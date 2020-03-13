College
Big Ten
Iowa vs. Cal-St. Northridge, ccd.
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista vs. Carthage, ccd.
Buena Vista vs. Gustavus Adolphus, ccd.
Dubuque 1, Concordia 0
Greenville 8, Loras 1
Juaniata 12, Neb. Wesleyan 10
Olivet 3, Neb. Wesleyan 2
Simpson vs. Illinois Wesleyan, ccd.
IOWA COLLEGES
