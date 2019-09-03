Clip art baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;91;49;.650;—

Tampa Bay;82;59;.582;9½

Boston;74;64;.536;16

Toronto;55;85;.393;36

Baltimore;46;93;.331;44½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;86;52;.623;—

Cleveland;80;59;.576;6½

Chicago;61;77;.442;25

Kansas City;50;89;.360;36½

Detroit;40;95;.294;45

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;90;49;.643;—

Oakland;78;58;.574;10

Texas;68;72;.486;22

Los Angeles;65;73;.471;24

Seattle;58;82;.414;32

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 4-0, Tampa Bay 2-2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 9:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;86;54;.614;—

Washington;78;59;.569;6½

Philadelphia;72;65;.526;12½

New York;70;68;.507;15

Miami;49;88;.358;35½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;78;60;.565;—

Chicago;75;63;.543;3

Milwaukee;71;67;.514;7

Cincinnati;64;75;.460;14½

Pittsburgh;60;78;.435;19

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;90;50;.643;—

Arizona;72;67;.518;17½

San Francisco;66;72;.482;23

San Diego;64;74;.464;25

Colorado;59;80;.424;30½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4

Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1

Arizona 2, San Diego 1

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.

Minors

Midwest League Playoffs

GAMES TODAY

Great Lakes at Lake County, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 6:30 p.m

Kane County at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Coast Playoffs

GAMES TODAY

Iowa at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 8:35 p.m.

