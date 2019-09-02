MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;90;49;.647;—
Tampa Bay;81;58;.583;9
Boston;74;63;.540;15
Toronto;55;84;.396;35
Baltimore;45;92;.328;44
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;85;52;.620;—
Cleveland;80;58;.580;5½
Chicago;60;77;.438;25
Kansas City;49;89;.355;36½
Detroit;40;95;.296;44
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;90;49;.647;—
Oakland;78;58;.574;10½
Texas;68;71;.489;22
Los Angeles;65;73;.471;24½
Seattle;58;81;.417;32
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;85;54;.612;—
Washington;77;59;.566;6½
Philadelphia;71;65;.522;12½
New York;70;67;.511;14
Miami;48;88;.353;35½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;77;60;.562;—
Chicago;74;63;.540;3
Milwaukee;70;67;.511;7
Cincinnati;64;74;.464;13½
Pittsburgh;60;77;.438;17
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;90;50;.643;—
Arizona;71;67;.514;18
San Francisco;66;71;.482;22½
San Diego;64;73;.467;24½
Colorado;59;80;.424;30½
———
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 6, Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Seattle 0
Houston 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 14, San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 5:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 6:20 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Minor Leagues
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 6, Great Lakes 3
Lansing 3, Fort Wayne 1
Kane County 5, Burlington 4
Dayton 5, West Michigan 4
South Bend 3, Bowling Green 2
Quad Cities 10, Wisconsin 4
Cedar Rapids 9, Beloit 3
Clinton 5, Peoria 2
Pacific Coast
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 9, Memphis 6
