 42, Colo-Nesco 36

Collins-Maxwell 63, North Tama 24

Decorah 39, New Hampton 26

Janesville 44, Tripoli 30

Saint Ansgar 61, North Butler 39

Oelwein 54, Charles City 51

Boxscores

CLARKSVILLE 44, DUNKERTON 25

CLARKSVILLE (12-5) – Cailyn Hardy 2, Jenna Myers 8, Rachel Borchardt 2, Katie Kampman 2, Sierra Vance 15, Cheyenne Behrends 13. Katie Stirling 2

DUNKERTON (7-9) – Bethany Christians 8, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 3, Bailey VanLengen 4, Morgan Weepie 2, Allie Wheeler 3, Mallory Tisue 3.

JANESVILLE 44, TRIPOLI 40

JANESVILLE – N. Hovenga 10, P. McCarville 14, H. Hovenga 5, K. Dunbar 2, K. Unthum 7, K. LaPlant 2, C. Kiene 4.

TRIPOLI – Petyon Franzen 7, Keyra Krueger 6, Kylee Bartz 12, Mallory Mueller 9, Marina Biermann 6

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo West 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo East 41

Wapsie Valley 66, Waterloo Columbus 53

Waterloo Christian 58, Don Bosco 35

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Washington 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49

Iowa City West 57, Iowa City High 52

Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Wahlert 54

Dubuque Senior 78, Western Dubuque 63

Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55

AREA

Decorah 53, New Hampton 44

West Marshall 41, AGWSR 32

North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 32

Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall 60

Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68

Grundy Center 61, BCLUW 31

Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28

Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22

Forest City 50, North Iowa 40

West Central 72, MFL Mar Mac 55

Center Point-Urbana 54, South Tama 21

Solon 73, West Delaware 59

Saint Ansgar 44, North Buter 39

Decorah 54, New Hampton 44

Charles City 76, Oelwein 56

Turkey Valley 74, Kee 61

Boxscores

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 75, EAST MARSHALL 60

EAST MARSHALL (5-7) – Bo Lee 3, Ethan Espenscheid 13, Logan Bowie 19, Junior Brown 8, Adrian Arifi 3, Drew Runner 14.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK (9-2) – Luke Riffey 8, Caleb Egesdal 5, William Kiburis 17, Dylan Riffey 25, Tristan Sanford-Anders 18, Danny Gleissner 2.

DUNKERTON 82, CLARKSVILLE 22

CLARKSVILLE (0-14) – Eli Schmidt 11, Cade Ison 2, Alek Kellogg 4, Donnie Kielman 3, Brant Reints 2.

DUNKERTON (12-3) – Jake Kennedy 9, Preston Gillespie 16, Casey Gardner 8, Braiden VanLengen 1, Kaden Behrens 26, Oliver Fettkether 6, Gabe Heideman 9, Lane Boner 2, Kyler Rich 5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News