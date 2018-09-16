Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;103;47;.687;—

New York;91;58;.611;11½

Tampa Bay;82;66;.554;20

Toronto;67;82;.450;35½

Baltimore;43;106;.289;59½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Cleveland;83;66;.557;—

Minnesota;68;81;.456;15

Detroit;61;88;.409;22

Chicago;59;90;.396;24

Kansas City;52;97;.349;31

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;94;55;.631;—

Oakland;90;60;.600;4½

Seattle;82;67;.550;12

Los Angeles;74;76;.493;20½

Texas;64;85;.430;30

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Texas 6, San Diego 3

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3

San Diego 7, Texas 3

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;83;66;.557;—

Philadelphia;76;72;.514;6½

Washington;76;74;.507;7½

New York;69;80;.463;14

Miami;58;91;.389;25

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Chicago;87;62;.584;—

Milwaukee;85;65;.567;2½

St. Louis;82;68;.547;5½

Pittsburgh;74;74;.500;12½

Cincinnati;64;86;.427;23½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Colorado;82;67;.550;—

Los Angeles;82;68;.547;½

Arizona;78;72;.520;4½

San Francisco;70;80;.467;12½

San Diego;60;90;.400;22½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

