Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;90;49;.647;—

Tampa Bay;81;58;.583;9

Boston;74;63;.540;15

Toronto;55;84;.396;35

Baltimore;45;92;.328;44

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;85;52;.620;—

Cleveland;80;58;.580;5½

Chicago;60;77;.438;25

Kansas City;49;89;.355;36½

Detroit;40;95;.296;44

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;90;49;.647;—

Oakland;78;58;.574;10½

Texas;68;71;.489;22

Los Angeles;65;73;.471;24½

Seattle;58;81;.417;32

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Texas 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Seattle 1

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 3

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Jurado 7-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 11-6), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Cleveland (Clevinger 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 11-7) at Boston (Porcello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 10-9) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Oakland (Roark 8-8), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;85;54;.612;—

Washington;77;59;.566;6½

Philadelphia;71;65;.522;12½

New York;70;67;.511;14

Miami;48;88;.353;35½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;77;60;.562;—

Chicago;74;63;.540;3

Milwaukee;70;67;.511;7

Cincinnati;64;74;.464;13½

Pittsburgh;60;77;.438;17

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;90;50;.643;—

Arizona;71;67;.514;18

San Francisco;66;71;.482;22½

San Diego;64;73;.467;24½

Colorado;59;80;.424;30½

———

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 6, Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Seattle 0

Houston 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 14, San Diego 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Colorado 9

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Velasquez 6-7) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-12) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-8) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 14-4) at Milwaukee (Lyles 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-7) at St. Louis (Flaherty 8-7), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 11-9), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Minor Leagues

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 6, Great Lakes 3

Lansing 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kane County 5, Burlington 4

Dayton 5, West Michigan 4

South Bend 3, Bowling Green 2

Quad Cities 10, Wisconsin 4

Cedar Rapids 9, Beloit 3

Clinton 5, Peoria 2

Pacific Coast

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 9, Memphis 6

