MLB

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;83;43;.659;—

Tampa Bay;73;54;.575;9½

Boston;67;60;.528;16½

Toronto;52;75;.409;31½

Baltimore;40;86;.317;43

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;77;49;.611;—

Cleveland;74;52;.587;3

Chicago;56;69;.448;20½

Kansas City;45;81;.357;32

Detroit;37;86;.301;38½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;81;46;.638;—

Oakland;71;53;.573;8½

Los Angeles;63;66;.488;19

Texas;62;65;.488;19

Seattle;54;73;.425;27

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels 5-2, Texas 1-3

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:37 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;75;52;.592;—

Washington;68;57;.544;6

New York;65;60;.520;9

Philadelphia;65;60;.520;9

Miami;45;79;.363;28½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;67;57;.540;—

Chicago;67;58;.536;½

Milwaukee;64;62;.508;4

Cincinnati;59;66;.472;8½

Pittsburgh;52;73;.416;15½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;82;44;.651;—

San Francisco;63;63;.500;19

Arizona;63;63;.500;19

San Diego;59;66;.472;22½

Colorado;57;68;.456;24½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado at Arizona, late

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 2:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Minors

Pacific Coast

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, San Antonio 1

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 7, Lansing 2

Lake County 3, West Michigan 0

Bowling Green 6, Fort Wayne 5

South Bend 4, Great Lakes 3

Burlington 5, Beloit 3

Clinton 6, Kane County 5

Wisconsin 7, Peoria 2

Quad Cities 9, Cedar Rapids 3

GAMES TODAY

Bowling Green at Lake County, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Dayton, 6 p.m.

Lansing at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.

West Michigan at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.

Kane County at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Quad Cities at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.

