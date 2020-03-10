You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Baseball
0 comments
agate

Baseball

Clip art baseball

Spring Training

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 3, Houston 0

New York Mets 7, Houston 4

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1

Boston 3, St. Louis 2

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 4, New York Yankees 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 2

Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

Seattle 3, Los Angeles 1

Cincinnati 5, Colorado 5

Baltimore 6, Atlanta 3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News