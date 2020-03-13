You are the owner of this article.
Baseball
Baseball

College

Big Ten

Iowa vs. Cal-St. Northridge, ccd.

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista vs. Carthage, ccd.

Buena Vista vs. Gustavus Adolphus, ccd.

Dubuque 1, Concordia 0

Greenville 8, Loras 1

Juaniata 12, Neb. Wesleyan 10

Olivet 3, Neb. Wesleyan 2

Simpson vs. Illinois Wesleyan, ccd.

IOWA COLLEGES

