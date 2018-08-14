MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;85;35;.708;—
New York;74;44;.627;10
Tampa Bay;60;58;.508;24
Toronto;53;65;.449;31
Baltimore;35;84;.294;49½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Cleveland;67;51;.568;—
Minnesota;54;63;.462;12½
Detroit;50;69;.420;17½
Chicago;42;76;.356;25
Kansas City;36;82;.305;31
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;73;46;.613;—
Oakland;71;48;.597;2
Seattle;69;51;.575;4½
Los Angeles;60;60;.500;13½
Texas;53;68;.438;21
MONDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 5, Arizona 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, Seattle 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 9:05 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 2:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;66;51;.564;—
Philadelphia;65;52;.556;1
Washington;60;59;.504;7
New York;50;66;.431;15½
Miami;48;73;.397;20
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;68;49;.581;—
Milwaukee;67;54;.554;3
St. Louis;64;55;.538;5
Pittsburgh;61;58;.513;8
Cincinnati;52;67;.437;17
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Arizona;65;55;.542;—
Colorado;63;55;.534;1
Los Angeles;64;56;.533;1
San Francisco;60;60;.500;5
San Diego;48;73;.397;17½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game
Texas 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Chacin 11-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-8), 1:20 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-7) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 7-8) at St. Louis (Gant 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Northwoods League
Playoffs
MONDAY'S RESULTS
First round
(Single Elimination)
South Division
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 3
Fond du Lac 17, Madison 5
North Division
Duluth 13, Bismarck 5
Willmar 8, Mankato 7 (10)
GAMES TODAY
Duluth at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Kalamazoo
Minors
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 12, Lansing 6
Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2
South Bend 2, Lake County 1
Fort Wayne 3, West Michigan 2
Kane County 4, Burlington 2
Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 0
Peoria 4, Clinton 0
Wisconsin 13, Beloit 8
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa, did not play
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.