MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;59;32;.648;—

Tampa Bay;55;40;.579;6

Boston;50;43;.538;10

Toronto;35;59;.372;25½

Baltimore;28;65;.301;32

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;58;34;.630;—

Cleveland;51;40;.560;6½

Chicago;42;47;.472;14½

Kansas City;32;62;.340;27

Detroit;29;59;.330;27

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;59;35;.628;—

Oakland;53;41;.564;6

Texas;50;44;.532;9

Los Angeles;48;46;.511;11

Seattle;39;58;.402;21½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Detroit 12, Kansas City 8

Houston 12, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 (12 inn.)

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;57;37;.606;—

Washington;49;43;.533;7

Philadelphia;48;45;.516;8½

New York;42;51;.452;14½

Miami;34;57;.374;21½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;50;43;.538;—

Milwaukee;48;46;.511;2½

St. Louis;46;45;.505;3

Pittsburgh;44;48;.478;5½

Cincinnati;42;48;.467;6½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;62;33;.653;—

Arizona;47;47;.500;14½

Colorado;46;46;.500;14½

San Diego;45;48;.484;16

San Francisco;43;49;.467;17½

SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS

Cincinnati 17, Colorado 9

Atlanta 7, San Diego 5 (10 inn.)

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9

Atlanta 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 (12 inn.)

GAMES TODAY

San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-5) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

GAMES TUESDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Pacific Coast League

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock 10, Iowa 8, 10 innings

Midwest League

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 6, Wisconsin 4

Dayton 8, Beloit 6

Quad Cities 6, South Bend 4

Lake County 5, Burlington 2

Clinton 8, Fort Wayne 2

Bowling Green 8, Wisconsin 2

Lansing 2, Cedar Rapids 0

Kane County 7, West Michigan 2

Great Lakes 9, Peoria 8

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10;2;.833;--

Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0

Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5

Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5

Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5

Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;9;3;.750;--

Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0

Madison;6;6;.500;2.0

Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0

Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0

Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--

Duluth;8;4;.667;--

La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0

Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0

Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--

Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0

Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5

Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5

Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 5, Waterloo 0

Rockford 4, Kokomo 3

Green Bay 2, Fond du Lac 0

Rochester 10, Willmar 3

St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 4

Traverse City 10, Battle Creek 0

Thunder Bay 5, Eau Claire 4

Duluth 6, La Crosse 3

Wisconsin 12, Kalamazoo 9

Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 5

Kenosha 10, Lakeshore 5

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAME TUESDAY

NWL All-Star Game

At Waterloo

NWL Great Lakes vs. NWL Great Plains, 7:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

No games scheduled

