Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings 

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;85;35;.708;—

New York;74;44;.627;10

Tampa Bay;60;58;.508;24

Toronto;53;65;.449;31

Baltimore;35;84;.294;49½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Cleveland;67;51;.568;—

Minnesota;54;63;.462;12½

Detroit;50;69;.420;17½

Chicago;42;76;.356;25

Kansas City;36;82;.305;31

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;73;46;.613;—

Oakland;71;48;.597;2

Seattle;69;51;.575;4½

Los Angeles;60;60;.500;13½

Texas;53;68;.438;21

MONDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 5, Arizona 3

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Oakland 7, Seattle 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;66;51;.564;—

Philadelphia;65;52;.556;1

Washington;60;59;.504;7

New York;50;66;.431;15½

Miami;48;73;.397;20

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;68;49;.581;—

Milwaukee;67;54;.554;3

St. Louis;64;55;.538;5

Pittsburgh;61;58;.513;8

Cincinnati;52;67;.437;17

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Arizona;65;55;.542;—

Colorado;63;55;.534;1

Los Angeles;64;56;.533;1

San Francisco;60;60;.500;5

San Diego;48;73;.397;17½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game

Texas 5, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Washington 6

L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 1:20 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Northwoods League

Playoffs

MONDAY'S RESULTS

First round

(Single Elimination)

South Division

Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 3

Fond du Lac 17, Madison 5

North Division

Duluth 13, Bismarck 5

Willmar 8, Mankato 7 (10)

GAMES TODAY

Duluth at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo

Minors

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 12, Lansing 6

Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2

South Bend 2, Lake County 1

Fort Wayne 3, West Michigan 2

Kane County 4, Burlington 2

Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 0

Peoria 4, Clinton 0

Wisconsin 13, Beloit 8

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa, did not play

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments