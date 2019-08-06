Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;74;39;.655;—

Tampa Bay;66;49;.574;9

Boston;60;56;.517;15½

Toronto;46;70;.397;29½

Baltimore;38;75;.336;36

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;70;43;.619;—

Cleveland;66;46;.589;3½

Chicago;50;62;.446;19½

Kansas City;41;74;.357;30

Detroit;33;77;.300;35½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;74;40;.649;—

Oakland;65;49;.570;9

Texas;58;54;.518;15

Los Angeles;56;59;.487;18½

Seattle;47;68;.409;27½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 6, 2nd game

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 6, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6, 10 innings

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

San Diego 9, Seattle 4

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 6-9) at Detroit (Alexander 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-6) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-3), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 1:20 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 6-6) at Baltimore (Means 8-6), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodriguez 13-5), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;67;48;.583;—

Washington;60;53;.531;6

Philadelphia;59;54;.522;7

New York;58;56;.509;8½

Miami;42;70;.375;23½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;61;52;.540;—

St. Louis;58;54;.518;2½

Milwaukee;59;56;.513;3

Cincinnati;54;58;.482;6½

Pittsburgh;48;65;.425;13

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;76;40;.656;—

Arizona;57;57;.500;18

San Francisco;56;58;.491;19

San Diego;51;61;.464;22

Colorado;52;61;.460;22½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 8, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 0

Oakland 11, Chicago Cubs 4

Houston 11, Colorado 6

Atlanta 12, Minnesota 7

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 9, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, St. Louis 1

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Yamamoto 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 6-7), 11:10 a.m.

Atlanta (Fried 12-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-4), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-2) at Houston (Cole 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 9-7), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 2:45 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-6) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-8), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Pomeranz 2-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 8:40 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Minor League

Midwest League

West Michigan 8, Fort Wayne 0

Quad Cities 1, Kane County 0

Bowling Green 6, Lansing 1

Wisconsin 4, Peoria 1, 7 innings

Wisconsin 5, Peoria 3, 7 innings

Lake County 5, Dayton 4

Great Lakes 6, South Bend 2

Beloit 7, Clinton 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Burlington 5

GAMES TODAY

South Bend at Lansing, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Dayton at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Peoria at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;25;6;.806;--

Kenosha;17;15;.531;8.5

Kalamazoo;17;16;.515;9.0

Rockford;13;19;.406;12.5

Kokomo;10;21;.323;15.0

Battle Creek;9;23;.281;16.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;20;11;.645;--

Fond du Lac;17;13;.567;2.5

Lakeshore;16;15;.516;4.0

Madison;15;16;.484;5.0

Green Bay;15;16;.484;5.0

Wisconsin;14;17;.452;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17;12;.586;--

La Crosse;16;14;.533;1.5

Duluth;13;12;.541;2.0

Waterloo;12;16;.428;4.5

Thunder Bay;9;21;.300;8.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;9;.710;--

Mankato;18;13;.581;4.0

Rochester;16;15;.516;6.0

Willmar;15;15;.500;6.5

Bismarck;10;21;.323;12.0

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Duluth at La Crosse (DH)

Willmar at Rochester (DH)

Kokomo at Fond du Lac (DH)

St. Cloud at Mankato

Battle Creek at Madison

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Green Bay at Rockford

Traverse City at Lakeshore

Willmar at Rochester

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rapids at Kenosha

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

