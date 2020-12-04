Basketball: Friday prep scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Waterloo West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48
Western Dubuque 47, Waterloo East 42
Waterloo Columbus 42, Denver 40
AREA
East Buchanan 55, Midland 18
Osage 53, Central Springs 28
Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27
Colo-Nesco 44, Dunkerton 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 17
Aplington-Parkersburg 47, Hudson 39
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Northwood-Kensett 28
Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37
Jesup 63, Wapsie Valley 35
Tripoli 37, Don Bosco 30
Clarksville 42, Janesville 35
Turkey Valley 64, Clayton Ridge 40
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
Prep boys
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 62, Decorah 41
AREA
North Fayette-Valley 52, Postville 17
Dike-New Hartford 77, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55
Osage 74, Central Springs 57
Midland 48, East Buchanan 34
Kee High 57, Central Elkader 55
Nashua-Plainfield 52, Northwood-Kensett 35
West Delaware 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Hudson 54
Janesville 94, Clarksville 30
Wapsie Valley 72, Jesup 58
Dunkerton 74, Colo-Nesco 36
Grundy Center 70, South Hardin 52
