MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;1;0;1.000;—

Baltimore;0;1;.000;1

Boston;0;1;.000;1

Tampa Bay;0;1;.000;1

Toronto;0;1;.000;1

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Detroit;1;0;1.000;—

Kansas City;1;0;1.000;—

Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—

Chicago;0;1;.000;1

Cleveland;0;1;.000;1

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;3;0;1.000;—

Houston;1;0;1.000;1

Oakland;1;2;.333;2

Los Angeles;0;1;.000;2

Texas;0;1;.000;2

———

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 12, Boston 4

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;1;0;1.000;—

Philadelphia;1;0;1.000;—

Atlanta;0;1;.000;1

Miami;0;1;.000;1

Washington;0;1;.000;1

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;1;0;1.000;—

Cincinnati;1;0;1.000;—

Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—

Pittsburgh;0;1;.000;1

St. Louis;0;1;.000;1

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Colorado;1;0;1.000;—

Los Angeles;1;0;1.000;—

San Diego;1;0;1.000;—

Arizona;0;1;.000;1

San Francisco;0;1;.000;1

———

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 6, Miami 3

San Diego 2, San Francisco 0

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

College 

IOWA COLLEGES

Grinnell 7-14, Cornell 6-8

