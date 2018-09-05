Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;96;44;.686;—

New York;87;52;.626;8½

Tampa Bay;75;63;.543;20

Toronto;62;76;.449;33

Baltimore;41;98;.295;54½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Cleveland;78;60;.565;—

Minnesota;63;75;.457;15

Chicago;56;83;.403;22½

Detroit;56;83;.403;22½

Kansas City;46;92;.333;32

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;86;53;.619;—

Oakland;83;57;.593;3½

Seattle;77;62;.554;9

Los Angeles;67;72;.482;19

Texas;61;78;.439;25

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2

Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 11:10 a.m.

Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 9:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;76;62;.551;—

Philadelphia;73;65;.529;3

Washington;69;70;.496;7½

New York;62;76;.449;14

Miami;55;84;.396;21½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;81;57;.587;—

Milwaukee;79;61;.564;3

St. Louis;77;62;.554;4½

Pittsburgh;68;71;.489;13½

Cincinnati;59;80;.424;22½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Colorado;76;62;.551;—

Los Angeles;76;63;.547;½

Arizona;75;64;.540;1½

San Francisco;68;72;.486;9

San Diego;55;86;.390;22½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 11, Washington 8

Philadelphia 9, Miami 4

Boston 5, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 6, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, N.Y. Mets 4

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 11:10 a.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

