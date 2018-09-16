MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;103;47;.687;—
New York;91;58;.611;11½
Tampa Bay;82;66;.554;20
Toronto;67;82;.450;35½
Baltimore;43;106;.289;59½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Cleveland;83;66;.557;—
Minnesota;68;81;.456;15
Detroit;61;88;.409;22
Chicago;59;90;.396;24
Kansas City;52;97;.349;31
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;94;55;.631;—
Oakland;90;60;.600;4½
Seattle;82;67;.550;12
Los Angeles;74;76;.493;20½
Texas;64;85;.430;30
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Texas 6, San Diego 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3
San Diego 7, Texas 3
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (Sampson 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 8-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;83;66;.557;—
Philadelphia;76;72;.514;6½
Washington;76;74;.507;7½
New York;69;80;.463;14
Miami;58;91;.389;25
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Chicago;87;62;.584;—
Milwaukee;85;65;.567;2½
St. Louis;82;68;.547;5½
Pittsburgh;74;74;.500;12½
Cincinnati;64;86;.427;23½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Colorado;82;67;.550;—
Los Angeles;82;68;.547;½
Arizona;78;72;.520;4½
San Francisco;70;80;.467;12½
San Diego;60;90;.400;22½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Texas 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
