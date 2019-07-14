MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;59;32;.648;—
Tampa Bay;55;40;.579;6
Boston;50;43;.538;10
Toronto;35;59;.372;25½
Baltimore;28;65;.301;32
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;58;34;.630;—
Cleveland;51;40;.560;6½
Chicago;42;47;.472;14½
Kansas City;32;62;.340;27
Detroit;29;59;.330;27
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;59;35;.628;—
Oakland;53;41;.564;6
Texas;50;44;.532;9
Los Angeles;48;46;.511;11
Seattle;39;58;.402;21½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Detroit 12, Kansas City 8
Houston 12, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 3
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 (12 inn.)
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-6) at Boston (Porcello 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-3) at Kansas City (Junis 4-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;57;37;.606;—
Washington;49;43;.533;7
Philadelphia;48;45;.516;8½
New York;42;51;.452;14½
Miami;34;57;.374;21½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;50;43;.538;—
Milwaukee;48;46;.511;2½
St. Louis;46;45;.505;3
Pittsburgh;44;48;.478;5½
Cincinnati;42;48;.467;6½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;62;33;.653;—
Arizona;47;47;.500;14½
Colorado;46;46;.500;14½
San Diego;45;48;.484;16
San Francisco;43;49;.467;17½
SATURDAY'S LATE RESULTS
Cincinnati 17, Colorado 9
Atlanta 7, San Diego 5 (10 inn.)
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 9
Atlanta 4, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4 (12 inn.)
GAMES TODAY
San Francisco (Pomeranz 2-9) at Colorado (Marquez 8-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-8), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-9), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 3-5) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
GAMES TUESDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Pacific Coast League
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock 10, Iowa 8, 10 innings
Midwest League
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 6, Wisconsin 4
Dayton 8, Beloit 6
Quad Cities 6, South Bend 4
Lake County 5, Burlington 2
Clinton 8, Fort Wayne 2
Bowling Green 8, Wisconsin 2
Lansing 2, Cedar Rapids 0
Kane County 7, West Michigan 2
Great Lakes 9, Peoria 8
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10;2;.833;--
Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0
Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5
Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5
Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5
Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;9;3;.750;--
Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0
Madison;6;6;.500;2.0
Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0
Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0
Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--
Duluth;8;4;.667;--
La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0
Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0
Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--
Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0
Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5
Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5
Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 5, Waterloo 0
Rockford 4, Kokomo 3
Green Bay 2, Fond du Lac 0
Rochester 10, Willmar 3
St. Cloud 10, Bismarck 4
Traverse City 10, Battle Creek 0
Thunder Bay 5, Eau Claire 4
Duluth 6, La Crosse 3
Wisconsin 12, Kalamazoo 9
Wisconsin Rapids 9, Madison 5
Kenosha 10, Lakeshore 5
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAME TUESDAY
NWL All-Star Game
At Waterloo
NWL Great Lakes vs. NWL Great Plains, 7:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
No games scheduled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.