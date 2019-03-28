MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;1;0;1.000;—
Baltimore;0;1;.000;1
Boston;0;1;.000;1
Tampa Bay;0;1;.000;1
Toronto;0;1;.000;1
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Detroit;1;0;1.000;—
Kansas City;1;0;1.000;—
Minnesota;1;0;1.000;—
Chicago;0;1;.000;1
Cleveland;0;1;.000;1
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;3;0;1.000;—
Houston;1;0;1.000;1
Oakland;1;2;.333;2
Los Angeles;0;1;.000;2
Texas;0;1;.000;2
———
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2
Detroit 2, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 12, Boston 4
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Morton 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Estrada 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;1;0;1.000;—
Philadelphia;1;0;1.000;—
Atlanta;0;1;.000;1
Miami;0;1;.000;1
Washington;0;1;.000;1
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;1;0;1.000;—
Cincinnati;1;0;1.000;—
Milwaukee;1;0;1.000;—
Pittsburgh;0;1;.000;1
St. Louis;0;1;.000;1
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Colorado;1;0;1.000;—
Los Angeles;1;0;1.000;—
San Diego;1;0;1.000;—
Arizona;0;1;.000;1
San Francisco;0;1;.000;1
———
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 2, Washington 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4
Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Texas 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 5
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 6, Miami 3
San Diego 2, San Francisco 0
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Marquez 0-0) at Miami (Richards 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
College
IOWA COLLEGES
Grinnell 7-14, Cornell 6-8
