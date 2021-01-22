Basketball: Friday's Prep Scoreboard

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 63, Cedar Falls 57
Columbus 44, Wapsie Valley 22
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Waterloo East 43
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 84, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 70
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Linn-Mar 58
Dubuque Senior 65, Western Dubuque 50
Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Iowa City Liberty 33
AREA
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60, Belmond-Klemme 30
Dike-New Hartford 55, Hudson 26
Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Jesup 44
Turkey Valley 51, Kee 38
Osage 75, Lake Mills 24
Northwood-Kensett 52, Rockford 35
Clarksville 44, Dunkerton 25
Grundy Center 50, BCLUW 44
Solon 56, West Delaware 45
North Fayette-Valley 50, Central Elkader 33
Green Mountain-Garwin 42, Colo-Nesco 36
Collins-Maxwell 63, North Tama 24
Decorah 39, New Hampton 26
Janesville 44, Tripoli 30
Saint Ansgar 61, North Butler 39
Oelwein 54, Charles City 51
Boxscores
CLARKSVILLE 44, DUNKERTON 25
CLARKSVILLE (12-5) – Cailyn Hardy 2, Jenna Myers 8, Rachel Borchardt 2, Katie Kampman 2, Sierra Vance 15, Cheyenne Behrends 13. Katie Stirling 2
DUNKERTON (7-9) – Bethany Christians 8, Peyton Rygel 2, Maeson Wolff 3, Bailey VanLengen 4, Morgan Weepie 2, Allie Wheeler 3, Mallory Tisue 3.
JANESVILLE 44, TRIPOLI 40
JANESVILLE – N. Hovenga 10, P. McCarville 14, H. Hovenga 5, K. Dunbar 2, K. Unthum 7, K. LaPlant 2, C. Kiene 4.
TRIPOLI – Petyon Franzen 7, Keyra Krueger 6, Kylee Bartz 12, Mallory Mueller 9, Marina Biermann 6
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 92, Waterloo West 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 56, Waterloo East 41
Wapsie Valley 66, Waterloo Columbus 53
Waterloo Christian 58, Don Bosco 35
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Washington 73, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 49
Iowa City West 57, Iowa City High 52
Dubuque Hempstead 75, Dubuque Wahlert 54
Dubuque Senior 78, Western Dubuque 63
Linn-Mar 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55
AREA
Decorah 53, New Hampton 44
West Marshall 41, AGWSR 32
North Linn 75, Maquoketa Valley 32
Williamsburg 56, Benton Community 44
Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 49
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Belmond-Klemme 40
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 75, East Marshall 60
Waukon 76, Waverly-Shell Rock 68
Grundy Center 61, BCLUW 31
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 28
Dunkerton 82, Clarksville 22
Forest City 50, North Iowa 40
West Central 72, MFL Mar Mac 55
Center Point-Urbana 54, South Tama 21
Solon 73, West Delaware 59
Saint Ansgar 44, North Buter 39
Decorah 54, New Hampton 44
Charles City 76, Oelwein 56
Turkey Valley 74, Kee 61
Boxscores
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 75, EAST MARSHALL 60
EAST MARSHALL (5-7) – Bo Lee 3, Ethan Espenscheid 13, Logan Bowie 19, Junior Brown 8, Adrian Arifi 3, Drew Runner 14.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK (9-2) – Luke Riffey 8, Caleb Egesdal 5, William Kiburis 17, Dylan Riffey 25, Tristan Sanford-Anders 18, Danny Gleissner 2.
DUNKERTON 82, CLARKSVILLE 22
CLARKSVILLE (0-14) – Eli Schmidt 11, Cade Ison 2, Alek Kellogg 4, Donnie Kielman 3, Brant Reints 2.