MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;91;49;.650;—
Tampa Bay;82;59;.582;9½
Boston;74;64;.536;16
Toronto;55;85;.393;36
Baltimore;46;93;.331;44½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;86;52;.623;—
Cleveland;80;59;.576;6½
Chicago;61;77;.442;25
Kansas City;50;89;.360;36½
Detroit;40;95;.294;45
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;90;49;.643;—
Oakland;78;58;.574;10
Texas;68;72;.486;22
Los Angeles;65;73;.471;24
Seattle;58;82;.414;32
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 4-0, Tampa Bay 2-2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 5
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5
L.A. Angels at Oakland, late
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Lynn 14-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-11) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-7), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 16-5), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Jackson 3-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 9:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;86;54;.614;—
Washington;78;59;.569;6½
Philadelphia;72;65;.526;12½
New York;70;68;.507;15
Miami;49;88;.358;35½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;78;60;.565;—
Chicago;75;63;.543;3
Milwaukee;71;67;.514;7
Cincinnati;64;75;.460;14½
Pittsburgh;60;78;.435;19
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;90;50;.643;—
Arizona;72;67;.518;17½
San Francisco;66;72;.482;23
San Diego;64;74;.464;25
Colorado;59;80;.424;30½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4
Washington 11, N.Y. Mets 10
Atlanta 7, Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 2
St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Seattle 1
Arizona 2, San Diego 1
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-4) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Dugger 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 14-6), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 8-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 8-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.
Minors
Midwest League Playoffs
GAMES TODAY
Great Lakes at Lake County, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Cedar Rapids, 6:30 p.m
Kane County at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Pacific Coast Playoffs
GAMES TODAY
Iowa at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 8:35 p.m.
