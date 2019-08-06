MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;74;39;.655;—
Tampa Bay;66;49;.574;9
Boston;60;56;.517;15½
Toronto;46;70;.397;29½
Baltimore;38;75;.336;36
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;70;43;.619;—
Cleveland;66;46;.589;3½
Chicago;50;62;.446;19½
Kansas City;41;74;.357;30
Detroit;33;77;.300;35½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;74;40;.649;—
Oakland;65;49;.570;9
Texas;58;54;.518;15
Los Angeles;56;59;.487;18½
Seattle;47;68;.409;27½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 6, 2nd game
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 6, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11, Colorado 6
Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7
San Diego 9, Seattle 4
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 1:20 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;67;48;.583;—
Washington;60;53;.531;6
Philadelphia;59;54;.522;7
New York;58;56;.509;8½
Miami;42;70;.375;23½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;61;52;.540;—
St. Louis;58;54;.518;2½
Milwaukee;59;56;.513;3
Cincinnati;54;58;.482;6½
Pittsburgh;48;65;.425;13
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;76;40;.656;—
Arizona;57;57;.500;18
San Francisco;56;58;.491;19
San Diego;51;61;.464;22
Colorado;52;61;.460;22½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0
Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 11, Colorado 6
Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
San Diego 9, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 11:10 a.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 2:45 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Pomeranz 2-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 8:40 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Minor League
Midwest League
West Michigan 8, Fort Wayne 0
Quad Cities 1, Kane County 0
Bowling Green 6, Lansing 1
Wisconsin 4, Peoria 1, 7 innings
Wisconsin 5, Peoria 3, 7 innings
Lake County 5, Dayton 4
Great Lakes 6, South Bend 2
Beloit 7, Clinton 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Burlington 5
GAMES TODAY
South Bend at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.
Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;25;6;.806;--
Kenosha;17;15;.531;8.5
Kalamazoo;17;16;.515;9.0
Rockford;13;19;.406;12.5
Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.0
Battle Creek;9;23;.281;16.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;20;11;.645;--
Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;2.5
Lakeshore;16;15;.516;4.0
Madison;15;16;.484;5.0
Green Bay;15;16;.484;5.0
Wisconsin;14;17;.452;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17;12;.586;--
La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.5
Duluth;13;12;.541;2.0
Waterloo;12;16;.428;4.5
Thunder Bay;9;21;.300;8.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;9;.710;--
Mankato;18;13;.581;4.0
Rochester;16;15;.516;6.0
Willmar;15;15;.500;6.5
Bismarck;10;21;.323;12.0
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at La Crosse (DH)
Willmar at Rochester (DH)
Kokomo at Fond du Lac (DH)
St. Cloud at Mankato
Battle Creek at Madison
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Green Bay at Rockford
Traverse City at Lakeshore
Willmar at Rochester
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin
Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
