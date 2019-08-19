Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;83;43;.664 —

Tampa Bay;73;53;.579;10

Boston 67;59;.528;17

Toronto;52;75;.413;31½

Baltimore;39;86;.312;43½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;76;49;.608;—

Cleveland;74;51;.589;2½

Chicago;56;68;.452;19½

Kansas City;45;80;.360;31

Detroit;37;85;.303;37½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;80;46;.635;—

Oakland;71;53;.577;8

Los Angeles;62;65;.488;18½

Texas;61;64;.488;18½

Seattle;53;73;.421;27

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8, Anaheim 7

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;74;52;.587;—

Washington;68;56;.548;5

New York;64;60;.516;9

Philadelphia;64;60;.516;9

Miami;45;78;.366;27½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;66;57;.537;—

Chicago;66;58;.532;½

Milwaukee;64;61;.512;3

Cincinnati;58;66;.468;8½

Pittsburgh;51;73;.411;15½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;82;44;.651;—

San Francisco;63;62;.504;18½

Arizona;63;63;.500;19

San Diego;59;65;.476;22

Colorado;57;68;.456;24½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 9:10 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Midwest

Eastern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowling Green (Rays);33;23;.589;—

x-Great Lakes (Dodgers);32;24;.571;1

South Bend (Cubs);31;25;.554;2

Lansing (Blue Jays);30;26;.536;3

Lake County (Indians);28;28;.500;5

Fort Wayne (Padres);24;32;.429;9

Dayton (Reds);23;33;.411;10

West Michigan (Tigers);21;35;.375;12

Western Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (Diamondbacks);36;20;.643;—

Clinton (Marlins);33;23;.589;3

Cedar Rapids (Twins);31;24;.564;4½

x-Quad Cities (Astros);31;24;.564;4½

Wisconsin (Brewers);30;26;.536;6

Beloit (Athletics);24;31;.436;11½

Burlington (Angels);22;33;.400;13½

Peoria (Cardinals);17;39;.304;19

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 4, Fort Wayne 3

Great Lakes 5, South Bend 3

Lansing 4, Dayton 3

West Michigan 3, Lake County 2

Burlington at Beloit, 7:30 p.m.

Kane County 8, Clinton 4

Peoria 5, Wisconsin 4

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, late

GAMES TODAY

Dayton at Lansing, 11:05 a.m.

Lake County at West Michigan, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Fort Wayne, 6:05 p.m.

South Bend at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Burlington at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at Kane County, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 6:35 p.m.

Pacific Coast

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, San Antonio 5

Youth

Little League World Series

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green (Ky.) 4, Sydney (Australia) 1

Wailuku (Hawaii) 6, Elizabeth (N.J.) 0

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 8, Guadalupe (Mexico) 7, Mexico eliminated

Willemstad (Curacao) 8, Coquitlam (British Columbia) 1, Canada eliminated

River Ridge (La.) 10, Coon Rapids (Minn.) 0, 4 innings

GAMES TODAY

Bologna (Italy) vs. Salem (Ore.), 10 a.m.

Maracaibo (Venezuela) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 2 p.m.

Barrington (R.I.) vs. Elizabeth (N.J.), 6:30 p.m.

