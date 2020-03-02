Baseball
Baseball

MLB Spring Training

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 7, Seattle 3

Houston 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 7, New York Mets 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 13, Toronto 9

Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 2

Boston 4, Atlanta 2

Detroit 10, New York Yankees 4

New York Mets 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Texas 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 6

Cleveland 10, Arizona 6

Oakland 10, Kansas City 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Los Angeles Angels 7

San Diego 7, San Franciso 5

Colorado 6, Los Angeles Angels 3

Oakland 8, Cleveland 3

College

BIG TEN

Iowa 7, Duke 5

NORTHERN SUN

Missouri S&T 7-11, Upper Iowa 6-5

AMERICAN RIVERS

Grinnell 7-6 Buena Vista 6-5

Milwaukee SOE 10. Wartburg 3

Robert Morris (Ill) 5, Central 4

Rockford 5, Central 4

IOWA COLLEGES

Clarke 11-5, Benedictine 5-7

