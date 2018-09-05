American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;96;44;.686;—
New York;87;52;.626;8½
Tampa Bay;75;63;.543;20
Toronto;62;76;.449;33
Baltimore;41;98;.295;54½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Cleveland;78;60;.565;—
Minnesota;63;75;.457;15
Chicago;56;83;.403;22½
Detroit;56;83;.403;22½
Kansas City;46;92;.333;32
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;86;53;.619;—
Oakland;83;57;.593;3½
Seattle;77;62;.554;9
Los Angeles;67;72;.482;19
Texas;61;78;.439;25
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 3
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 11:10 a.m.
Kansas City (Keller 7-5) at Cleveland (Kluber 17-7), 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-4) at Toronto (Borucki 3-3), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 9-8) at Texas (Colon 7-11), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 6-6) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-9) at Houston (Valdez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-6) at Oakland (Fiers 10-6), 9:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-13) at Seattle (Leake 8-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;76;62;.551;—
Philadelphia;73;65;.529;3
Washington;69;70;.496;7½
New York;62;76;.449;14
Miami;55;84;.396;21½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;81;57;.587;—
Milwaukee;79;61;.564;3
St. Louis;77;62;.554;4½
Pittsburgh;68;71;.489;13½
Cincinnati;59;80;.424;22½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Colorado;76;62;.551;—
Los Angeles;76;63;.547;½
Arizona;75;64;.540;1½
San Francisco;68;72;.486;9
San Diego;55;86;.390;22½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 11, Washington 8
Philadelphia 9, Miami 4
Boston 5, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 6, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, N.Y. Mets 4
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Velazquez 7-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-9), 11:10 a.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 1-13) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 11-9), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 13-4) at Washington (Roark 8-14), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-10) at Miami (Alcantara 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 6-9) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
