MLB Preseason
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 2, Detroit 1
N.Y. Mets 1, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto (ss) 3, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Toronto (ss) 8, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland (ss) 11, San Francisco 7
L.A. Dodgers 14, San Diego 2
Cleveland (ss) 11, L.A. Angels 10
Kansas City 4, Arizona 4
College
American Rivers
UMass-Dartmouth 9, Dubuque 2
