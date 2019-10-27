Clip art baseball

World Series

(Best-of-seven)

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Houston 7, Washington 1, Houston leads 3-2

GAME TUESDAY

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

