MLB
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;83;43;.659;—
Tampa Bay;73;54;.575;9½
Boston;67;60;.528;16½
Toronto;52;75;.409;31½
Baltimore;40;86;.317;43
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;77;49;.611;—
Cleveland;74;52;.587;3
Chicago;56;69;.448;20½
Kansas City;45;81;.357;32
Detroit;37;86;.301;38½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;81;46;.638;—
Oakland;71;53;.573;8½
Los Angeles;63;66;.488;19
Texas;62;65;.488;19
Seattle;54;73;.425;27
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels 5-2, Texas 1-3
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:37 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;75;52;.592;—
Washington;68;57;.544;6
New York;65;60;.520;9
Philadelphia;65;60;.520;9
Miami;45;79;.363;28½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;67;57;.540;—
Chicago;67;58;.536;½
Milwaukee;64;62;.508;4
Cincinnati;59;66;.472;8½
Pittsburgh;52;73;.416;15½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;82;44;.651;—
San Francisco;63;63;.500;19
Arizona;63;63;.500;19
San Diego;59;66;.472;22½
Colorado;57;68;.456;24½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 1
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado at Arizona, late
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 2:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Minors
Pacific Coast
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, San Antonio 1
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 7, Lansing 2
Lake County 3, West Michigan 0
Bowling Green 6, Fort Wayne 5
South Bend 4, Great Lakes 3
Burlington 5, Beloit 3
Clinton 6, Kane County 5
Wisconsin 7, Peoria 2
Quad Cities 9, Cedar Rapids 3
GAMES TODAY
Bowling Green at Lake County, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Dayton, 6 p.m.
Lansing at South Bend, 6:05 p.m.
West Michigan at Great Lakes, 6:05 p.m.
Kane County at Beloit, 6:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Quad Cities at Peoria, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington at Wisconsin, 7:05 p.m.
