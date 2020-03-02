MLB Spring Training
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 7, Seattle 3
Houston 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 7, New York Mets 1
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 13, Toronto 9
Tampa Bay 8, Minnesota 2
Boston 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 10, New York Yankees 4
New York Mets 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
Texas 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 6
Cleveland 10, Arizona 6
Oakland 10, Kansas City 6
Chicago White Sox 8, Los Angeles Angels 7
San Diego 7, San Franciso 5
Colorado 6, Los Angeles Angels 3
Oakland 8, Cleveland 3
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 7, Duke 5
NORTHERN SUN
Missouri S&T 7-11, Upper Iowa 6-5
AMERICAN RIVERS
Grinnell 7-6 Buena Vista 6-5
Milwaukee SOE 10. Wartburg 3
Robert Morris (Ill) 5, Central 4
Rockford 5, Central 4
IOWA COLLEGES
Clarke 11-5, Benedictine 5-7
