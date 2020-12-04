 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball: Friday prep scoreboards
0 comments
agate
BASKETBALL

Basketball: Friday prep scoreboards

Basketball clip art

Prep girls

METRO

Waterloo West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48

Western Dubuque 47, Waterloo East 42

Waterloo Columbus 42, Denver 40

AREA

East Buchanan 55, Midland 18

Osage 53, Central Springs 28

Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27

Colo-Nesco 44, Dunkerton 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Hudson 39

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Northwood-Kensett 28

Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37

Jesup 63, Wapsie Valley 35

Tripoli 37, Don Bosco 30

Clarksville 42, Janesville 35

Turkey Valley 64, Clayton Ridge 40

Calamus-Wheatland 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

Prep boys

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 62, Decorah 41

AREA

North Fayette-Valley 52, Postville 17

Dike-New Hartford 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55

Osage 74, Central Springs 57

Midland 48, East Buchanan 34

Kee High 57, Central Elkader 55

Nashua-Plainfield 52, Northwood-Kensett 35

West Delaware 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Hudson 54

Janesville 94, Clarksville 30

Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 58

Dunkerton 74, Colo-Nesco 36

Grundy Center 70,  South Hardin 52

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News