MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;83;43;.664 —
Tampa Bay;73;53;.579;10
Boston 67;59;.528;17
Toronto;52;75;.413;31½
Baltimore;39;86;.312;43½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;76;49;.608;—
Cleveland;74;51;.589;2½
Chicago;56;68;.452;19½
Kansas City;45;80;.360;31
Detroit;37;85;.303;37½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;80;46;.635;—
Oakland;71;53;.577;8
Los Angeles;62;65;.488;18½
Texas;61;64;.488;18½
Seattle;53;73;.421;27
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Anaheim 7
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;74;52;.587;—
Washington;68;56;.548;5
New York;64;60;.516;9
Philadelphia;64;60;.516;9
Miami;45;78;.366;27½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;66;57;.537;—
Chicago;66;58;.532;½
Milwaukee;64;61;.512;3
Cincinnati;58;66;.468;8½
Pittsburgh;51;73;.411;15½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;82;44;.651;—
San Francisco;63;62;.504;18½
Arizona;63;63;.500;19
San Diego;59;65;.476;22
Colorado;57;68;.456;24½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Midwest
Eastern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowling Green (Rays);33;23;.589;—
x-Great Lakes (Dodgers);32;24;.571;1
South Bend (Cubs);31;25;.554;2
Lansing (Blue Jays);30;26;.536;3
Lake County (Indians);28;28;.500;5
Fort Wayne (Padres);24;32;.429;9
Dayton (Reds);23;33;.411;10
West Michigan (Tigers);21;35;.375;12
Western Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (Diamondbacks);36;20;.643;—
Clinton (Marlins);33;23;.589;3
Cedar Rapids (Twins);31;24;.564;4½
x-Quad Cities (Astros);31;24;.564;4½
Wisconsin (Brewers);30;26;.536;6
Beloit (Athletics);24;31;.436;11½
Burlington (Angels);22;33;.400;13½
Peoria (Cardinals);17;39;.304;19
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 3
Great Lakes 5, South Bend 3
Lansing 4, Dayton 3
West Michigan 3, Lake County 2
Burlington at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.
Kane County 8, Clinton 4
Peoria 5, Wisconsin 4
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, late
GAMES TODAY
Dayton at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.
Lake County at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.
South Bend at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Burlington at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.
Pacific Coast
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, San Antonio 5
Youth
Little League World Series
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1
Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0
Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated
Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 1, Canada eliminated
River Ridge (La.) 10, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings
GAMES TODAY
Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 10 a.m.
Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 2 p.m.
Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 6:30 p.m.
